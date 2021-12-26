Maintaining your self-care routine when you travel is a great way to avoid burnout and come home from your next trip feeling refreshed — and one of the best ways to keep your routine going is by making self-care a daily practice. That applies to everything from meditation and journaling to skincare. The best men’s toiletry bags can hold and organize all of your personal care essentials.

The first thing to consider when searching for a toiletry bag is the size. Larger bags will be able to store more (and larger) items, but the bigger the bag is, the more difficult it will be to pack in a suitcase. Small bags can be easily tucked away in luggage, but may only be able to hold enough supplies for a short trip. You’ll also want to think about whether you plan to primarily use your toiletry bag for travel or simply to keep your personal care items organized at home or at work.

Next, decide what material is best for your needs. Polyester and nylon are popular choices because they can be water-resistant or even waterproof, so a spilled bottle of shampoo won’t leak out onto your clothes. Leather is another great option because it’s durable and has a classic look. It’s not waterproof, but some leather bags have an internal waterproof liner to keep your belongings safe. Faux leather is a good choice for anyone who loves the look of leather, but wants something more budget-friendly.

You may also want a toiletry bag with special features, like a waterproof pocket you can use to store wet items. Some bags have hanging designs, which allow you to save counter space and easily see everything inside. There are also lots of different types of pockets, like fold-out side pockets, interior mesh pockets, and even removable pockets.

Before you head out on your next trip, check out this list of the best men's toiletry bags

1. The popular travel bag with a waterproof pocket

Dimensions: 9.4 x 6.3 x 4.6 inches (medium size)

This classic toiletry bag has a simple design with lots of great features. The top has a double zipper, which allows you to fully open the bag so you can easily see everything inside, including any bottles you’ve secured with the interior elastic straps. For smaller items, you can use the side pocket, which also has elastic straps and folds out for easier access. This bag is made from water-resistant faux leather, with an additional waterproof front pocket.

According to a reviewer: “I am a firefighter that works 24hr shifts, so I use this on a daily basis. It is hands down the best one I have found. It holds everything I need and holds travel bottles upright so I never have leaks. The build quality is excellent.”

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium, Large

2. This simple hanging bag

Dimensions: 9.6 x 8.2 x 3.3 inches

Hanging toiletry bags are great for using while traveling and at home because they can be hung on a towel rack or hook, so they don’t use up any counter space. This one has a zippered front that flips up and comes with a hook, which makes it very easy to hang. There’s a large center compartment as well as two side pockets, so it will fit all your essential toiletries and more. It’s also made from 1,680-denier polyester, which is water-resistant enough to stand up to spills. If you’re still not sold on this bag, check out the Amazon reviews sections where it has thousands of five-star ratings and an overall 4.6-star rating

According to a reviewer: “The design of this toiletry kit is incredibly thoughtful. Everything from the internal lining to the durable 1680D polyester outer layer makes my vacation trips much more manageable. All the pockets are very well laid out and can hold all your toiletry essentials while maintaining a compact size. The hanger is the cherry on top. Adding this functionality makes it easy to put the kit in different places without taking to much counter space in the bathroom. Highly recommended if you want to organize your toiletries for traveling!”

Available colors: 1

3. The editor-approved toiletry bag for outdoor adventures

Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 5.5 inches

Perfect for outdoor adventures, this brightly colored toiletry bag is made from a woven polyester material that’s resistant to both water and stains, so it can handle rugged conditions. There’s a large center pocket with a zippered opening, as well as two side mesh pockets to keep your things organized. It comes with both a carrying handle and a hanging loop, and is machine-washable so you can freshen it up after a trip.

Editor’s take: “My husband uses this toiletry bag for all of our camping trips, and he loves it! The high-visibility color makes it easy to find, even when it starts to get dark outside, and the water-resistant fabric is super durable.” — Carina Finn

Available colors: 3

4. This budget-friendly canvas and leather bag

Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 5.5 inches

This toiletry bag not only costs under $16, but it also looks nice sitting on your counter thanks to the leather accents on the base and handle. The rest of the bag is wrapped in black canvas, which is water-resistant, so you don’t have to fret over small bathroom spills. The center pocket is secured with a single zipper and is large enough to store bigger toiletries like mini shampoos, while the side zippered pocket is ideal for smaller items, like lip balm. With so many convenient features for such a great price, it’s not wonder that this bag is popular on Amazon with a 4.8-star overall rating.

According to a reviewer: “Great little bag with zipper compartment and loops to hold things from bouncing around too much. Kind of floppy but I'd want that so it conforms to the inside of my suitcase. Looks very nice, too.”

Available colors: 6

5. A water-resistant faux leather bag

Dimensions: 10 x 5.6 x 6 inches (Medium size)

Get the classic look of real leather for less than $25 with this faux leather toiletry bag. The outside is wrapped in synthetic PU leather, and the inside is lined with water-resistant nylon, so you don’t have to worry about spilled liquids getting out onto your clothing. To make it easy to access everything packed inside, this bag has a double zipper top with a secure magnet closure. There is also a zippered pocket on one side for smaller items and a fold-out zippered pocket with an inner mesh compartment on the other side.

According to a reviewer: “The size is great for all my stuff. But it also can make itself small if I don't need everything. (Like that's gonna happen, lol) [...] And the wide opening makes it easy to find things. There's room for everything!!! I'm not digging through everything all the time. I hated that in my old bag.. I've been looking for the perfect toiletries bag for me and this is it! Solid purchase”

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Medium, Large

6. This Herschel bag with lots of color options

Dimensions: 3.2 x 8.5 x 5.2 inches (Carry-On 3L)

This toiletry bag is made by the popular bag company Herschel, so it’s no surprise that it’s a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.8-star overall rating and thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers. It’s made from polyester with a large, zippered pocket that’s waterproof to protect your belongings. It also has a side pocket that’s great for packing your toothbrush or razor, and it has a handle on the end you can use to hang it.

According to a reviewer: “I absolutely love the brand and have been buying it for years. This bag is no different. I’ve never had a problem with durability. Im a pilot and used it as a toiletry bag for my trips. It’s large enough to fit a good amount of items. Very large, but also squishes nicely in my suitcase when [I] don’t pack it full with toiletries. It’s also a very attractive design. Nothing fancy like designs, but that’s how I like it.”

Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Carry-On 3L, Classic 5L

7. An extra-large hanging bag

Dimensions: 11 x 6.2 x 8.8 inches

If you’re planning a longer trip or have a lot of favorite toiletries, check out this extra-large toiletry bag. It has a big center compartment that can hold some full-size bottles, and is easy to organize thanks to the large zippered opening. It also has two side pockets that fold out and have elastic bands that can hold toothpaste, tooth brushes, and other slim products. When this bag is closed, you can carry it with the convenient top handle, and when it’s zipped open, you can hang it up using the sturdy interior hook.

According to a reviewer: “I like to pack a lot of stuff so this was just perfect & I had extra space for more items! Looks exactly like the picture. I like it so far.”

Available colors: 9

8. This small bag that holds just the essentials

Dimensions: 8.5 x 2.7 x 2 inches

Sometimes you only need the essentials, which is where this small toiletry bag comes in handy. It’s smaller size makes it great for shorter trips or daily use at work when you want to pack a toothbrush, toothpaste, comb, and just a few other small items. Another thing to love about this bag is that it’s made from silicone with a heavy-duty zipper closure, so it’s water- and leak-resistant to protect your luggage. Still not sold on this bag? Check out the Amazon reviews section where this bag has a 4.5-star overall rating.

According to a reviewer: “I use this thing for my toiletries and I love it. I’m a bit of a minimalist so maybe not every guy could fit what he needs but I have everything in here and the subtle flex the rubber gives is perfect. Been using it for years without an issue, big fan. Weight is 120 grams.”

Available colors: 2

9. A hard-shell bag that’s extra durable

Dimensions: 10 x 6.5 x 3.5 inches

This toiletry bag has a hard shell to help protect your shampoo, toothpaste, and more from being squished inside your luggage, which could cause unwanted leaks and spills. The exterior of this case is wrapped in ripstop nylon to provide even more protection when you’re on the move. The interior has an open mesh pocket that’s easy to access, as well as three hook-and-loop closure pockets that can be removed, so you can pack your toiletries exactly how you like. Like the other products made by USA Gear, this bag has a three-year manufacturer warranty.

According to a reviewer: “Works great to keep lotions and liquids from leaking out”

Available colors: 5

10. This three-pack of clear, TSA-approved bags

Dimensions: 7.5 x 5.5 x 2.2 inches

If you’re looking for a simple solution to your packing needs, you’ll love this three-pack of toiletry bags. At just $10 for the set, it’s a budget-friendly choice and each bag has a TSA-approved size so you won’t have to worry about getting held up in security. They’re made from 0.5-millimeter-thick PVC plastic that’s see-through, so even though they don’t have internal pockets, you can easily find whatever you’re looking for. This set of bags has white seams, but they come in other color options too, ranging from bright blue and green to simple black.

According to a reviewer: “These travel bags are perfect. Great quality and you can put a lot of small toiletries inside.”

Available colors: 13

11. This classic bag from Carhartt

Dimensions: 9 x 4.5 x 4.5 inches

This classic travel bag is made by Carhartt, and it has everything you need without anything extra. It’s made from 600-denier polyester with a water-repellent Rain Defender coated liner to protect your luggage from leaks and spills. It has one large pocket for all your toiletries, and it’s secured with a zipper closure. Designed to stand up to travel, this bag also has reinforced stitching and a loop handle for easy carrying.

According to a reviewer: “I like the durability of this travel kit as it has a protective inside lining. Perfectly fits 8 full sized skincare products, toothbrush, and toothpaste [...] Enjoy the simple design of the kit and has a great shape design for optimal storage.”

Available colors: 2

12. A buffalo-leather bag with thousands of fans on Amazon

Dimensions: 9.3 x 5 x 4.3 inches

This toiletry bag is made from full-grain buffalo leather, which is one of the best and most durable types of grains, so it not only looks sharp, but can also withstand travel. The quality leather may be one of the reasons why this bag is so popular on Amazon, with 95% of ratings being four stars or higher. This bag has one large compartment with a double-zipper opening to make it easy for you to access and organize all your toiletries, as well as a side zippered pocket for smaller toiletries. There’s also a loop handle on the end that you can use to hang the bag.

According to a reviewer: “This is a very fine Dopp kit. Practically speaking it is a perfect size for both use at home as well as in the travelers suitcase. It provides room for essentials while maintaining a size that won't impede clothing needs. Aesthetically, this is a beautiful piece. The leather, is well tanned and provides a good feel. The design is well thought out and I particularly appreciate the double zipper slide opening which provides easy access to the contents. I really like the metal zippers which suggests long life.”

Available colors: 4

13. This bag that comes with a full set of toiletries

Dimensions: 8.5 x 3 x 5 inches

If you don’t have any small toiletries and want to save time building your travel collection, try this travel bag, which comes packed with 20 different essentials. It includes pretty much everything you need for traveling, including a toothbrush, a comb, shaving cream, and shampoo/conditioner. Additionally, once you finish some of the bottles, like the mouth wash, you can refill it from a larger bottle to save on waste. The bag has a simple design with a zipper closure, and it has a TSA-compliant size, so you can pack it without worry.

According to a reviewer: “Great gift for the traveling man. Everything they could need. Comes in nice case”

Also great: these TSA-friendly travel bottles

If your favorite shampoos and conditioners don’t come in travel sizes, try out this set of convenient refillable travel bottles. The perfect companion to a new toiletry bag, this pack comes with four 3-ounce bottles, which are the perfect size for getting through TSA. They also have a leakproof design, so you always arrive to your destination with a full bottle, and they have a screw-off cap that makes them easy to refill. To learn more about what people love about this pack, check out the Amazon reviews section where it has hundreds of fans.

According to a reviewer: “These are perfect! They are squeezable, flexible, hold plenty, don't leak, and have a wide opening making them very easy to fill! And the colors are simply fun. I love these and wish I had known about them earlier. I highly recommend!”