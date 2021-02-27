Here’s something interesting: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that a minimum of 150 minutes of moderately intense activity every week is the threshold at which you begin to truly reap the benefits of exercise. But that doesn’t mean your favorite athletic wear has to get stashed away when you’re not exercising. Made from soft materials like cotton and polyester fleece, the best crew-neck sweatshirts are a comfortable companion to your most-lived in sweats and workout gear, but they boast a simple, classic design, so you can wear them out with your favorite jeans, too.

The first crew-neck sweatshirts were designed as a cooler, more comfortable alternative to scratchy football jerseys, and although they've officially made the migration from the gridiron to the gym and sofa, they’re still just as practical today. Most crew necks are made from a warm, breathable blend of cotton and polyester with a fleece interior for maximum softness and comfort, but I've included an option made from lightweight merino wool, which will help regulate temperature while offering a more dressed-up look.

And when it comes to the closet staple that is the hoodless sweatshirt, there are only slight variations in style — not necessarily a bad thing if you don’t like agonizing over decisions. Nonetheless, you can choose between sweatshirts in solid colors that’ll go with just about anything, or opt for one of the best college crew-neck sweatshirts to let everyone know who you’ll be rooting for on Saturday.

Ready to get comfortable in this classic piece of athletic wear? Scroll on for the best crew-neck sweatshirts on Amazon.

1. The Champion crew-neck sweatshirt that comes in a dozen colors

A classic Champion crew-neck sweatshirt will never go out of style, and it’s a fan-favorite on Amazon with more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall. It’s made from soft cotton-polyester blend fleece that’s resistant to shrinking and pilling, and the lining is brushed for extra softness. Reviewers noted that it’s warm yet lightweight, so you can wear it year-round, and it comes in classic shades like Oxford gray and navy blue, as well as more unexpected colors like papaya and Kelly green. And if you like this brand but prefer a graphic-free look, there’s a similar Champion sweatshirt without the logo.

According to a fan: “So soft and the fit is perfect. [...] Excellent sweatshirt for the money.”

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 24, including maroon, scarlet, and Oxford gray

2. This budget-friendly Hanes crew neck that's just $16

One of the best sweatshirts at a wallet-friendly price, this Hanes crew neck is made from a heavyweight cotton-polyester blend that’s great for winter. The inside is made from plush cotton that feels soft to the touch, and the low-pill fabric is built to last. Choose from a range of versatile colors that’ll go with just about anything.

According to a fan: “These are great heavy duty sweatshirts. I currently have 6 of theses (in different colors) and they hold up very well...”

Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

Available colors: 18, including red, royal blue, and dark chocolate

3. A simple crew neck a range of in plus sizes

This basic crew-neck sweatshirt is a wardrobe staple made from soft and warm cotton-polyester fleece, and you're guaranteed to want to wear it 24/7. It’s available in four neutral colors that look equally great with jeans and your lived-in sweats, and it's also tag-free for maximum comfort.

According to a fan: “I love this sweatshirt. It's a great fit. It's not too heavy and not too light — it's the perfect thickness.”

Available sizes: 2X - 7X, with tall options

Available colors: 4, including black, navy, and charcoal heather

4. This sharp-looking sweatshirt made from merino wool

If you want the comfort of a sweatshirt in a more dressed-up package, check out this merino wool crew neck. Merino wool is ultra-soft and temperature-regulating, so you'll stay warm on cool days, but won't overheat if the sun comes out. The triangle inset at the neck pays homage to the classic sweatshirt aesthetic, and since this is a lightweight option, it's ideal for layering. Keep in mind, though, that you'll have to hand wash or dry clean it.

According to a fan: "I am very impressed with this sweater. The merino wool is extremely soft, and the fit is excellent."

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large, with tall options

Available colors: 14, including charcoal, camel, and olive

5. A durable Carhartt crew neck with a mid-weight construction

If you like the durability of the Carhartt brand, you'll want to consider this mid-weight crew-neck sweatshirt that'll see you through the cool days of fall and winter. With an impressive 4.8-star rating, the cotton-polyester blend fleece sweatshirt features a collegiate triangle insert at the neckline to prevent collar stretching, and the spandex rib-knit hem and cuffs help seal out the chill.

According to a fan: “Excellent sweatshirt. Incredibly comfortable and well made.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 5, including black, navy, and heather gray

6. The college crew-neck sweatshirts for repping your favorite team

With over 100 designs to choose from, this college crew-neck sweatshirt makes it easy to support your alma mater in style. The unisex game-day sweatshirt is made from cotton-polyester blend fleece that’s pre-shrunk for the perfect fit, and the vibrant colors and high-quality logos are officially licensed.

According to a fan: “Got this for my dad for Christmas. He went to Penn State many years ago and was wanting a new sweatshirt. He loves it! He says it’s very soft and comfortable.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 140, including Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, and Arizona Wildcats

7. This cozy crew-neck sweatshirt with a chest pocket

Combining style with functionality, this crew neck with a pocket has earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating from reviewers. It’s made from a soft and breathable blend of cotton and polyester and features a chest pocket with a handy pen slot and a sewn-on Carhartt label. The rib-knit cuffs and waistband are spandex-reinforced, and there’s a V-patch neckline for added durability.

According to a fan: “Top quality, sweatshirt fit, pocket fits phone. Plus there is a pen pocket stitch.”

Available sizes: Small - 4X, with tall options

Available colors: 5, including moss, black, and carbon heather

8. A soft sueded-fleece sweatshirt with thousands of fans on Amazon

One of the best sweatshirts out there when it comes to softness, this Champion option has a sueded fleece exterior and a plush interior that’s incredibly comfortable. The medium-weight sweatshirt is made from a warm and breathable blend of cotton and polyester and features a triangle inset at the neck. In addition to contrasting color designs, you can also opt for classic solid shades.

According to a fan: “These sweatshirts are so soft and they stay that way wash after wash. [...] It's like slipping into a velvety cloud!!”

Available sizes: Small - 3X

Available colors and styles: 8, including black, red heather, and oatmeal heather and Oxford gray

9. The iconic Lacoste sweatshirt that comes in five colors

Lacoste has been a name brand in sportswear since 1933, and if you’re a fan, you’ll love their graphic crew-neck sweatshirt. It’s made from a warm and breathable cotton-polyester blend and features the iconic Lacoste crocodile graphic and logo.

According to a fan: “Great sweatshirt, amazing Lacoste quality.”