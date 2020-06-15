Button-down shirts may have dominated the work attire game for years, but now that working from home is slowly becoming the norm, you’re looking at a new WFH uniform: the softest T-shirts imaginable. According to a two-year study out of Stanford, you’re actually more productive working from home than you are at the office, so you may as well be working in comfort. Plus, a high-quality tee (versus an ancient one you'd wear to the gym) helps you feel slightly more put-together so you can get into a professional mindset.

In terms of fabrics to consider, cotton is great because it’s strong, soft, and breathable. Supima cotton is the first-class version: it’s literally the one percent of cotton, with premium extra-long staple fibers for top-of-the-line softness and staying power. But regular cotton will get the job done just fine, too, if you’re on a budget. Rayon is soft and ideal if you like thinner tees, and washable merino wool is way more versatile than you might think, delivering itch-free, moisture-wicking, insulating-yet-breathable comfort, so it’s great to have on-hand for days of endless Zoom calls or wilderness hikes. Whatever material you prefer, the seven soft T-shirts below are WFH-approved.

1. A quality Supima cotton tee that won’t break the bank

Supima is about as top-shelf as cotton gets but this high-quality tee is actually affordably priced, for an über-nice staple that will net you a ton of mileage. It's blended with a hint of spandex for stretch, and since it's machine washable, it's a low-maintenance basic. It also comes in a broad range of sizes up to 4X. If you prefer a crew neckline, make sure to check out the brand's Supima cotton crewneck tee. Either way, Amazon reviewers praised it on fit and comfort, with one commenting, "It has been one of the best T's I've owned."

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

2. This white henley tee that doesn’t look like an undershirt

A plain white T-shirt can run the risk of looking like an undershirt on a Zoom call, so the button-down placket here signals “Yes, I changed out of pajamas.” The cotton-polyester blend in this henley T-shirt is pre-washed for added softness and lightweight but with some heft. You might want it in more than one color. "After leaving it in the dryer overnight, it still had no wrinkles. Will be buying more," noted one shopper.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

3. A loose-fitting v-neck in an affordable two pack

This V-neck tee has an easygoing fit that's perfect for WFH life and a tagless design so you’re totally comfortable. The solid-hued shirts are made from 100% cotton, while the heathered options have polyester blended in. Both come in wallet-friendly twin-packs "At this price I thought I'd be replacing them every few months, but these shirts may last my entire career," a reviewer commented. "Nice thick fabric, very soft, very comfy." Plus, they're machine washable.

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4. This preshrunk crewneck tee that comes in more than 60 colors

This 100% cotton jersey tee has a lot of really nice details for the affordable price. The fabric is ring-spun (which means it feels ultrafine and soft) with a sturdy double-stitched hem and sleeves. There’s a tearaway tag and the shoulders have a forward set for a better fit, especially when you’re hunched over a desk. And it’s preshrunk, so you won’t have to give it to your nephew after a stint in the dryer. Like the tees above, the heathered and antique colors here have a bit of polyester.

Available colors: 63

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

5. An organic merino wool tee that comes with socks

This merino wool tee looks super polished but feels like pajamas, and packs outdoor performance tech into a piece you’ll want to wear every day. It’s made from organic New Zealand wool that’s lightweight with natural temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking power. It comes with a pair of socks that have built-in arch support – and everything can be run through the washer and dryer. Since it’s a base layer, it’s meant to fit a little snug. Size up if you want more give. One reviewer noted, "These shirts are a great alternative to cotton T-shirts in that they provide a bit of warmth, breathe well, and feel good against the skin (NO itch)."

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

6. A set of lightweight tees that feel like a second skin

If thinner tees are your jam, you have to try this set in a soft bamboo rayon with a hint of spandex. (You’ll also see it labeled as modal here, which is just another type of rayon.) These ultra-soft tees are sewn with flat seams you’ll barely feel, and a tag-free design. Reviewers especially liked them as undershirts or sleep shirts. Other options on the page come in Supima cotton and nylon mesh blends.

Available options: 15

Available sizes: S – XL

7. This long-sleeved tee with a pocket

A soft, lightweight long-sleeved cotton tee is a go-to piece for any time of year. It's made from 100% cotton and has a slimmer fit with a pocket so there’s no mistaking it for a sweatshirt. The thinner cotton layers well but won’t overheat you when temperatures rise. Plus, there’s no tag, either. "Really good soft material. Repeated washings hold up great. My only complaint is that I wish that the pocket was deeper," a shopper noted.