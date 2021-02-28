You already know that winter clothes keep you warm, but did you know that what they’re actually doing is keeping the body heat you’re producing from dispersing into the environment? Science tells us that topping a layered winter look with a high-quality coat is an excellent way to stay toasty when the temperature dips, and the best parkas for men have water-resistant shells and synthetic or down filling for warmth. And since they come in a range of styles — from puffers to sleek, fitted options — you can choose the look you like the best.

When it comes to insulation, the best winter parkas use down or synthetic filling — the right choice mainly depends on how much you want to spend and how lightweight you want your parka to be. Down filling is a popular choice because it offers an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio, and it's easy to pack down if you're traveling. It does, however, tend to be more expensive, and it can lose its heat-retaining benefits when it gets wet, so it's best when combined with a waterproof shell. If you opt for down, keep in mind that the "fill power" listing (which measures the loft of down) will tell you just how warm the coat will be. This number ranges from 300 to 900, and a good rule of thumb is to aim for a fill power of at least 550. Synthetic filling made of a material such as polyester, on the other hand, is more water-resistant and usually more affordable, and while it can provide a lot of warmth, it’s often heavier and more bulky.

Your other main decision comes down to style. Each of the coats on this list offers water-resistance, but the material of the shell varies. Some are made from smooth and durable nylon or polyester, while others use wool, which is a material that naturally regulates temperature. As far as fit goes, you can choose between a classic puffy design or a sleeker, fitted look. Other features to consider when shopping for the best men's parkas: a hood to keep your head cozy, pockets for convenience, and sherpa or faux fur lining for added warmth.

With all that in mind, these are the best parkas for men on Amazon to keep you warm and dry when winter arrives.

1. A classic down parka with hundreds of perfect ratings

One of the best winter coats out there for extreme cold, this highly rated Eddie Bauer down parka is a classic way to stay warm, with 650-fill power down insulation and a waterproof nylon shell with sealed seams to protect against snow, sleet, and rain. There’s also a detachable hood with a removable faux fur ruff, giving you the option to comfortably wear this coat on days that aren’t as chilly. The jacket features four exterior pockets (two at the chest and two at the waist), as well as an inner security pocket. Plus, the ribbed-knit cuffs with Velcro work to further seal in warmth.

According to a reviewer: “It's been Incredibly cold here in western Alaska. This jacket has kept me incredibly warm in temps of -29f with wind chills around -60 something with just a regular shirt on under the jacket. [...] I highly recommend this coat if you are out in the extreme cold. I'm extremely happy that I have it.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X Tall

Available colors: 4, including charcoal, indigo, and black

2. A lightweight and ultra-warm down puffer

This classic quilted puffer from cult-favorite brand Orolay is filled with 90% duck down, and it falls below the hips for superior warmth in cold climates. The shell is made from windproof and water-resistant polyester, and the hood, ribbed knit cuffs, and combination zipper and snap-button closures works to seal in warmth. It's got plenty of pockets, too: one on the sleeve, two at the waist, and an interior pocket for your credit card and other must-not-lose items. And while the fill power isn't listed, reviewers reported that it offers excellent warmth.

According to a reviewer: "This is a superb coat. It is light weight, the outer material is supple and comfortable. It is high quality and the down feature is of utmost high quality. It is soft and warm. [...] The fit is excellent as is the tailoring. All top end."

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4, including gray, black, and army green

3. A wool & down parka that feels so soft

Made from wool flannel and down, this is the best men's parka for anyone who prefers a softer shell. The shell is made from 100% Italian wool, which is naturally water-repellent and temperature-regulating, and the fill consists of warm duck and feather down. Although the fill power isn't listed, reviewers are pleased with its warmth in extremely cold temperatures, and the quilted, pillow-like back offers lots of comfort. The zip-front closure has buttons for extra protection against the elements, and the removable hood has a drawstring for an adjustable fit. The elastic band inside the coat prevent drafts from creeping in, and (as one reviewer noted) there's "an abundance of pockets" — two at the chest, two at the hips, one on the sleeve, and five on the inside — plus two hand-warmers in front.

According to a reviewer: “Very sturdy and heavy warm winter coat. Can't believe the price! Plenty of pocket space.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3, including blue, gray, and black

4. An affordable puffer that comes in 11 colors

If you want a lightweight option that’s wallet-friendly, this hooded puffer is an excellent pick. With a more fitted design than most puffers, it features a 100% nylon shell that's durable and water-resistant, and reviewers reported that the lofty polyester fill is "lightweight but warm," and best suited to moderately cold days, instead of frigid temperatures. The jacket features a hood, two zippered pockets, and elasticized cuffs, and it packs away neatly in the included carrying bag for camping or hiking.

According to a reviewer: “Plenty warm and the wind doesn't cut through it and not bulky. I have been wearing it every night for two weeks delivering pizza in January.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11, including black, burnt orange, and navy

5. A sleek parka lined in cozy sherpa

With soft sherpa lining, this Levi’s parka offers a great combination of style and warmth. The hooded coat features a water-resistant polyester-cotton shell and warm polyester fill, and the body and hood are lined with sherpa for blanket-like softness. The ribbed-knit cuffs offer extra warmth, and there are two lower front pockets with unlined side entries to protect your hands from the chill. The jacket has a front zipper with snap closures, an adjustable drawstring waist, four snap-closure pockets (two at the chest and two at the waist), and an interior pocket where you can stash important items.

According to a reviewer: “I took this coat with me for 8 months in Europe where due to packing limitations it served as my only piece of winter outergear. It worked wonderfully in cold and wet weather, particularly when layering, and served as a good heavy jacket on its own for spring and fall. It is very water resistant and I never got wet when walking through driving rain storms.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 6, including dark olive, black, and camouflage

6. A longer parka with geometric accents

With a longer length and angular, geometric seams, this winter parka scores style points. It features a water-resistant polyester shell, hood, and quilted cotton filling. And while cotton doesn't offer as much warmth as wool or down, one reviewer wrote that the parka still "holds up very well for temperatures around the teens." The coat features ribbed cuffs and a grand total of seven pockets: two on the front, two hand-warmers, two small pockets on the left arm, and an interior zipper pocket for small valuables.

According to a reviewer: “I absolutely LOVE this coat. I get compliments all the time! It fits perfectly and I ditched my scarfs because the neck area covers up to my nose and is warm as hell.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3 (black, dark gray, and dark blue)

7. A wallet-friendly option with oversized buttons

One of the best winter parkas at a budget-friendly price, this Dockers option features oversized buttons that make for a nice design element. The water-resistant jacket is made from 100% polyester (shell and filling), and the quilted lining offers fantastic comfort. The hood is adjustable to provide the right amount of protection against the elements, and the ribbed-knit cuffs help block the cold from coming in through the sleeves. There are also two roomy front pockets, two hand-warmers, and an interior zippered pocket.

According to a reviewer: “This jacket has a bit of style that sets it apart from most winter jackets. It's called a parka but made in a way that looks a bit dressier. This is a good jacket for cold, windy, or damp days.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2 (heather charcoal and dark heather charcoal)

8. The Arc'Teryx Camosun Parka with 750-fill power goose down

While it’s the most expensive option by far on the list, the Arc'teryx Camosun parka is a splurge that you just might want to take seriously, thanks to its exceptional warmth and style-forward aesthetic. And — this is crucial — reviewers reported that it's well worth the price. Despite the sleek, fitted look, the parka boasts 750-fill power European goose down in both the core and sleeves, making it one of the best coats on this list for extra cold temps. Synthetic insulation is used on the cuffs, removable hood, and under-arms, where you’re more likely to come in contact with moisture and where down filling may not be as effective. The breathable shell is made from GORE-TEX so it’s waterproof and windproof, and the chin guard and sealed wrist cuffs work to block drafts. Plus, there are two hand pockets with hidden zippers that create a sleek silhouette, and an internal zippered chest pocket.

But it's not just about performance; this pick also delivers on style, thanks to the minimalist, versatile look that you can wear anywhere — a major plus for anyone who wants cold-weather protection without the feel (or look) of a bulky winter coat.

According to a reviewer: “This is an expensive piece of kit, but it is very well designed and constructed. The insulation is generous and provides ample warmth below 20F even without a mid-layer (just a t-shirt). It does this without being boxy or puffy, the lines are clean and it wears very well on the body while keeping movement unrestricted.”