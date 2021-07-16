Unlike a standard power strip, the best smart power strips allow you to control your non-smart electronics as if they were some of the most high-tech home devices on the market. (In other words, you can set timers, personalize schedules, and turn them on or off whether you’re in another room or another state.) While there are plenty of options to choose from, the right one for your home will be compatible with your existing devices and have enough power for your needs.

Compatibility is likely the most important factor. For that reason, most shoppers prefer a no- hub-required power strip, which will use your Wi-Fi to connect to an app without the need for an additional smart hub that takes up physical space in your home and is another thing to buy. (None of the power strips below require a hub.) However, if you want to use a virtual assistant for voice control and more, ensuring compatibility there is also important. The below options are all compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and the Kasa power strip also works with Microsoft Cortana.

Next, consider the number of smart outlets you’re looking for — and whether you want other types of outlets, too. The ones below all feature USB ports for charging your devices, but a couple also have some always-on plugs that function like standard outlets. Finally, no matter how many plugs they offer, these all have built-in surge protectors to keep your electronics safe.

From one that’s tough enough for the outdoors to a model that’s only $20, these are the best smart power strips you can get on Amazon.

1. The best smart power strip with energy monitoring

There are several reasons why the Kasa smart power strip is one of the best available: For one, it has six independently controlled smart outlets and three USB ports packed into a sleek, compact design. For another, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana, or you can use the app to set schedules and control devices (no hub required). The app even allows you to monitor power usage, which is a rare but useful feature if you’re trying to lower your energy bill. There’s also 1,710 joules of surge protection. Finally, it’s earned itself a 4.7-star rating overall after more than 3,000 ratings. (If you don’t need as many outlets or the monitoring feature, opt for the Kasa three-plug power strip for less than $30.)

Compatible virtual assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Microsoft Cortana

Number of smart outlets: 6

Number of additional outlets: 3 USB

One reviewer wrote: “Easiest setup of any smart device I’ve used. [...] With this, you're able to see total, daily, and monthly energy usage and I schedule things to turn off during the night and when we're not usually home/in that room much. A simple voice command still turns it on if it is needed during the scheduled off times.”

2. The most affordable smart power strip

Looking to control just a few devices without breaking the bank? The Gosund power strip is the way to go. It has three smart outlets and three USB ports, all for roughly $20. The app lets you control power, scheduling, and countdown timers, but it is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home if you want to turn things on or off using just your voice. While the specific number of joules isn’t listed, this one does have surge protection to avoid damage.

Compatible virtual assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Number of smart outlets: 3

Number of additional outlets: 3 USB

One reviewer wrote: “This smart power strip is very well made, at a great price point! [...] It was very simple to set up and functions perfectly with our Echo Show.”

3. The one with the most outlets — including 6 that are always on

The ANHAORUI power strip and surge protector syncs up with your Wi-Fi and an app, no hub required, to give you six smart outlets. That said, it also offers six standard outlets that are always on (for the stuff that doesn’t need to be smartified) and four USB ports to charge your devices. Control the smart outlets with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, or use the Smart Life phone app, which offers timers and scheduling. In terms of safety, this one features a 1,680-joule surge protector.

Compatible virtual assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Number of smart outlets: 6

Number of additional outlets: 6 standard always-on outlets, 4 USB

One reviewer wrote: “If you need to control several devices that are all nearby this smart power strip is a MUCH better option than individual smart plugs. [...] I am currently running this in my recording/video studio to control my key light, fill light, hair light and background ambient lights. The 'always on' side is powering and protecting my computer, external monitor, camera, and audio/video capture devices!”

4. The best outdoor smart plug

For outdoor speakers, yard lighting, holiday decorations, or anything else that’s exposed to the elements, there’s the POWRUI outdoor smart plug. It has four smart outlets that can be controlled individually using Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or an app — and it’s IP44-weather-resistant to withstand dust and moisture. (IP44 means it’s protected from particles larger than 1 millimeter and water splashing.) There’s also 1,080 joules of surge protection. With this one, you can turn your outdoor electronics on with a few spoken words, set schedules so your house is lit up when you’re not home, or put your Christmas lights on automatic schedules.

Compatible virtual assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Number of smart outlets: 4

Number of additional outlets: none

One reviewer wrote: “This thing is amazing. Totally saved me from hiring an electrician to run a switch for my outdoor lighting around our pavilion. Can easily turn on and off from the app on my phone!”

5. The best smart wall adapter

Keep wires off of the floor and streamline your surfaces. The Gosund outlet extender features 1,800 joules of surge protection, three smart outlets, three always-on standard outlets, and three USB ports — but it plugs right into an existing wall outlet to minimize clutter. In terms of control, you can use Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or the app, and you can also set schedules and timers.

Compatible virtual assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Number of smart outlets: 3

Number of additional outlets: 3 standard always-on outlets, 3 USB

One reviewer wrote: “This GoSund outlet extender is super convenient if you have multiple devices that need to be plugged into one area, but you also want the power to control them using an app or voice control with Google or Alexa (we use Alexa). It is very easy to set up and is extremely user-friendly.”