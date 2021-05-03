It’s about time your home lighting got the same tech-savvy upgrade that your phone got more than a decade ago. Besides upgraded lighting features, the best smart lamps do everything from dimming on voice command to charging your phone. Plus, they don’t all have a “techie” aesthetic, so whether you need a lamp for your desk, living room, or bedside table, there are some design specs worth considering.

First, the word smart can mean many different things, so make sure to read the fine print to confirm you’re getting the features you want. Some lamps are compatible with an app or smart home assistants like Alexa and/or Google Home, while others simply have upgraded features like built-in charging ports and a range of lighting settings. And even if you do opt for a smart assistant-compatible model, you may want to consider manual controls, which are nice to have if you don’t feel like using voice commands or don’t have your phone nearby. Alternatively, if you have a lamp in your home you already like, you can easily transform it into a smart lamp with the help of a smart bulb starter kit.

Beyond that, it’s all about style and where you’ll be using your lamp, which is why I’ve included great options for bedrooms, side tables, and living rooms, as well as a smart desk lamp that helps you focus on the task at hand. Now if you’re ready to harness the power of smart technology when it comes to home lighting, go ahead and add one of the best smart lamps to your lineup. Here are four options to get you started.

1. The overall best smart lamp

What’s great about it: The Lepro smart lamp is a compact, versatile, and relatively affordable option that can be used just about anywhere in your home, including on a desk, side table, or nightstand. Featuring built-in LEDs, it links seamlessly with both Alexa and Google Home, and when connected to the LampUX app, it allows you to use your phone as a remote to control and set timers and customize settings. The LED light can display up to 16 million colors and has options for cool or warm light, dimmers, and automatic on/off settings. Plus, the lamp can be set to dim or brighten gradually to help you fall asleep or wake up refreshed, and it has a user-friendly menu of buttons for manual control. The only down side is that there’s no port for charging your phone.

One reviewer shared: “Smaller footprint yet lots of light output. I love that it works directly with Alexa, no need for any additional plugs. The app also allows you to set timers for the lamp, lots of color choices and intensity options.”

2. The best smart desk lamp

What’s great about it: This desk lamp gives off a flicker-free light that’s easy on the eyes during long hours of work, and the seven brightness levels let you get just the right amount of illumination. This customizable lamp also offers five color modes that range from warm yellow to cool white, and the angle-adjustable arm lets you direct the beam where you need it most. There’s a built-in USB port for charging your phone, and while you can control the lamp via the touch-control panel on the base, it’s not compatible with any smart home assistants or apps, so you can’t use voice commands or set schedules. Nonetheless, this is fan-favorite option that’s earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 35,000 reviews. The lamp comes in black, white, and woodgrain styles, and if you’re willing to spend more money, you can opt for a lamp with wireless charging.

One reviewer shared: “This lamp not only gives you the ability to vary the intensity of the light, but you can also change the "color" or frequency of the emitted light. There are 5 settings for color, from brilliant white light to a pleasing amber color, somewhat like a low wattage incandescent bulb. I also like the USB charging port to charge my phone on the nightstand overnight.”

3. The best smart floor lamp

What’s great about it: If you’re looking for a lamp that can illuminate a room or a living space, this smart floor lamp is a sleek option with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a smart product, thanks to its accompanying smart bulb. It’s compatible with Alexa and the Smart Life app, which you can use to program schedules and toggle between 16 million colors. You can also control dimming option, so whether you need a bright light to illuminate the entire room or a soft glow for relaxing on the couch, this lamp has got you covered. Manually, the lamp can be turned on and off with a foot switch on the base, but there are two drawbacks — it’s not compatible with Google Home, and there’s no port or surface for charging your phone.

One reviewer shared: “I thought I wouldn’t bother with the phone app and would just use the on/off switch but it is easy and fun to use the WiFi option with my phone. [...] I like the lampshade also. The options using the app make it versatile and it is great for reading or as an extra light source in any room.”

4. The best smart table lamp with a sleek aesthetic

What’s great about it: This smart table lamp has a wooden base and a square shade that lends it a mid-century aesthetic that’s perfect for rooms where you don’t want tech to take centerstage. In addition to compatibility with Alexa and Google Home devices, the lamp can be controlled via the ANKEE app, and it comes with a remote control for easy operation if you don’t want to use voice commands or your phone. A smart light bulb is included with the lamp, and it’s dimmable to a number of brightness levels, but according to reviewers, there are no multicolor options. However, you can set schedules and even use the built-in USB port to charge your phone.

For a little less money, you can buy this lamp with a round base and shade or for a little more money, opt for a more traditional lamp in understated white.

One reviewer shared: “I was a bit nervous because the lamp is so affordable, but it seems to work great and was easy to set up. Google turns it off and on at my command. Love it!”

Also great: a smart bulb starter kit

If you have a lamp in your home that you’d like to upgrade, you can use this smart bulb starter kit. It comes with two bulbs and a hub that lets you connect up to 64 light bulbs total, and you can use voice commands or the accompanying app to adjust brightness, set timers or schedules, and even program the bulbs to slowly brighten as the sun sets. The kit works with both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz routers, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so you can use voice commands.