If you are anything like me, you have an Amazon wishlist for everything in your life. I have one for organizational stuff, one for clothes, and of course, one for my home. These longed-for products include decorative items, useful home improvement tools, and genius hacks for common household problems. Here are 45 of the cleverest things for your home most added to Amazon wish lists.

From pantry containers to moth-proof attic bags for storing season clothes, I’ve included plenty of organizational solutions. It’s the uniqueness of these products and their often very specific uses that have landed them among other viral, wished-for Amazon products. I’ve included a lazy Susan organizer, one designed specifically for tea bags, a solution for keeping your T-shirts neat, as well as a vertical solution that ensures you never again lose container lids. It’s no wonder why so many people have saved these products.

There are a handful of smart products on this list that have found the sweet spot between form and function. I’ve added a decorative desktop shelf that’s fully adjustable to reconfigure it to your exact needs. There’s also a cabinet-style toilet paper roll holder that has a small footprint but makes a huge impact.

Each of these products comes highly rated and reviewed so you can shop with confidence.

1. This Narrow Toilet Paper Stand With Storage

Elevate your bathroom instantly with this stylish yet practical toilet paper stand. The narrow footprint is ideal for small spaces and the cabinet-like design keeps the bathroom organized. The top of the stand has a shelf, while the bottom portion can hold up to four rolls of TP, a small bathroom brush, or cleaning supplies. Between the two is one convenient TP roll holder. This is a bestseller with more than 24,000 reviews.

2. A Versatile 25-Piece Set Of Plastic Organizers

These versatile drawer organizers are perfect for getting your entire house in order. The 25-pack comes with four different-sized plastic trays. Use them to organize that junk drawer, your makeup, home office, or even your pantry. Each transparent drawer comes with durable non-slip pads to keep everything from shifting around. They’re easy to wipe clean, too.

3. The Step Trash Can With A Small Footprint

For small bathrooms, this clever semi-round trash can is a game-changer. The stainless steel trash can hold six liters and has a small footprint with a strong steel pedal that can last for years. The silent close lid is a bonus feature and it has a removable inner bucket that makes taking out the trash a much easier task.

4. This Hair Styling Tool Organizer That Fits Three Tools

Give your hair tools a proper home and keep your counters clear with this bathroom organizer. It’s made of chrome metal, which allows you to safely store tools while they are cooling down. It has three slots to hold your straightener, curling iron, and blow dryer and features a bin underneath to neatly store cords. It fits over cabinet doors and is designed with a padded foam backing that protects your doors.

5. The Decorative Shelf For Your WFH Space

Keep your desk tidy with this small storage rack. It provides flat surfaces for frames or plants and has plenty of space for books, papers, and office supplies. You can adjust the configuration to fit your needs and it’s available in three style options.

6. This Wall-Mounted Grocery Bag Dispenser

Solve a common storage issue and make reusing plastic bags easier with this wall-mounted bag dispenser. You can add up to 30 bags to the top opening, and when you need to reuse one, just pull a bag out of the front dispensing slot without disrupting the others. The dispenser comes with screws and adhesive tape for quick installation, too.

7. A Convenient Rolling Cart For Cleaning Supplies

If you need some additional storage, check out this rolling three-tier cart. It has more than 21,000 reviews that note how easy it is to move the trolley-style cart from room to room, as well as how the durable wheel brakes keep it from rolling away on its own. It’s made of plastic and stainless steel so it's sturdy and easy to wipe down, plus its narrow size is perfect for storing in your bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen.

8. This 2-in-1 Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser

Why dispense your own toothpaste when you can pay $26 to have a machine do it for you? This toothpaste dispenser can be conveniently mounted to the wall by your bathroom sink using a double-sided adhesive. It’s also a sanitary solution: It can hold up to four toothbrushes when they’re not in use, keeping their heads covered and away from germs. Plus it features a shelf for storing other essentials, as well as two cup dispensers.

9. An Adjustable Food Wrap Organizer

The hardest part about organizing your home is finding storage solutions that can accommodate all of your stuff. This unique organizer is designed to secure food wrap boxes such as tin foil, plastic wrap, and wax paper. The eight adjustable wire holders and clever handle make it easy to store and pull out when you need it.

10. This Outlet Shelf For Bonus Device Storage

Add a little extra counter space right where you need it with this affordable home outlet shelf. This $12 gem turns any ordinary outlet into a convenient stand for speakers, beauty products, or voice-activated smart devices. Use it in the kitchen, bathroom, or office, or create your own charging station anywhere in your home.

11. This Pack Of Cascading Hanger Organizers That Save Space

These versatile cascading hanger organizers let you group clothes by type, style, occasion, or color; whichever is more aligned with your organizational preferences. Each hanger has five slots for hangers and is strong enough to hold up to six pounds horizontally and eight pounds vertically. They come in black or white and in packs of eight, 10, 16, and 20.

12. The Undergarment Organizers That Are Under $20

This bestselling set of closet organizers makes it easy to keep your undergarments in order. It comes with four bins: a six-cell option designed for ties and scarves, an eight-cell option for underwear, a seven-cell option for bras, and a 24-cell option for socks. This $17 pack has earned nearly 50,000 reviews, including one that noted, “These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back.”

13. A DIY Cube Organizer That Takes 30 Minutes To Build

This easy-to-build cube storage organizer comes with six cubes, connectors, and a wooden mallet to put it all together, as well as furniture legs that lift it off the ground to avoid scratching floors. The manufacturer says it should take less than 30 minutes to assemble and you can choose from two sizes and six colors.

14. An Entryway Storage Unit For Your Shoes

If your shoes and the shoes of every guest that enters your home are sprawled out all over the hallway floor, this is the attractive solution you need in your home. This shoe shelf has four tiers where you can store shoes and boots, as well as purses and a basket for umbrellas. It can hold up to 16 pairs of shoes.

15. This Adjustable Hanging Clothing Rod In Your Closet

Need extra storage in your closet? This hanging closet rod is adjustable to seamlessly fit into your closet — which is why everyone wants one. It hooks onto your current closet rod and adjusts vertically and horizontally to your exact specifications.

16. These Stylish Storage Bins With Label Windows

Who says storage has to be ugly? Shoppers have been adding this stylish pack to their wishlists to try and get organized. The gray stripe bins have open-tops and heavy boards on the bottom and can accommodate up to 30 pounds. The label holder window makes it easy to identify the contents of each basket. They’re available in medium, large, and jumbo sizes.

17. The Easy-To-Install Shelf Dividers

Customize your closet shelves without paying a fortune with these inexpensive shelf dividers. They slide onto shelves and stand up without any additional screws or installation. This pack of two dividers is made of non-woven fabric and strong steel supports that measure 12 inches high. They’re perfect for small closets or bathrooms where you need more room to stack towels, washcloths, linens, or clothing. The best part? If you change your mind, just slide the dividers off the shelf without any damage.

18. This Unique 28-Cell Organizer For Scarves

This space-saving organizer is designed to hold all of your scarves, shawls, or belts. The multipurpose organizer has 28 rings, giving you plenty of space to hang your accessoires or ties. The top of the organizer features a standard metal hanger hook so it easily fits into your closet. The soft texture of the organizer ensures your accessories are never damaged.

19. This Over-The-Door Pocket Organizer

This over-the-door organizer features six pockets, each with a clear window to see what’s inside. Use it to store kids’ toys, linens, or pantry items. It will hang over a standard door or on a closet rod. The fabric organizer comes in seven colors and has earned more than 20,000 reviews.

20. A Soft Hanging Shelf Designed To Hold Your Shoes

Keep your shoes off the floor with this hanging shoe organizer that’s shockingly under $10. It holds eight pairs of shoes and is made of a fabric material that’s strong yet breathable. The stainless steel frame and hooks make it extra durable. One five-star reviewer noted, “Before buying this shoe organizer, I had shoes everywhere!”

21. The Transparent Belt And Watch Organizers That Are Stackable

Keep your belts and watches on display with these storage containers that are transparent so you can see everything at once and evaluate your style options. The bins stack on top of each other via magnets and some reviewers note they also use them to store chargers, jewelry, and bow ties.

22. This Box To Keep Watches Safe And On Display

Keep your watches safe in this display case that’s surprisingly inexpensive. The faux leather case features a glass top and can hold up to 12 watches, bracelets, or other jewelry at one time. It looks nice on your vanity or dresser and boasts more than 8,000 reviews.

23. These Stackable Eyewear Organizers That Look High End

A good pair of sunglasses isn’t cheap: that’s why reviewers love this hard plastic eyeglass storage case. Each case holds five pairs of glass, and this set comes with two — which stack on top of each other. The hinged lids and transparent design look high-end without the expensive price tag. They’re also available in different colors, however, they all still have a transparent top.

24. The Easy-To-Install Plastic Fridge Drawers

Make use of that empty space in your refrigerator with these fridge drawer organizers. The durable plastic track attaches to your fridge’s shelves and a slide-out drawer opens and closes with ease. Each bin is made of food-grade plastic that’s BPA-free and easy to clean. These bins are the perfect place to store produce, cheese, or snacks.

25. A Magnetic Stove Shelf For Spices

Keep your countertops clear by adding this magnetic shelf to the top of your stove. It snaps right on with virtually no installation required. The 30-inch bar is perfect for storing your spices, oils, or other cooking necessities. It’s designed to fit both flat and curved stoves, and the magnets on the bottom can be adjusted as needed. It comes in three sizes and a few colors like black and white.

26. The Airtight Storage Set For The Pantry Of Your Dreams

Avoid attracting bugs, critters, or mold by storing your food in these low-cost, airtight storage containers — that also look pretty in your pantry. This set of 15 comes with several sizes of jars to accommodate all your favorite snacks and foods and keep them fresh — from coffee beans to noodles or candy. Their BPA-free plastic design won’t break and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can more effectively organize your kitchen and keep your food fresher, longer.

27. A Pack Of Fridge Organizers For Condiments

​​Reviewers love how affordable these pantry and fridge organizers are and how easy they make it to stay tidy. This eight-pack comes with drawers to hold condiments, produce, snacks, and more. Plus: the transparent design makes it easy to quickly find what you need.

28. This Clever Lid Organizer For Tupperware

This lid organizer is exactly what your kitchen storage is missing. For just $20, solve your organization woes by storing lids in between these five adjustable dividers. They hold round and square lids up to 9-inches wide. It’s made of BPA-free plastic and has earned more than 24,000 reviews.

29. A Wall-Mounted Organizer For Brooms

Keep your cleaning tools off the floor with this wall-mounted organizer. It’s ideal for tools like mops and brooms and has four spring-loaded holders that lock items into place, as well as four hooks for hanging towels, brushes, and more. One five-star review noted, “Works wonderful in my laundry room. Now able to keep brooms and mops off the floor! I’ll be purchasing one more to finish up organizing the small space.”

30. This Convenient Cabinet Door Solution For Cutting Boards

The inside of your cabinet doors is an under-utilized space and this organizer can help with that. The alloy steel organizer hangs over the cabinet door to provide narrow storage for cutting boards or baking sheets. The ultra-thin hooks are padded with foam to protect your cabinets from any wear. One reviewer noted, “fastened it to the side of our cupboards above a counter to store large cutting boards. Fits perfectly and sturdy.”

31. The Perfect Cabinet Organizer For Water Bottles

You’ve been looking for a better way to store water bottles — here’s a clever solution. This vertical, stackable water bottle holder will straighten your cabinet in seconds. Each rack holds about three bottles, depending on their size. This rack is adjustable so you can lower or raise the shelves to accommodate bottles of any size and this pick boasts more than 10,000 reviews.

32. This Dual-Sided Pan Organizer Reviewers Love

This pot organizer is worth the hype because it’s completely customizable and keeps clean pots off of dirty cabinet floors. With adjustable dividers and sturdy construction, the organizer can be assembled in three primary ways. Use the rack horizontally to store pans and their lids on their sides, or vertically to store pots and pans on one or both sides. The M-shaped dividers are ideal for holding pots, pans, and lids of all shapes and sizes and have a non-slip silicone layer that keeps them in place.

33. A Container To Collect Grease In Your Kitchen

You don’t want to pour grease down your drain, but what do you do with it? This grease container is so convenient. It’s made of wrought iron and has an internal and external non-stick coating. It features a fine-mesh strainer that will catch debris and it sits elegantly on a coaster tray with an anti-slip bottom.

34. An Extra Large Kitchen Utensil Holder

Your favorite kitchen utensils tend to be some of the most difficult to store, but this jumbo crock is utensil holder is designed to hold them all upright on your countertop. The basin has a removable divider and spins 360-degrees so you can easily grab what you need. It can accommodate spatulas, ladles, tongs, whisks, and more. The brushed stainless steel finish looks modern and is a breeze to clean.

35. This Upright Spice Jar That Looks Chic And Modern

This modern spice rack is ideal for keeping your favorite spices nearby without taking up too much counterspace. This vertical rack holds 20 custom spice jars and stores them at an angle. The clear glass jars have silver screw-on tops with a polished chrome finish that keeps them beautifully displayed. It has a sturdy base and the handle on the top makes it a cinch to move.

36. These Chalkboard Labels To Stay Organized

Keeping your house organized can feel like an uphill battle, but with the help of these reusable labels, now your whole family can help out. This pack includes 96 labels that stick to glass bottles, jars, or plastic containers and a chalk pen that is erasable. This pack has labels in 10 different shapes, and each is waterproof and reusable.

37. A Three-Tier Can Rack For Perfectly Organized Cans

This three-tier can rack will make your pantry look polished without costing a lot of money. It can easily store up to 36 cans in a variety of sizes. If you need more storage, you can even stack multiple organizers on top of each other to form one large rack. They come in four colors that will match your other storage solutions.

38. This Slim Vertical Drawer Organizer For Cutlery

It’s no wonder why shoppers love this simple and compact cutlery organizer or why it has more than 60,000 reviews. It saves space by stacking your cutlery and keeping it orderly. It holds 24 pieces despite its slim design; however, your drawer will need to be at least 3.25 inches in height to accommodate both the organizer and the cutlery that goes in it, so be sure to measure before ordering this tray.

39. The Compact Lazy Susan With Removable Bins

This clever lazy Susan offers endless possibilities for storing snacks, coffee pods, or even office supplies. It’s designed to fit in your cabinets but is small enough to sit on top of your desk at work or in the kid’s playroom. It measures 11 inches in diameter and has three removable bins, which makes cleaning it a breeze. You can easily see what’s inside the turntable so you’re not fumbling around looking for a snack. It has a non-slip bottom that keeps the organizer in place, even as it spins 360 degrees. This turntable has earned 4.8 stars and has more than 9,300 reviews.

40. This Transparent Food Organizer For The Pantry

This plastic storage bin features three dividers that create four narrow rows for storing tea bags, sugar packets, drink mixes, and more. The transparent design makes it easy to see all your options at once and the BPA-free plastic is shatter-resistant and features a textured bottom to keep things from sliding around. These bins are so versatile, one reviewer cited, “they were unexpectedly perfect for neatly holding my [four] remote controls on my coffee table.”

41. These Large Storage Bags With Handles For Seasonal Items

If you’re moving or have a lot of seasonal decor, clothing, or linens, add this to your wishlist. This set comes with eight large, heavy-duty bags that have a three-sided zipper design that’s durable. Each bag features side handles and long straps on the top. These make a perfect alternative to traditional moving boxes or bulky storage bins. And when they aren’t in use, they collapse flat for simple storage anywhere.

42. A Unique Stackable T-Shirt Organizer

Sometimes it’s the smallest changes that make the biggest impact, like this unique T-shirt organizer that keeps your favorite tees neat and tidy. The recycled plastic organizer features 20 mini plastic shelves where you can neatly fold T-shirts and stack them. This means when you grab that shirt from the middle of the pile, the rest will remain undisturbed. If you travel a lot — this is a must-have for your suitcase.

43. The Vinyl Storage Bags To Keeps Moths Away

Extend the life of your clothes by storing them in these zippered storage bags during the off-season. These large bags are made of vinyl that will protect clothing from moths, which makes them ideal for bed sheets, sweaters, linens, or pillows. This $20 pack comes with six bags. One shopper noted, “These sturdy, clear storage bags are deep and long and have well-made zippers. I’m even transporting glassware and tableware wrapped in bubble wrap in these.”

44. An 8-In-1 Kitchen Tool That’s Compact For Storing

This inventive kitchen tool has eight gadgets cleverly designed in one wine-bottle-sized package. It includes a funnel, juicer, grater, egg cracker, shredder, can opener, egg separator, and measuring cup, each in a different color to make them easier to recognize. If you have a small kitchen, this affordable tool provides an ideal way to save space.

45. These Two-Person Moving Straps That Hold 800 Pounds

These moving straps make it much safer and easier to move large home items like appliances, furniture, or heavy boxes. The straps go over your shoulders to leave your arms free for support. The connected dolly can hold up to 800 pounds and is designed to be used with two people. Adjust the length as needed to efficiently carry big items without hurting your back. No surprise: this helpful pick is so popular it has more than 17,000 reviews.