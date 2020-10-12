Innovation
"Doomscrolling" is killing us! This clock can help.
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Bedroom alarm clocks are so everyday, so mundane, they don't often get reviewed by Big Deal Tech Bros, who are more concerned about a new band for the Apple Watch Series 6 than a humble device that can actually improve your mental health.
Smart alarm clocks are not cool and you should not mention yours in public. But I have to make this one exception. I have no choice but to stan for the smart clock.
It made me feel better.
This is the original Lenovo Smart Clock, manufactured in April 2019. It has a touch screen. It debuted at $80.