Look: Helicopters on Mars could glow in the dark for a surprise reason

Mars, a desert wasteland? It could hide some surprisingly beautiful visuals.

On Tuesday, NASA explained in a blog post how the Red Planet’s atmosphere could cause the air around a drone’s wings to glow a blueish-purple color. This is due to the drone’s blades generating an electric field.

“The faint glow would be most visible during evening hours when the background sky is darker,” William Farrell of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center said in a statement. Farrell and his team published their findings in the Planetary Space Journal in March 2021.

The findings demonstrate how the mysterious planet could hold more natural beauty than assumed. Images captured by NASA rovers like Perseverance show a harsh desert landscape. But the new research shows that looks can be deceiving — and Mars could impress its visitors with spectacular light shows.

View the artist’s concept of the effect below:

An artist's impression of how a drone's wings could glow in the Mars atmosphere. NASA

Helicopters on Mars: How they could impress visitors

The effect is similar to one seen on Earth, dubbed Saint Elmo’s Fire. Encyclopedia Britannica explains that this is typically seen on the edges of wings and propellers, as these extremities brush through and discharge atmospheric electricity. It’s normally seen as a faint light, and it makes a cracking noise.

Farrell’s team found that on Mars, the drone blades would spin and touch dust grains in the atmosphere. The charge would gradually transfer onto the blades and start to create an electric field. The atmosphere would begin to conduct electricity, also known as an atmospheric breakdown.

The process is similar to that seen when rubbing a balloon over hair. This is known as triboelectric charging, and it can create a large electric field on objects.

Because the Mars atmosphere is so thin, this atmospheric breakdown is more likely to occur. That’s because the lower pressure gives the electrons more space to accelerate before they hit another molecule. Where on Earth this breakdown occurs at a relatively high three million volts per meter, this lower bar on Mars means an atmospheric breakdown can take place at only around 30,000 volts per meter.

Ingenuity made history in April 2021, when the four-pound helicopter hosted the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Unfortunately, NASA might have to wait until a future helicopter mission before it can see whether its theory about glowing drones holds up in reality.

“Future drones could be cleared for evening flight and look for this glow,” Farrell said in a statement.