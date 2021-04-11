Whether you’re working from home, Zooming with friends, or streaming while you game, the best webcams on Amazon are a worthy investment. That said, a search for “webcam” yields roughly 20 pages of results, so how do you narrow down the best of the best? Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the resolution, frame rate, compatibility, and any other additional features you might need such as a mic, lighting, or a webcam cover for privacy.

The resolution will dictate how clear the image quality is, so if you’re looking for the best webcams, you’ll probably want something that can capture HD images. Both 720p and 1080p are considered “high-definition,” but the latter will yield a higher quality image, which is why all of the webcams below offer 1080p resolution. Frame rate is the speed with which these still images are shown to give the effect of motion, and it is measured in frames per second (FPS). Webcams should have a minimum of 15 FPS, but 30 to 60 FPS is ideal.

Compatibility, on the other hand, is pretty straightforward: Not every webcam will work with every operating system, so be sure to check the system requirements before you purchase. Luckily, there are many plug-and-play USB designs that work with most major operating systems and don’t require any additional drivers.

Finally, think about which additional features will best suit your needs. Do you want a microphone that filters out background noises so you can conference in loud environments? Would a built-in ring light be helpful for quality streaming? How about a clip that covers your webcam to protect your privacy? These versatile webcams offer those features and more, which is why they’re some of the best options on Amazon.

1. The overall best webcam on Amazon

The Logitech 920 series of webcams are some of the most popular options out there — and this model is no exception. First, it offers full HD 1080p for both video calls and video recording. Second, the glass lens offers a crisp picture with auto-focus and vivid colors with light correction. Next, it has built-in stereo audio with dual mics. In terms of compatibility, this one attaches to both laptops and monitors. Reviewers have reported that it works seamlessly on Windows and video calling applications, but that the software for macOS can be clunky. One MacBook user described: “It does what I need but its software support does not suggest a Mac-first model [...] Quality of the camera itself is excellent, and when it’s connected to a Windows 10 machine I’ve had no software issues.”

Quality: 720p/1080p

Frame rate: 30/60 FPS

Compatibility: Windows 7 or higher, MacOS 10.9 or higher, Chrome OS, XBox One, Android v5.0 or higher

One reviewer wrote: “Quality webcam [...] Doing a ton of Zoom meetings and some screencasting, thought I would upgrade from the cheap webcam I was using. The color balance, low light quality and autofocus are great. This model also comes with the Logi Capture software which allows adjusting brightness, contrast, color and handling different inputs.”

2. The best budget option

The DEPSTECH HD webcam features wide compatibility while costing less than $30. It supports Windows, Mac, smart TVs, and most popular conferencing software, all without additional drivers. (Just plug it into an open USB port, and you’re good to go.) Past customers commend it for its smooth video quality, clear built-in omnidirectional microphone, and versatile design that either clips onto your screen or stands solo on its included tripod. Last but not least, its widescreen view makes it great for meetings or multi-person video calls.

Quality: 1080p

Frame rate: 30 FPS

Compatibility: Mac OS, Windows XP/7/8/10, Smart TV

One reviewer wrote: “This webcam is what I hoped it would be. It worked immediately on both Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux with no setup, just plug and go. The image is good, comparable in quality to the other webcam I own in this price point, except the resolution is higher.”

3. The best webcam with a ring light

There are several features that make the Razer Kiyo ideal for streaming: For one, it offers 60 FPS for 720p and 30 FPS for 1080p. For another, it has a built-in ring light as well as low-light performance that reduces graininess, so you can stream in dark environments. (You can even dim or brighten it on command, and it automatically focuses for the best possible picture.) Finally, it’s compact, lightweight, folding, and has a built-in microphone, so you can take it on the go with you. Reviewers have given this one a 4.5-star overall rating and report that it’s “worth the money” if you’re producing content for an audience. However, it’s not Mac compatible.

Quality: 720p/1080p

Frame rate: 30/60 FPS

Compatibility: Windows 7 or higher

One reviewer wrote: “I have been using this for my streaming on Twitch.tv and it’s been such a blessing. The light is easy to twist on and off, and if you want to use filters with it (Snapcam is great), it’s easy to add on as well. The video quality is great for the price, and it’s easy to also add a green screen and mess with settings in OBS for your stream if you need.”