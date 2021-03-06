Here's a common complaint among drivers: steering wheels get too cold in the winter, and too hot in the summer. It's no wonder that a parked car on a hot, sunny day yields an unpleasantly warm steering wheel — after all, the surface of the sun measures a scorching 5,700 degrees Celsius and we're not far enough away to avoid all of that heat — but luckily there's a pretty easy fix. The best steering wheel covers come with some resistance to heat, so that your wheel remains comfortable to hold in any type of weather. Heat-resistant materials like leather or microfiber won't totally prevent your wheel from feeling hot or cold, but they should help prevent wheel temperatures from getting too extreme.

All-weather comfort is obviously a big factor when searching for a wheel cover, but so is overall grip. Ideally, you'll want to look for a steering wheel cover with stitching, embossing, or a contoured design, as these features can help keep your hands in place on the wheel, which can increase your feeling of control when you're turning.

Steering wheel covers should also be easy to install and durable enough to last. Most options stretch directly over your steering wheel, making for easy installation. But covers tend to come in a range of sizes to fit different steering wheels. Before you buy, be sure to measure your steering wheel's outer diameter and consult the manufacturer's sizing recommendations to achieve a perfect fit.

As for materials, leather is one of the most durable options, as it's resistant to abrasion. You should still get a decent run out of synthetic microfiber if you'd prefer a vegan option, but be aware that it may wear out more quickly than leather. Double-stitching may also help a wheel cover last.

To help you find right choice for your ride, here's my roundup of the best steering wheel covers on Amazon.

1. A fan-favorite quilted leather steering wheel cover

This ValleyComfy steering wheel cover has a 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon, with over 10,000 user reviews on the site — which is how you know it's worth the money. The genuine leather cover should help protect your hands from the most extreme temperatures, and its skid-proof quilted design not only helps with grip, but also looks sharp. Installation should take less than five minutes, but some reviewers reported that stretching the leather in order to slip it onto the wheel does take a bit of effort.

While the black quilted leather design is a classic choice, the cover comes in a number of additional colors and styles, including ones without quilting, with colorful trim, and even encrusted with rhinestones (which, while definitely eye-catching, may not be as comfortable). Some of these styles are made from PU leather rather than genuine leather, so be sure to read the product descriptions carefully before you buy. Choose from three sizes, which can cover wheels ranging from 14 inches to 16 inches in diameter.

Positive Amazon review: "Really love this steering wheel cover! It feels nice, fits perfectly, not too thick like some feel. Good grip too. Easy to install with a little elbow grease!"

Available sizes: Small (14 — 14.25 inches), Medium (14.5 — 15.25 inches), and Large (15.5 — 16 inches)

2. A leather steering wheel cover with a contoured design

For maximum control and comfort, the BDK genuine leather steering wheel cover is a worthy choice. This leather steering wheel cover has a 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon and nearly 2,000 reviews. The cover features pebbled leather that shouldn't get overly hot or cold and a contoured design, with ridges around the edge of the cover that help keep your hands in place on the wheel. The double-stitched seams add extra durability, though the manufacturer also recommends applying a leather conditioner to your wheel cover in order to help it last.

Installation should be quick and easy. Just warm up the cover by placing it in direct sunlight and then stretch it over your wheel. That said, you'll want to make sure you purchase the correct size or installation may not go too well — it comes in three different sizes that work for wheels with diameters as small as 13.5 inches and as large as 16.5 inches. Choose from three neutral colors as well.

Positive Amazon review: "It is definitely leather. It does not get too hot or cold. It feels substantial in my hands, and the waves in it are good for gripping the wheel and being able to hang on while turning. It does not smell bad like some faux leather or plastic products. It fits well without slipping or sliding around. I am very pleased with this product and would order it again."

Available sizes: Small (13.5 — 14.5 inches), Medium (14.5 — 15 inches), and Large (15.5 — 16.5 inches)

3. A vegan microfiber steering wheel cover

This SEG Direct steering wheel cover is a synthetic option that should help keep the heat or cold at bay when you're on the road. With a sporty look and an embossed nonslip design, it can provide a better grip while you're driving. The cover is made of smooth microfiber faux leather that's comfortable to hold, and it comes in a number of bright colors and patterns. Like the other covers on this list, it's easy to install after being warmed in the sun — just stretch it over your wheel.

With an overall Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and more than 17,600 reviews, this popular cover is suitable for steering wheels with a diameter between 14 and 16 inches.

Positive Amazon review: "I love this steering wheel cover! It matches beautifully with my car seat covers (light gray), and the grip is comfortable for long drives. I also love to protect the existing, stock, black leather steering wheel of my vehicle. Great quality overall, easy install, and looks beautiful in a black car."