If you find yourself working and socializing online, there's no shortage of tips for creating a pleasant videoconferencing environment. However, science has shown that your clothes are just as important as having a Zoom-friendly background. If you want to make a good impression with colleagues, classmates, or friends, a new sweater is a great place to start. The best men’s sweaters are made from a material you love, won’t pill easily, and can be styled with a variety of outfits.

The right sweater for you ultimately comes down to personal taste and the occasion for which you’re dressing. Crewnecks are a timeless choice that can work with any outfit. V-necks are considered a more informal cut, but they can also be layered over a collared shirt for a dressy look. Turtlenecks are another versatile option that can be worn alone, used as a layering piece, or stand in for a collared shirt under a sports jacket.

Cut is another important factor. Fitted pullovers that are worn over button-downs or undershirts will add instant polish and sophistication to your look, while a loose cardigan has a more relaxed quality, even when it’s layered over a dress shirt and tie. For streetwear aficionados, oversized sweaters can be paired with either skinny or baggy jeans for an on-trend look.

Next, you’ll want to think about material. Wool is a great choice for cooler weather, and it’s also thermoregulating, meaning it will adjust to temperature fluctuations and help keep you from breaking into a sweat once you’re indoors. Meanwhile, high-quality cotton keeps you covered but cool in more moderate temps. If you invest in cashmere, look for sweaters that are at least two-ply, which is generally considered suitable for year-round wear. There are also plenty of sweaters made from mixed fiber blends that can combine the best qualities of multiple materials.

Your sweaters will require different types of care depending on their material. Cotton sweaters can usually be thrown in the washing machine, but it’s often best to dry clean or hand wash wool sweaters. You can even tuck wool and cashmere sweaters into extra-large Ziploc bags and store them in the freezer — this will shrink the fibers, prevent pilling, and keep moths at bay. Whatever type of sweater you buy, it’s a good idea to read the care tags, and follow instructions accordingly.

If you’re ready for a new wardrobe staple, check out these 15 picks for the best men’s sweaters on Amazon.

1. A modern cardigan for casual occasions

This cardigan by Goodthreads is made from 100% cotton and has a slouchy shawl neck that can be dressed up or down. It has a modern, slim fit through the waist, a five-button closure, front-welt pockets, and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. It’s made of mid-weight yarn, but one reviewer reported that the garment was warm enough to wear over a T-shirt in temperatures as low as the high 50s. The sweater is machine washable for easy care.

One reviewer wrote: “Thick material, fit as expected and the color is nice. I’ve been looking for more types of these sweaters. They are perfect to lounge in, throw in to run out or wear over a dress shirt. Guess I’ll need a few more in other colors.”

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2. A classic cashmere V-neck that goes with everything

For a simple but luxurious staple, try this soft V-neck sweater by State Cashmere. It’s made of two-ply yarn in 100% Mongolian cashmere. It features ribbing on the cuffs and at the hem, and it comes in a wide range of colors, so if you love this sweater, you can invest in a few for a classic capsule wardrobe. Note that some reviewers recommended ordering a size up because they found this sweater runs small. It should be hand washed or dry cleaned to keep it looking its best.

One reviewer wrote: “I love wearing Cashmere sweaters for casual work days and for weekends- but they can be really expensive. This sweater is a great price- but I was afraid it might be cheap. I am happy to say that it really great quality and I waited a few weeks before reviewing- I had it dry cleaned and it looks great. I am happy with the purchase and bought another one."

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. A budget-friendly cashmere-blend cardigan

This timeless V-neck cardigan contains 15% cashmere for softness and warmth, but the addition of wool, viscose, polyester, and nylon makes it more durable (and more affordable) than 100% cashmere sweaters. It has five buttons and two front pockets, as well as ribbing at the collar, hem, and cuffs. It can be machine washed with cold water and either hung to dry or tumble dried on low.

One reviewer wrote: “It is the perfect sweater for spring, cold summer office air conditioning days, and fall...I think it would be good in winter as well because it's not bulky and can easily we worn under a winter coat. It fit very well [...] I'm very happy with my purchases.”

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

4. A 100% cotton sweater that’s easy to care for

This 100% cotton sweater by Goodthreads is soft, breathable, and can be worn on its own or layered. Made from mid-weight yarn, it comes in solid colors, simple patterns, and options with fun graphics. The sweater is ribbed at the collar, cuffs, and hem, and it’s machine washable, making it a low-maintenance addition to your closet.

One reviewer wrote: “This is my new favorite piece of clothing. I was skeptical at first about paying $45 for a sweater that most likely wouldn't of fit (I have a funky build). Boy I was wrong! This thing is comfy as all get out, fits great and I love the design!”

Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5. A sweater under $20 that’s great for traveling

Not only is this cotton sweater by Buttoned Down the most affordable option on the list, but it’s also lightweight and convenient to pack when traveling. The classic crewneck is made of 100% Supima cotton and has ribbing on the cuffs, hem, and collar. To clean, it should be machine washed in cold water on the delicate or gentle cycle, then laid flat to dry.

One reviewer wrote: “I was blown away when it arrived. It’s a beautiful Supima cotton sweater, small gage, that feels like a sweatshirt but looks like a dress sweater. The color is beautiful. This is a perfect all season sweater.”

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6. A stylish turtleneck cardigan for cold weather

This turtleneck cardigan is one of two garments on this list made entirely from synthetic fibers, and it boasts over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. The sweater has a flat knit on the torso and a cable-knit pattern on the sleeves and neck. It stays secure with a mix of flat buttons and chunky toggle closures and has front pockets with a stamped leather logo on the left side. Care instructions note to machine wash and lay flat or hang to dry, but some reviewers who raved about this sweater recommended going the extra mile and washing it by hand.

One reviewer wrote: “This Sweater is ALL THAT! If you love GREAT sweaters, this one is definitely IT! Heavy, warm, very complimentary...and very well made. Worth every single penny! What a great addition to my sweater collection. Get ready for loads of compliments!!!!!”

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

7. An easy cotton V-neck you can wear every day

Take it from the more than 8,400 five-star ratings on Amazon — this classic V-neck sweater is a must-have. Made from 100% cotton, it’s a wardrobe staple that can be worn with just about any pair of pants in your closet. Low-key details include ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem. To clean it, simply throw it in the washing machine.

One reviewer wrote: “Fits as expected, you don’t need to buy a size up nor size down if you are using American sizes. [...] Looks pretty good over a simple tee for the casual and pretty good over a dress shirt as well. No amazon branding if you are the type to not wear to wear brands. I’d say 5/5 would recommend as a gift or personal use. Definitely worth the price.”

Available colors: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8. This versatile crewneck for big & tall sizes

This crewneck sweater is made from 100% cotton, which means it’s soft, breathable, and easy to care for. It has ribbed detailing on the neckline, cuffs, and hem, and the sweater is designed to have a stylishly loose, comfortable fit without looking baggy. It comes in a variety of solid heather colors as well as a few striped options, and at just $25, you might find yourself wanting to stock up on a few. Fans on this sweater say they love how soft and comfortable this sweater feels, and that it’s great for layering.

One reviewer wrote: “This sweater is amazing. The size chosen is exactly my size it fits perfectly. It is very comfortable and warm. It is not too thick like other sweaters that suffocate. I am really happy with my purchase.”

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 3X-Large Big —7X-Large Big

9. A lightweight cashmere cardigan

This 100% cashmere cardigan is made of 2-ply yarn for a warm but lightweight garment that you can layer over dress shirts or tees. There are five buttons and two slit pockets on the face of the sweater, as well as ribbed detailing on the cuffs, neckline, and hem. To minimize pilling and shrinkage, it’s best to dry clean or hand wash this cardigan.

One reviewer wrote: “Cashmere is Amazing! Great quality, light weight cashmere and color is sharp. Love how it feels.”

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10. A modern turtleneck made for layering

This stretchy turtleneck is made of polyester with 5% spandex for a sweater that’s form-fitting and holds its shape, even after repeated washes and wears. Use it as a layering piece, or wear it alone with jeans or dress pants. This sweater hugs the body, so if you prefer a looser fit, a number of Amazon reviewers suggested ordering a size up. It should be hand washed to keep it looking its best.

One reviewer wrote: “I had this particular shirt in my wish list for over 2 years, pondering if I should buy it. But finally, I decided to roll the die & try it. But the material is great. No itching or any other irritation and the particular color I chose just happened to be the exact color to match an outfit I had chosen it to wear with. Very happy with my purchase.”

Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11. A chunky-knit, wool cardigan for extra cold days

This 100% merino wool sweater features a chunky Aran-knit pattern that makes it super cozy. It has a shawl collar, front pockets, and ribbing on the hem and cuffs for added detail. The sweater secures with five large brown Aran buttons in the front, and it comes in two neutral colors — so whichever you choose, it will go with everything you own. Reviewers noted that it must be dry cleaned or hand washed in cold water to maintain its size and shape.

One reviewer wrote: “Beautiful sweater. I will only dry clean it. I wish I had this years ago. So comfortable and the shawl neck [is] perfect. [...] Best sweater I've ever owned.”

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12. A lightweight V-neck from Ralph Lauren

Look instantly put together with this classic V-neck sweater by Polo Ralph Lauren. It’s made of 100% Pima cotton for a layering piece that’s soft and warm without adding bulk. Details include ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem, as well as the traditional Polo logo embroidered over the left side of the chest. This sweater is machine washable, making it a low-maintenance piece you’ll want to wear again and again.

One reviewer wrote: “What a great value. Lightweight and comfortable. I bought it for airline travel where every pound counts. I own several in different colors.”

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13. A 100% wool sweater that’s under $50

This Goodthreads crewneck sweater is made of 100% lambswool for a warm staple you can rely on whenever the temperature drops. It has a ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs, and the fit tapers towards the waist for a more polished look. Help keep this sweater looking great by following the brand’s care instructions: dry clean or hand wash only.

One reviewer wrote: “I cannot say enough good things about this sweater. The stitching is [fantastic]. It is a good weight as you’d hope for a winter sweater. The fit is slightly slim so maybe size up if you are fuller-bodied or between sizes. It definitely is a [fancier] sweater so think holiday parties, date night, etc. Finally, the price. A similar sweater of style and quality at J. Crew or Banana Republic would easily go for 2-3X the price. Great quality, great price.”

Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

14. A wool sweater you may recognize from a classic film

Yes, this Pendleton cardigan is the same sweater worn by The Dude in The Big Lebowski. It’s made of 100% heavyweight lambswool in a cable knit, so it’s perfect for cold weather. There’s a short shawl collar, a zipper closure with a metal ring loop, and side seam pockets. Dry cleaning is required, but reviewers attested that it’s worth the extra effort.

One reviewer wrote: “Wow, the stitching and being ribbed just sets this sweater off! Love it! Highly recommend. Wear around house or casual social setting. It draws many compliments immediately. A buy now!”

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15. An oversized sweater for streetwear fans

This intentionally oversized sweater by Aelfric Eden comes in eye-catching graphic designs for a statement-making outfit. It’s made from a blend of acrylic, nylon, polyester, and Australian wool, and it has a crewneck and drop shoulders for a slouchy fit. It’s machine washable for easy care, and additional styles and prints are also available.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this sweater. It is heavy weight fabric, well made, and very warm and comfy. [...] It did appear to shrink in the wash a bit but i still think ordering [your] normal size will work, still oversized even after the small amount of shrinking.”

Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16. A Rib-Knit Cardigan That’s Super Soft

If you’re in the market for a soft cardigan, look no further. This one is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, acrylic, and spandex, making it both comfortable and easy to care for. It features two front pockets and a five-button front closure that looks great styled with a wide variety of outfits. It comes in eight on-trend colors, and boasts an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a warm, medium weight cardigan sweater to wear over a light shirt. I chose this one because of features, reviews, and price. I found a winner. It's soft, warm, well-made, and fits me perfectly.”