I can walk out my front door — or even pick up my phone — and purchase cannabidiol (CBD) in a dozen different forms: seltzers, sprays, salves, chocolates, honey, coffee, vape pens, and much more. Just now, I waved to my neighbor and expressed the current stress I'm feeling. She responded with, "I have the best CBD gummies for that!"

CBD holds enormous promise as a salve for everything from skin ailments to sleeplessness. And while the clinical trials leading to CBD pharmaceuticals are still largely in the works, there is a compelling body of research — and plenty of anecdotal evidence — to suggest that it helps people achieve a sense of calmness and focus. What it doesn't do is get you high. (That's it's cousin, THC.)

My go-to responses to most of those ills is to down coffee, pop ibuprofen, or run through a yoga sequence. But I love the promise of CBD and have had reasonable success treating sleep failures with CBD oil. So my neighbor's suggestion that I treat my sweet tooth and my stress with the candy version was appealing — and that goes a long way toward explaining how quickly CBD gummies have become so popular.

So I went shopping. And I found five CBD gummies that claim to heal various stress points: bad moods, sore muscles, insomnia, and lack of serenity. Most of the options I've listed include 10 milligrams of CBD per gummy, but there are other options on the market that offer different amounts. These chews also boast delicious flavors derived from ingredients like fruit extracts, pure cane sugar, ginger, and more — so they'll definitely satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. The Overall Best CBD Gummies Blended With Vitamins

Your boss is on your last nerve. That coworker is about to get an earful. Your dog's snoring is not cute. And the cat is underfoot. When that much of your environment is irritating, the problem is probably your mood, not the world.

Sunday Scaries gummies with CBD are designed to help you chill out so you can better roll with whatever is currently happening. Each chew is made with a blend of broad-spectrum CBD (10 milligrams), vitamin B12, vitamin D3, coconut oil, and pure cane sugar. Take a minute, eat two or three of these sweets, and let the locally-sourced CBD work its magic. Check-in 30 minutes later. Is the dog is actually adorable?

What fans say: "These gummies taste just as good as their benefits; complete chill within a few minutes! I was astounded at how well they work, and never need more than a few in a day. Overall I'm happy with them!"

2. Melatonin-Infused CBD Gummies To Help You Sleep

Sleep. It's the key to feeling alive, alert, and energetic during the day. Getting there can be a challenge, though — especially when you have a lot on your mind. I try to practice bedtime rituals that tell my mind it's okay to let go. That's were these melatonin-infused CBD gummies by Charlotte's Web come into play.

These raspberry-flavored chews are sweetened naturally with fruits and veggies, and they're made with a combination of hemp extract (10 milligrams), melatonin (3 milligrams), and of course, CBD (10 milligrams). Hemp's phytocannabinoids are there to calm the worry. Melatonin tells your brain to sleep. The blend of melatonin, cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids promises to not only help you find sleep, but it also encourages your brain to stay there for the night.

What fans say: "These gummies are really a game-changer for me. I noticed after a few days of taking them right before bed that I was sleeping well, not waking up so much, and getting the rest I needed at night. I just bought my second bottle and will continue to do so as long as they work. I'm very pleased with this product."

3. The Muscle-Soothing Chews Made With Ginger And Turmeric

What did you do? Too much play? Too many weights? A bike ride that exceeded your training? And today it's all, "Ouch! Ugh, I'm so old!" Whatever the case may be, these recovery CBD gummies can help.

Let me take a step back: Throughout history, people have grown accustomed to ingesting turmeric and ginger to help ease sore muscles. These chews take that remedy one step further by adding CBD to the mix. Like their sleep-inducing counterpart, they're naturally flavored — but these are made with a blend of ginger, turmeric, and whole-plant hemp extract with 10 milligrams of CBD per gummy. Munch on two squishy cubes either before or after you work out to feel the effects.

What fans say: "After a work-out, the recovery gummies are just what is needed."

4. This Giant, Colorful Party Pack With A Hefty Dose Of CBD

Looking for the jug wine version of CBD gummies? Well, it's right here. This big party pack is the afternoon candy bowl you'll want on display. And since the entire bottle offers 3,000 milligrams of CBD, it will not run out anytime soon. Inside the container, there are bears and worms and wheels and smiley faces and more — and each one is colorful, sugary, and loaded with CBD. And apparently, it's a variety pack of full of different flavors and dosages (aka just what the doctor ordered).

What fans say: "Takes the aches and pains from the day away, helps me relax and sleep. Doesn't hurt they are really tasty as well."

5. The Budget CBD Pack That's Easy To Travel With

I don't know about you, but I call a to-go cocktail a "traveler." This small pack of yummy, calming gummies is the CBD equivalent. You can pack it along with you whenever you head out into the madness. The delicious chews — which taste like lime, tangerine, and açai pomegranate — come in either tropical or sour flavors. (So hard to choose! But I'll take sour.) The small six-pack contains gummies with 10 milligrams of CBD in each candy. However, there's a larger package available if these turn out to be the very thing you need in your go-bag.

What fans say: "The gummies are yummy and discreet so that I can use them at work, which is great!"