Starliner is finally home. But its crew — astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — are not. Could Starliner have safely carried them?

The Boeing spacecraft’s initial 8-day flight ballooned into a months-long saga shortly after launch. The aerospace company and NASA, who are collaborating for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program to bring low-cost astronaut rides to and from space, had tense discussions. Boeing argued their spacecraft was sound enough to return the crew. NASA was uncomfortable signing off. Starliner therefore landed shortly past midnight Eastern time early Saturday without Wilmore and Williams.

But in hindsight, would it have been fine?

Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, doesn’t beat about the bush on this point: “It would have been a safe successful landing with the crew onboard, had we have had Butch and Suni onboard.”

These comments came during a media conference NASA held after landing — noticeably without Boeing officials, who did not participate in the event. Stich explained that “if there was a crew onboard, it would have flown the same back-away sequence, and the same orbit return, and executed the same entry.”

This of course was not a given since not long after Starliner entered orbit around Earth on June 5, it leaked helium and five thrusters malfunctioned. Out of an abundance of caution — or according to many even a modicum of it — NASA did not want to send the astronauts home once they looked over the data with Boeing. It was not an easy decision and as Stich noted in an earlier meeting that “the teams were very split.” Boeing thought it would be fine — NASA “saw limitations” in the data.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (right) and Suni Williams (left) pose for a picture before departing the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center for Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. They were on their way to board the Boeing Starliner spacecraft for its June 5, 2024 launch. MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP/Getty Images

Moving forward, this uneventful landing doesn’t mean Starliner is now certified to get back in the game. Starliner’s launch in June was its critical Crew Flight Test, which would have certified Starliner as an astronaut ferry provider for NASA — had nothing gone awry. Of course, plenty went wrong and it was a huge hitch for Wilmore and Williams who will now return to Earth in February 2025 at the earliest, onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule set to launch to the International Space Station later this month.

“I’d say it’s probably too early to think about what the next flight looks like. We want to look at the data,” Stich said.

Amidst Boeing’s absence at the conference, Stich said the company is still a major partner. The major goal of the Commercial Crew Program is to get Starliner to the point where it’s greenlit for crew rotation. But the next steps aren’t yet clear.

“We will review the data and determine the next steps for the program,” Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, said in a statement Boeing published after Starliner landed.

“It will take time to determine the path forward,” Stich said. “Today we saw the vehicle perform well.”