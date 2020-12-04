The 20 most universe-altering moments of 2020

The year 2020 is the year the cosmos got a little closer. While our own planet was wracked by the Covid-19 pandemic, space agencies and scientists were busy looking beyond the confines of Earth and towards a new future in which humans venture ever further into space.

To celebrate, Inverse is going back to the 20 most incredible moments in our push out into the universe. We invite you to take a tour beyond the confines of your home — and our planet. Come with us, as we traverse asteroids, land on the dark side of the Moon, and map out a Martian colony. There are stories on these topics and more universe-altering moments from 2020, from the twisted fate of Betelgeuse to a tiny life-form potentially taking over the Moon.

Did we miss anything? Email us your favorite stories about life in space from 2020.