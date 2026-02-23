Artemis 2 Rollback Means Moonshot Won't Happen In March 2026

Those with their eyes on the sky, waiting for the historic return to the Moon for the first time in the 21st century, will have to wait a little bit longer. The Artemis II launch, initially scheduled for February 8, 2026, and then rescheduled for early March 2026, the launch has been rescheduled again. On February 21, NASA’s director, Jared Isaacsman, confirmed that due to an issue with the flow of helium from the upper stage of the rocket, the spacecraft was being rolled off the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Here’s what that means, when a new launch window might be expected, and why the Moonshot for March 2026 is almost certainly out.

Why was Artemis II Delayed — Again?

While prepping the SLS (Space Launch System) on the launch pad, NASA has to fuel the spacecraft to make sure everything is safe for launch. During this process, it was revealed, according to Issacsman, that there was an “interruption in helium flow in the SLS interim cryogenic propulsion stage.”

LH2, or liquid hydrogen, is more commonly known as rocket fuel. So, essentially, Artemis has a fuel flow issue, which can be dangerous. As noted by various outlets, including Space.com, LH2 leaks were also an issue on the Artemis I launch, which was a 2022 uncrewed mission to the Moon. So, this is a known problem and, in theory, a surmountable one.

When is the next expected Artemis II launch window?

Because of the Moon’s orbit around the Earth, launches to the Moon have to be planned with specific timing. That said, because NASA is moving Artemis II off the launch pad in the next few days, there’s some confidence that an April 2026 launch date can still happen.

As per NASA’s official statement: “The quick work to begin preparations for rolling the rocket and spacecraft back to the VAB potentially preserves the April launch window, pending the outcome of data findings, repair efforts, and how the schedule comes to fruition in the coming days and weeks.”

NASA’s blog also notes that: “NASA will hold a media event in the coming days to discuss rollback, and plans for the Artemis II test flight.” So, stay tuned for that, and hopefully, with those discussions comes a new launch date.

Artemis II is currently expected to have an April 2026 launch date.