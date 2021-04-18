47 clever things that make your home look cozier & more organized

I’m a homebody — I love to cook in my own kitchen, watch movies in my favorite chair, and sleep in the comfort of my own bed. But my place is small, I despise clutter, and cleaning is my least favorite activity, which is why I love solutions that create (as my mother used to say) “a place for everything and everything in its place.” That’s why I’ve gone in search of clever things that make your home cozy and organized. With a few smart fixes and upgrades, you can keep your place tidy with little to no effort. And really — having a little order doesn’t just make things feel less messy, it also makes it easier to relax, since you won’t be looking at a huge metaphorical to-do list while you’re lying on the couch.

My nightstand, for example, had turned into a clutter magnet because of my phone and various chargers, so I was thrilled to discover this table lamp that has a built-in USB port and power strip to corral electronics and save plug-in space. I also needed to find a clever way to add more storage to my living room, and these storage ottomans fits the bill — it’s perfect for throw blankets and other miscellany, but also doubles as a place to put up my feet. Scroll on for more home upgrades with a big impact.

1. These ottomans with built-in storage

When toys, blankets, board games, or and other items cluttering your living room get on your nerves, lift the lids off these storage ottomans and hide it all away. These things iare brilliantly designed to be both lightweight and sturdy, and you can use them foot rests while relaxing. Choose from brown and gray.

2. These 6 storage boxes that bring order to shelves

Unfold these six storage boxes — available in twelve colors — onto any shelf and neatly stash all your clutter. Each open-top bin is 11 inches square, and they can hold everything from books to shoes to spare towels and sheets. When not in use, they fold flat for storage. Over 8,000 people have given them a five-star rating on Amazon.

3 . This remote control bin — so you can find the remote

Keep all the remotes lined up, upright, and ready to surf in this leather-covered bin. It has five compartments to hold all your remotes (so you don’t have to search through the couch cushions), and you can order them by size, which makes it easy to find the one you need. Plus, the holder has a small footprint, so it fits perfectly on coffee tables and side tables.

4. A storage caddy that fits over the couch armrest

Sling this soft, fabric storage caddy over the arm of your favorite chair or sofa to keep all your essentials right next to you. Perfect for living rooms that don’t have space for side tables, it has various pockets for phones, water bottles, tablets, remote controls, and more. It’s a great way to clear up clutter while making your living room a little more convenient. Choose from three colors.

5. This extra-large storage basket with a chic aesthetic

There’s nothing like a big, decorative basket to make cleaning up the bedroom or living room fast and easy. Just toss anything — clothes, shoes, toys, or blankets — into it and everything looks great. This one is extra large—almost 2 feet in diameter and over a foot deep — so it holds a lot and has integrated handles for easy carrying.

6. A closet organizer with storage bins & shoe shelves

This simple and quick-to-assemble closet organizer will bring order by providing two shelves for storing shoes and two drawers for clothes, towels, and linens. The frame is made from powder-coated steel, and while it’s lightweight, it’s also sturdy and holds a lot. Reviewers have given it over 6,000 five-star ratings.

7. A hanger that holds all your ties & belts

This super long hanger holds all your ties, scarves, and belts in one place, which means you can save a lot of space on your closet rod. It has room for up to twenty items and displays them clearly, so you can quickly find what you’re looking for. It’s heavy duty, attractive, and has earned over 700 five-star ratings.

8. This lamp that’s also a phone charger & power strip

Every bedside table and desk need the same few essentials: a lamp, a way to charge your phone, and an outlet for other accessories. This lamp combines all of those things into one simple and attractive unit. It offers a warm white glow and features three USB plugs and two outlets built right into the base.

9. These desk organizers made from leather

What’s scattered all over your desk? Pens, phone, notepads, glasses, keys? This set of attractive leather-wrapped desk organizers gives you a place to put everything. It includes holds for pens, notepads, and paperclips, and there’s even a slot that keeps your phone upright, so you can glance at the screen while working. It comes in brown and black color options.

10. This over-the-door organizer for baseball caps

Acquiring an extensive cap collection is fun, but finding a tidy place to keep them all? Not so much. Hang this over-door baseball cap organizer in your room, and you’ll be able to store up to 18 hats — without the bills getting crushed.

11. A wireless charging station for your Apple gear

Simplify your life by tidying up your bedside table with this wireless charging station that powers up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, all at the same time. (You’ll never have to plug another Lightning charger into a tiny port again.) The convenient setup even folds flat, so you can take it along when you travel.

12. A sturdy shelf that attaches to your bed

No room for a bedside table? This small, clamp-on bedside shelf is just the thing you need. It’s easy to install: Just hook it over the frame and tighten the clamps with your fingers. Strong enough to hold books or electronics, it has an 11 by 17-inch surface, so you’ll have plenty of room.

13. A simple place to keep all your keys

Having a dedicated place to put your keys that’s right near the entry can save a lot of hassle when you’re trying to get out the door. This magnetic key rack is a simple and attractive tool to help build that habit. Available in light and dark wood, it’s backed with two-sided adhesive, so you can stick it directly to the wall.

14. These organizers that bring order to drawers

This set of four drawer organizers can can help reign in the chaos of your underwear drawer. Each bin has individual compartments that are perfectly sized for underwear, undershirts, bras, and socks, so you can always find what you need. Reviewers say they’re an affordable and practical storage upgrade.

15. A combination tissue box & organizer

This bamboo organizer box can be used just about anywhere: on your desk for supplies, on your nightstand for bedtime essentials, or in your bathroom for toiletries. Along with three compartments and a slot for books and tablets, it has space for a large box of tissues under the lid.

16. A rolling cart that fits in small spaces

Slide this rolling cart into any under-utilized corner in the house, and fill it with the things you need on hand. Roll it next your desk for office or art supplies, near the bathroom sink for toiletries, in the laundry room for detergent, or anywhere else you need a little extra storage.

17. This hanging organizer with lots of storage pockets

Hang this organizer right on the wall, on the back of a door, or even from a clothes hanger in the closet, and you can stash everything from electronics to office supplies to accessories in it. Made from durable cloth, the attractive organizer has nine pockets and comes in four colors: gray, beige, coffee, and sage green.

18. The pillow covers with pockets on the back

Add some clever storage to your sofa or bed by zipping these throw pillow covers over your existing pillows. Each 18 by 18-inch cover has a big pocket on the back that’s perfect for storing your remote, tablet, or something to read.

19. A cozy blanket for the couch or deck

This cozy plaid blanket is made from super soft microfiber on one side and cozy sherpa fleece on the other. Perfect for couch or porch swing hangs, it’s machine-washable for easy care and comes in a variety of colors and styles, including navy, charcoal, and red plaid.

Available colors and styles: 14

20. This paper shade that blocks out the light

If you want to sleep during the day or watch a movie when it’s not quite dark outside yet, these paper blackout blinds are an easy and effective solution. Just trim them to fit your window, stick the tape to the window frame, and pull them down — no need to invest in new curtains.

21. A memory foam bath mat that’s highly absorbent

This memory foam bath mat gives you a soft place to put your feet when you step out of the shower, so you might not actually mind getting out of the shower. Along with a delightfully squishy texture, it’s highly absorbent, has a nonslip backing, and comes in 11 colors.

Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 11

22. A 2-tier lazy Susan to bring order anywhere

A lazy Susan is a great way to organize the pantry, bathroom, or vanity — the spinning mechanism makes it easy to reach any item, even the ones in the back. This two-tier turntable comes in six colors, like charcoal and cream, so you can find the one that looks best in your space.

23. This pan rack that makes it easy to grab the pan you want

A jumble of pans in a cupboard makes getting dinner on the table harder than it has to be, especially when the pan you want is on the bottom of the stack. This rack lets you stack all your pans while still giving you easy access to each one. This is seriously worth the effort of pulling that jumble out out one last time, so you can put it back in easy-to-access order.

24. This cupholder pillow for the couch

You love the cupholders in your car, right? Well, you need some for the couch (or bed) too. This genius little invention is basically a soft pillow that has three cupholders for drinks — there’s even a cutout for a mug handle. The best part? It’s sturdy enough to remain upright on softer surfaces, like sofa cushions and mattresses.

25. This rack for cleaning & gardening tools

Organize your broom closet with this wall-mounted rack that has space for mops, rakes, and that aforementioned broom. It’s a great way to keep cleaning tools from falling over when you open the door, and it also has four hooks to hang other items, like gardening gloves and scrub brushes.

26. This hanging laundry hamper that saves floor space

Stop piling your clothes on the floor and get one of these hanging laundry hampers. You can install them literally anywhere in your home, thanks to the included suction cup hooks, and because they have a low profile and attach directly to the wall, they’re also great for saving space. Have more than one room where you need a hamper? They also come in packs of two.

27. A shoe display that gets your kicks off the ground

This hanging shoe rack is a great way to keep your shoes from cluttering the entryway to your home. Each steel rack can fit four pairs of shoes, and the slanted design of the platforms keeps them from sliding off. In addition to helping keeping your home organized, this is also a great way to display a cool sneaker collection.

28. These scented candles that smell amazing

A great scented candle can have a big impact, and these Old Factory candles come in the absolute best scents. Choose from evocative options like pastry shop, woodwork, and old time barber shop. Each box comes with three 4-ounce candles made from soy-based wax, and the candles have a burn time of up to 30 hours with proper maintenance.

29. A box to organize your entire watch collection

Keep your timepieces organized with this sophisticated watch box. Made from wood and glass with burlap cushioning on the interior, this case lets you display up to six of your favorite watches, even when you’re not wearing them, and keeps them protected from dust. Not a watch person? This also makes a great storage space for cufflinks, earrings, and other personal items.

30. These amber light bulbs for a cozier ambiance

Set a soothing ambiance in your home with this amber light bulb, which casts a warm glow wherever you install it. The bulb is equivalent to a standard 60-Watt light bulb and is perfect for reading nooks and bedrooms. It’s easy to install and blue-light free, which may help some people sleep better.

31. A tidy storage box for the power strip & chargers

There’s nothing like the feeling of satisfaction you get from finally organizing your cables and chargers, and this cable management box offers an easy solution. It’s made from fireproof materials, and has a sleek aesthetic that hides your cables while keeping your essential chargers and connectors easily accessible. It also has rubber feet to keep it from sliding around on floors and desks.

32. This genius system for organizing clothes

Hate digging through a drawer of poorly folded T-shirts? This brilliant clothing organizer can hold up to 20 shirts, and will keep them separated and wrinkle-free. The dividers are made from recycled plastic, and make it easy for you to flip through your clothes without making a mess. It’s also great for travel and keeping papers organized in a home office.

33. The hanger that handles all your belts

Keep your belts in order with this handy hanging rack, which can hold up to 14 belts. You can hang it in your closet just like a regular hanger, and the simple yet effective design makes it easy for you to find the belt you need at a glance.

34. These deliciously soft sheets that come in so many colors

Upgrading your bedding is one of the most impactful changes you can make to your home, and these wrinkle- and stain-resistant sheets are an excellent choice. Don’t believe me? They’re backed by a whopping 159,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you can rest (pun intended) assured that these sheets feel as good as they look.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king (deep pockets available)

Available colors and styles: 42

35. This clever basket for storing things on stairs

Once you set it up, this clever storage basket might just feel like part of your stairs, since it fits perfectly over a step. Made from wicker with two handles for easy carrying, it’s great for stashing things like pet toys, slippers, and other things that tend to pile up around the stairs. Reviewers love how sturdy it is and how quickly it’s helped them declutter.

36. A bottle opener & cap catcher you mount to the wall

A must-have for beer lovers, this wall-mounted bottle opener has an integrated basket that catches caps, so you can open your beers with one hand. It’s made from wood and cast iron, and has a rugged aesthetic that will look great in any home. It screws directly into the wall, and comes with the necessary mounting hardware.

37. A space-saving caddy for unused hangers

An organizer for your hangers might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to decluttering, but it can actually make a huge difference. This plastic hanger caddy can save a lot of space in your closet that gets taken up by hangers that aren’t actually holding any clothing. It snaps together easily and can hold up to 30 hangers at a time.

38. A magnetic paper towel holder & storage rack

Stop leaving your paper towels out on the counter and get this magnetic paper towel holder. While you can mount it to the wall, you don’t necessarily have to, thanks to the strong magnets that let you stick this right to the side of your refrigerator or other metal surface. The magnets can hold up to 6.6 pounds, and it fits most standard paper towel rolls.

39. These heavy-duty adhesive hooks for bags, coats & towels

Keep your coats and bags organized with these sturdy adhesive hooks, which don’t require any drilling to install. They’re made from durable stainless steel and come in a pack of four, making them perfect for entryways and bathrooms. They can be easily applied to ceramic tile, wood, glass, and many other surfaces (though it’s not advised to use them on painted walls).

40. This caddy that keeps your drinks sand-free

Keep your drinks sand-free on beach days with this handy drink caddy. Made from durable plastic, the legs unfold to keep your drinks up and off the ground. Plus, you can also slip the legs of the caddy under a couch cushion for at-home sipping. It can hold two standard-size cups and has an additional center slot for your phone, snacks, or sunscreen.

41. A couch coaster that slips right over the sofa arm

Yes, coasters for your couch exist, and this is one of the best. This silicone couch coaster slips directly over the arm of your couch or favorite armchair and stays in place, so you can stop worrying about spilling drinks on your upholstery. It fits cups up to 3.5 inches wide, and comes with an adapter for smaller cups and cans.

42. An insert that keeps your couch from sagging

If your couch is starting to sag, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new one, thanks to this couch cushion insert. Made from a combination of wood and plastic, this insert slips underneath your existing couch cushions to offer extra lift and support. You know it’s a good buy, because over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given this product a perfect five-star rating.

Available sizes: 22 inches, 44 inches, 66 inches

43. This stain protection spray with a satisfaction guarantee

This highly-rated stain guard is great for protecting your carpets and upholstery against spills. The unscented formula comes in a non-aerosol spray bottle, and has a simple one-step application process, so you can spray your furniture, then forget about it. If for some reason it doesn’t work for you, this product is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

44. These shoe organizers you can hang over the door

Perfect for anyone with a large shoe collection, this two-pack of over-the-door shoe organizers can hold up to 24 pairs. Each organizer is made from durable canvas fabric that’s easy to clean in the wash. The organizers come with both detachable hooks that make them easy to install, and integrated hooks on the bottom of each organizer so you can store bags, scarves, and other accessories.

45. These flameless candles that look real

Set the mood without worrying about leaving your candles burning with this set of eight LED candles. Each set comes with two 6-inch pillars, two 4-inch pillars, and four votive-style candles, so you can create various levels of light in any space. These battery-powered flameless candles come with a remote control and can be set on timers lasting up to eight hours. Choose from 18 colors.

46. This table that’s designed for working from the couch

If you love to spend the day on the couch when you’re working from home, this bamboo end table is a great accessory. The space-saving C-shaped table fits easily over the front or side of a bed, couch, or armchair. It also weighs just under 7 pounds, so it’s light enough to move it around your home when you want to change up your workspace.

47. An organizer for your single-serve coffee pods

If you have a single-serving coffee maker, then you need this handy coffee pod drawer. It’s designed to sit on your countertop — right underneath your coffee maker — and holds up to 36 pods. This is a hit with coffee drinkers, having earned an overall 4.8-star rating after more than 16,000 reviews.