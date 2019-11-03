If you’re on a budget, shopping for new sneakers can be tricky. The sneaker world, after all, isn’t exactly known for being wallet-friendly. However, there are plenty of cool shoes at reasonable prices out there if you know where to look. To help out, I did some legwork for you and made a list of the best sneakers under $100. When gathering selections, I looked for three key factors:

In addition to durable materials like leather or strong synthetics, I read the reviews carefully to see what customers said about how long each pair of shoes held up. Since this can be hit-and-miss with cheaper sneakers, I looked for testimonials noting they’d lasted at least a year or two. Comfort: All of my selections below have EVA foam, memory foam, or other similar materials that provide cushioning and support when walking. Where possible, I also looked for features like shock absorption and arch support.

On top of these main qualities, I aimed for pairs with ventilation or odor management to help control sweat and moisture, as well as flexible options that customers said they could move freely in.

To find the pair that most fits your style, scroll through the best sneakers under $100 below.

1. The best casual sneakers

The lowdown: Boasting more than 6,700 reviews on Amazon, these classic, laidback tennies are some of the best everyday sneakers on Amazon, especially at this price point. Made from tough imported leather, they’re simple yet durable, and they go with just about everything. The footbeds feature ultra-soft Memory Tech foam that’s comfortable to walk in, and the smooth exterior is tough and scratch-resistant. They have a low-cut design so you can move your feet with ease, plus strong rubber soles.

Proof from fans: “I enjoyed the fact that from the first time I put them, they were comfortable. I didn't have to "break them in", and go through the pain of them being stiff and loosening up over time. Nice and clean shoe that can be paired with everyday clothing or even a nice sports jacket and jeans.”

2. The best for running

The lowdown: Another set of athletic shoes with serious cushioning, these are some of the best sneakers for running. On top of being super durable and incredibly lightweight, they have sturdy rubber soles that offer great traction, according to fans. They’re made with Nike’s single-layer mesh, so they’re well-ventilated and won’t overheat during sweaty training sessions. The footbeds showcase ultra-soft foam, while the shock-absorbing midsoles make them extra responsive.

Proof from fans: “Excellent comfort nothing less expected from Nike.”

Available sizes: 5.5 to 15

3. The best slip-on sneakers

The lowdown: If slip-on sneakers are more your style, these extremely popular Skechers are the way to go. They’re easy to slide on and off, yet they still fit like a glove, according to reviewers. The footbeds feature lightweight memory foam that’s soft and cushioned, while the FlexSole midsole provides excellent shock absorption. The mesh fabric exterior has cooling properties to control sweating, and the soles offer fantastic traction. These sneakers have a whopping 16,000+ five-star reviews, with many reviewers calling them the most comfortable shoes they’ve ever owned. On top of that, these Skechers are among the best sneakers for wide feet given the extra-wide sizing options.

Proof from fans: “I’ve been buying these shoes for a couple of years now and they are the most comfortable casual shoe I’ve owned. They are slip on’s (Great for airport TSA) with Memory Foam insoles, non-skid traction, and weigh they 6.2 ounces which feels as light as a bedroom slipper. Great for jobs that keep you on your feet and allows a more casual looking shoe. The price is great on Amazon too!”

Available sizes: 6.5 to 14 (regular, wide, and X-wide)

4. The most stylish

The lowdown: These trendy sneakers, which come in 28 versatile color choices, offer the perfect fusion of style and comfort. They’re made with durable leather and tough rubber soles that boast exceptional tread. Additionally, they have orthopedic arch supports and cushy, padded tongues. The only drawback is that some reviewers felt that they ran narrow.

Proof from fans: “Nice pair of sneaks, very very sporty, good [comments] for other people, Red color is hottie, Shoe is amazing day or night. We will see how it wears off as I walk and work as a routine. I do recommend.”

Available sizes: 4 to 15

5. The best high-tops

The lowdown: Ranking among the best high-top sneakers, even at this affordable price, these Reeboks showcase durable leather uppers and robust rubber soles. The traction is top-notch, and the front portion has soft, padded tongues for extra comfort. With a design that offers solid ankle protection, they can be laced all the way up to ensure a custom fit. As a bonus, the removable sock-liners feature antimicrobial Ortholite foam to minimize dampness and odor.

Proof from fans: “These kicks look awesome! Very cool designs - lots of options for different colors and patterns. It has an old-school vibe. High-top makes it desirable in both summer and winter. [...] These shoes are definitely casual sneakers for fashion and walking around. I would not say these are serious basketball performance shoes - they don't have the cushion and bounciness that one would expect from a common basketball shoe.”

Available sizes: 6.5 to 15 (regular and wide)

6. The best for office jobs

The lowdown: The great thing about these sharp men’s dress sneakers is how versatile they are. You can wear them with slacks when you’re in an office setting, or pair them with jeans for a more casual, around-town look. The tough, durable leather has a sleek, polished look, and the material is flexible, providing freedom of movement — and they have solid rubber soles with sturdy traction, too. Inside, the brand’s proprietary cushioning provides all-day comfort, and they come in six colors.

Proof from fans: “These sneakers are intended for casual use --walking, They fit well and are comfortable. I have been buying Ecco shoes for the past 20 yrs. including dress shoes, sneakers, and casual shoes. Always have a quality build, and all of my shoes are very durable. I expect these to be the same.”

Available sizes: 5 to 16.5

7. The best for outdoor jobs

The lowdown: Constructed with heavy-duty steel toes and grippy rubber soles, these Caterpillar work shoes make the perfect safety sneakers if you work outside or in some sort of manual labor setting. The anti-smashing toe box protects the front of your feet, while the rugged leather uppers promise durable wear. The best part is that even with the protective features, they’re not stiff or overly hot. There’s an interior sock liner designed to wick moisture. On top of that, they’re fashionable and come in five color choices, offering a stellar combination of durability and style.

Proof from fans: “[...]Good low profile design not clunky and I forget that they are on my feet as my day progresses which is nice - I do route service and walk over 25 miles per week I can already tell that the shoes are going to last a long time. Recommended.”

Available sizes: 5 to 14 (select wide sizes)