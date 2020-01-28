The 2020s: 20 science and tech predictions for the new decade

It's the dawn of a new decade — and that means a new era of science and technology to excite and delight. Here at Inverse, we know that predicting the future is a fool's errand. Heck, we can't even predict the weather all that well. But we can look at the trends already in motion and map out a forecast for the future.

These are our top 20 predictions for science and technology for the 2020s, from artificial intelligence passing the Turing test to what we expect from the NASA Mars 2020 mission, and everything we see on the horizon for gene-editing.