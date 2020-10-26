Facial recognition: What animals really think about your face

If selfie-sticks, Instagram, and filter-apps have taught us anything, it’s that human beings are exceptionally into faces. From the moment we’re born, our brains are hardwired to respond to them.

Beyond humans, facial preference is actually an ancient mechanism important to all kinds of species, both social and solitary. However, not all species respond to faces in the same way. Recent evidence explains why loner tortoises are still attracted to faces, yet dogs' brains react the same to a face as they do to the back of someone's head.

As the latest research on facial recognition turns scientific belief on its head, learning how we all really see each other may be the key to understanding our relationships — human or otherwise.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss why facial recognition is important to both social and solitary species across the animal kingdom.

In our first story researchers find that unlike humans, dogs don’t have brain regions that respond specifically to faces. The discovery may actually prove your pet loves you no matter what you look like.

Our second story looks at how tortoises, well-established as anti-social, are naturally attracted to faces. Finding that animals' preferences for faces evolved earlier than expected, the research suggests facial recognition is important to a variety of the planet’s species.

