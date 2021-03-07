Scientists are constantly developing better technology to keep our batteries running longer — but in the meantime, the more charging ports, the better. Because they don't require an adapter or a brick, the best USB wall outlets are a great convenience: Just plug in your devices and get to charging. These wall outlets should have at least two standard sockets alongside additional USB ports, but the types of USB ports will differ depending on your needs.

USB is short for "Universal Serial Bus," and despite the word "universal," there are actually a handful of types. That said, in terms of standard, commonly used ones, there are USB-A and USB-C. Most common today are USB type-A connectors, which are the rectangular-shaped ones found on many chargers, adapters, and laptops. If you're opting for a USB-A outlet, be sure that it's at least USB 3.1, which offers faster charging and transfer speeds.

USB-C connectors are an entirely different shape: They're smaller, thinner, rounder, and lighter. Not to mention, they're also faster. As a result, if you have compatible cords (or are willing to buy them) you may prefer USB-C charging, especially since newer devices often have already started phasing out the older USB-A ports.

Whether you're looking for USB-A or USB-C wall outlets, these are three of the highest rated options on Amazon. They're all easy to install, but I've also included a plug-and-play pick for those who'd rather not bother with the installation process.

1. The best USB-A outlet

TOPGREENER's USB-A outlets are a tried-and-true option with over 6,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. They're the go-to option for so many people looking for USB-A ports, because they're affordable, easy to install (despite a deep design), and widely compatible with most wiring systems. They also have built-in IntelliChip technology that recognizes your device and delivers the highest amount of power without over-charging. Last but not least, they're available in your choice of four colors (white, black, brown, and gray), and each pack of two comes with matching plate covers.

USB type: 2 USB-A ports

One reviewer wrote: "Super convenient and very easy to install, not to mention they look cool too. [...] I can charge my phone and do my hair and not have to worry about space."

2. The best USB-C outlet

As previously discussed, USB-C connectors offer faster charging speeds and a more streamlined experience, so if that sounds good to you, opt for these USB-C outlets from Leviton. (Alternatively, the same brand makes an outlet with one USB-A port and one USB-C port.) In addition to two standard sockets, they have built-in over-current protection, but can still deliver up to 30 watts of charge at each port. They're also available in multiple colors, though please note that they don't come with matching plate covers, so you'll have to buy those separately.

USB type: 2 USB-C ports

One reviewer wrote: "After a little research on power requirements [for the NEST IQ Indoor Camera], I purchased and installed this power outlet. It works like a champ. [...] The installation is very clean and neat."

3. The best value

If you're looking to replace several outlets with USB-friendly receptacles, this 10-pack from Dependable Direct offers a great value. In fact, each one breaks down to less than $10 each, despite the fact that they're easy to install, current-limited to suit your device, and offer dual USB-A ports. Last but not least, if you don't love them for any reason, the brand offers a no-questions-asked 30-day refund. Choose between white or black. It's also available in packs of 1, 2, 4, and even 50.

USB type: 2 USB-A ports

One reviewer wrote: "These work great to charge electronics and to still be able to use plugs for lamps and other things. Easy to install and great price."

Also Great: The easiest to install

For those who want to skip the DIY electrical work or don't want to hire a professional, there's this USB wall charger from Addtam. It plugs in straight over your existing outlet to offer five standard sockets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port — no wiring required. It also offers built-in protection against over-heating, over-current, short-circuiting, and fires. Plus, it's designed so you can plug in several devices at once. With a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 4,000 reviews, it's a popular choice with customers. However, it only comes in a white color.

USB type: 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port

One reviewer wrote: "I love this thing. Very compact for what it is. Angled outlets keep a bunch of plugs comfortably separate. USB ports work well for charging."