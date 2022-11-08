Photo shows NASA's stunning Artemis I rocket ahead of launch

NASA’s Moon rocket Artemis I is back at the launchpad a week ahead of its next scheduled liftoff attempt. For now, it will remain there, although that might change as teams monitor threats from a new subtropical storm.

NASA photos from last Friday, November 4, show the 322-foot tall rocket at the beginning and end of its nine-hour journey across 4.2 miles inside NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They depict the methodical work of the space agency’s Exploration Ground Systems team as they transported Artemis I.

The rocket is composed of a Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule, and the stacked duo journeyed from the facility’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to Launchpad 39B beginning at 11:17 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 3. The heavy-lift SLS and Moon-bound Orion will hopefully fly on their first integrated test early next week, on Monday (November 14).

If Artemis I does successfully launch this upcoming Monday, the mission will fly for 25.5 days to the Moon and back as part of an uncrewed demonstration with implications for future lunar human exploration.

NASA’s Artemis I, made of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft atop, rolls out of the Vehicle Assembly Building’s High Bay 3 late Thursday (November 3). Artemis I stands taller than the Statue of Liberty, and crews spent more than nine hours maneuvering the vehicle across 4.2 miles from the building to Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Isaac Watson

“During the flight, Orion will launch atop the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any human-rated spacecraft has ever flown,” NASA Kennedy officials write in both image descriptions on the space agency’s Flickr account, “paving the way for human deep space exploration and demonstrating our commitment and capability to extend human presence to the Moon and beyond.”

If the scale of the pictures is any indication, NASA puts in a sizable effort any time it must change the rocket’s location. Developing weather reports of Subtropical Storm Nicole might force ground teams to move Artemis I once again.

Artemis I arrives at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 4, 2022. According to NASA’s Artemis blog, the stacked Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule reached the launchpad at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. NASA/Isaac Watson

The rocket reached the launchpad on Friday, November 4, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and it marked the first time Artemis I has been there since September 26, when Hurricane Ian prompted staff to evacuate and safeguard the rocket. Like Ian, Subtropical Storm Nicole has triggered a Hurricane Condition, or HURCON, status at KSC.

“NASA is working with U.S. Space Force and the National Hurricane Center to monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole,” NASA officials wrote in an Artemis I blog post published Monday (November 8).

“Based on current forecast data, managers have determined the Space Launch System rocket and Orion will remain at Launch Pad 39B. Teams at Kennedy will continue to monitor the weather, make sure all personnel are safe, and will evaluate the status of the Monday, Nov. 14, launch attempt for the Artemis I mission as we proceed and receive updated predictions about the weather,” they added.

NASA states it will provide updates about how it will proceed with Apollo’s would-be successor.