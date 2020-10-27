SpaceX Starlink: your guide to spotting in London, New York, Las Vegas

Looking to spot SpaceX's Starlink satellites in the sky?

This week, fans in London, New York, and Las Vegas have the opportunity to spot the company's futuristic internet constellation in their night sky.

It's been a big week for Starlink. On Saturday, SpaceX launched the 15th batch of satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The collection of 60 craft marked SpaceX's 100th successful Falcon flight. To celebrate, the company released an impressive compilation video of 100 flights on YouTube.

Starlink has also made significant steps to get their services online.

The Ector County Independent School District in Odessa, Texas, announced last week that it would use Starlink to give 45 families free internet access in 2021, eventually expanding to 90 families. Microsoft also announced plans to use Starlink with its Azure Space initiative, bringing connections to its data centers in remote locations.

SpaceX also unveiled its "Better Than Nothing" beta test to selected fans this week. In an email sent to fans who had registered via the Starlink website, SpaceX detailed plans to offer speeds of between 50 and 150 megabits per second during the limited beta.

Testers were told Starlink will initially cost $99 per month, plus $499 for an installation kit which includes a ground terminal, a tripod, and a wifi router.

Starlink's ultimate aim is to offer gigabit download speeds with latency in the tens of milliseconds to users located practically anywhere with a view of the sky. The plan rests on placing its satellites far closer to the Earth, around 550 kilometers above the surface, and filling the skies with thousands of craft to ensure coverage.

The website FindStarlink has been tracking each satellite batch as they reach their target orbits. The website notes the timings can vary by up to 10 minutes and orbits can change unexpectedly. Fans should also note that "even if the satellites pass over you, many things need to go right for them to reflect enough sunlight to be seen."

For those fans lucky enough to live under the craft's trajectory, here's where and when you can expect to see the constellation this week:

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from London

All times are in Greenwich Mean time.

Wednesday, October 28, 5:56 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from southwest to east.

Thursday, October 29, 6:14 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from west to east.

Friday, October 30, 5:02 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from south to east.

Saturday, October 31, 5:23 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from west to east.

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from New York

All times are in Eastern time.

Tuesday, October 27, 7:01 p.m.: The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from northwest to southeast.

Thursday, October 29, 5:58 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from southwest to southeast.

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from Las Vegas

All times are in Pacific time.