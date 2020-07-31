Innovation
Virgin Galactic wants to send tourists into space using its incredible SpaceshipTwo vehicle. Here's what the inside looks like.
The cabin measures 90 inches in diameter and 12 feet long, with six passenger seats tailored to each individual astronaut. Inside, there are 17 windows to observe the view.
Passengers will experience several minutes of zero-gravity flight during their flight in SpaceshipTwo. They will be let out of their seats before returning for the journey home. The entire flight is expected to last around two hours.