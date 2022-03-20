Much more than just a neck warmer, the best cashmere scarves are a marker of sophistication that speaks volumes about its wearer, sending instant signals of polish and sophistication. What’s more, wearing cashmere may very well have psychological benefits. According to a 2015 study, the tendency to think abstractly actually increases when we wear formal clothing — which means that in addition to preventing you from catching a cold, wearing a cashmere scarf may cause you to spend more time pondering conceptual ideas and goals rather than just what’s concretely in front of you. Win-win.

A luxury yarn sourced from the undercoats of Mongolian goats, the highest-quality cashmere is unparalleled when it comes to durability, capacity for insulation, and feel. When shopping for cashmere scarves, consider ply and gauge — a higher ply means a heavier, sturdier fabric, while a lower ply will be more delicate; 2-ply cashmere generally offers a good balance between warmth and softness. Similarly, a higher gauge translates to a tighter knit, while a lower gauge uses less cashmere thread, resulting in a lighter-weight item.

While nothing compares to the luxurious feel of 100% pure cashmere, a cashmere blend scarf — or even imitation cashmere, usually made of soft acrylic — can be a great alternative. It’s decidedly friendlier on the wallet, of course, and often easier to clean.

Though cashmere is a durable knit — it’s not uncommon to hear of people wearing vintage cashmere items passed down from their grandparents — preserving its shape and softness requires proper care. If you need to wash your cashmere scarf, you’ll want to do so by hand, using a cashmere shampoo. And because cashmere is such a fine material, it will inevitably pill over time, at which point you may want to invest in a cashmere comb, pumice stone, or electric fabric shaver.

Below, find the 12 best cashmere scarves you’ll gladly reach for when temperatures drop.

1. A Timeless & Simple Fringed Cashmere Scarf

Made from 100% pure 2-ply cashmere (the gauge isn’t specified), this fringed scarf from Fishers Finery is pill-resistant, meaning you can wear it in all kinds of weather conditions without worrying about damage. It comes in eight colors that run the gamut from subdued plaids to solid neutrals to a bright cardinal red that’s a great choice for the holiday season. Fringe detail adds a hint of flair. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it “has the tightest weave and is the softest cashmere I have ever purchased,” while another called it “Absolutely exquisite and the finest scarf I own.”

Available colors: 8

2. A Ribbed Cashmere Scarf You’ll Wear Every Day

You can’t get much more classic than this ultra-soft, ribbed 100% cashmere scarf from State Cashmere. Crafted from high-quality 2-ply Mongolian cashmere and available in five muted tones, it’s the perfect addition to any casual or upscale outfit. Its substantial 12-gauge knit is sure to keep you extra warm. One reviewer wrote: “It's super-soft, very warm, and yet it’s light enough that I can comfortably let it hang around my neck if I'm not in the mood to ditch my coat.”

Available colors: 5

3. A Best-Selling Cashmere-Blend Scarf That Comes In 22 Colors

Available in 22 colors and patterns — neutral plaids, stripes, herringbone, color-block, and a range of mostly-neutral solids — this best-selling scarf is made from a 57% cotton, 32% viscose, 11% cashmere blend that’s luxuriously soft and warm. One reviewer shared: “It is exquisite. Comfortable, makes you look great,” and added that it “goes well with most mens' outfits.” Others rave about the quality for the price. At just $20, you might want to pick up a few.

Available colors: 22

4. A Versatile Cashmere-Feel Scarf At A Great Price

If you’re in the market for a cashmere scarf but not so thrilled about making an investment, this cashmere-feel scarf might be just the ticket. Made from an acrylic blend that doesn’t include any real cashmere, it’s soft, warm, and designed to mimic the buttery-soft, lightweight feeling of pure cashmere. It’s available in 20 neutral patterns and features a raw edge for a casually undone look. One reviewer raved: “The material is fantastic! Made wide enough [so] you don't have to double wrap unless you want to. The fringe is just short enough to give it the classic look, [without getting] in the way.”

Available colors: 20

5. An Elegant Cashmere Scarf Handmade In Italy

Handmade in Prato, Italy — a region that’s world-renowned for its textile district — this 100% cashmere scarf from family-owned brand Dalle Piane is a timeless classic that’s sure to see you through several seasons. It’s set apart by thoughtful details like ribbing and a straight edge, and it comes in 16 colors, from neutral tones to handful of brighter options, like lemon yellow and cornflower blue. Ply and gauge aren’t specified, though Amazon reviewers call it “very good quality” and “extremely soft.” One raved: “This is my third and I am always keeping my eye out for new colors!”

Available colors: 16

6. A Cashmere Beanie & Scarf Set

Super-soft and pill-resistant, this 100% 2-ply cashmere hat and scarf set from Fishers Finery is the perfect two-birds, one-stone purchase. Available in three neutral colors, it includes a simple, classic rib-knit scarf and a matching rib-knit beanie. Fishers Finery doesn’t specify the gauge of the knit, but reviewers report that the hat and scarf are ultra-lightweight, making them easy to pack in a suitcase for traveling. Wear them together for a coordinated look, or mix and match.

Available colors: 3

7. A Streamlined Scarf Made Of 100% Cashmere

Subtle ribbing, a straight edge, and extra width make this 100% cashmere scarf from Style Republic — which comes in four neutral shades — the ideal cold-weather accessory. Its generous length means you can easily wrap it around your neck and have enough material to drape over your chest. One satisfied reviewer shared that “beneath a jacket it provides an excellent underlayer.” Though Style Republic doesn’t specify this scarf’s ply or gauge, reviewers say it’s lightweight and “not bulky at all.” If you’re after extra thickness, just fold it in half before wrapping it.

Available colors: 5

8. A Cashmere-Feel Scarf Made Of Breathable Merino Wool

Crafted from a cashmere-free blend of 30% Australian merino wool that’s soft, lightweight, and breathable, this cashmere-feel scarf comes in five smart color-block plaids that’ll pair well with any coat for a dapper look. Multiple reviewers commented on its elegant packaging, too, making it a thoughtful gift. “I get compliments every time I wear this scarf,” shared one reviewer, “I will be buying and gifting more!”

Available colors: 5

9. A Cashmere-Blend Scarf That Makes A Great Gift

Made of a blend of cashmere and wool, this scarf comes in 17 colors and patterns — including a handful of colorful plaids — and features a 3-inch fringe for a hint of flair. One reviewer called it “perfect and soft, with no shedding,” while another raved, “an added bonus is the beautiful gift box that the scarf comes nestled in. It reminds me of the gift boxes provided gratis by higher-end department stores many years ago.” It goes without saying that this scarf makes a great gift, but you might just want to keep it for yourself.

Available colors: 18

10. A Climate Pledge-Friendly Cashmere-Feel Scarf

This bestselling oversized scarf from FRAAS is made in Upper Franconia, Germany from cashmink, a climate-neutral 100% acrylic fabric that’s brushed for a cashmere-like feel. Available in six versatile plaids and featuring classic fringed edges, it’s a cold-weather staple that’s sure to keep you warm. “Super soft and the quality is on point,” one reviewer wrote, while another confirmed that theirs “looks exactly like the picture.”

Available colors: 6

11. A Fringed Cashmere Scarf From An Iconic Brand

Made from 100% Italian cashmere, this sumptuous scarf from iconic menswear brand Hickey Freeman features a hand-twisted fringe for a timeless and elevated look. Ply and gauge aren’t specified, but one reviewer raved: “This scarf is so soft and warm that I never want to take it off,” while another wrote: “Hickey Freeman has always been a top notch product and this scarf does not disappoint. Soft. Warm. Luxurious.” At just $50 — which is almost unheard-of for 100% cashmere — you might want to pick up a few.

Available colors: 5

12. A Versatile Cashmere Scarf That Can Double As A Blanket

This 100% cashmere scarf is large enough to double as a blanket on a long, air-conditioned flight (or in your air-conditioned office) — and it comes with a matching travel bag, so it’s easy to fold up and store without worrying about damage. Ply and gauge aren’t provided, but one satisfied reviewer called it “beautiful, warm, and soft,” raving that “it goes with everything… a timeless piece that will be part of my wardrobe for many years.” Try it in one of four neutral solid colors, or in a range of different plaids.