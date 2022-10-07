Getting locked out of your car or home is an incredible inconvenience, but the best magnetic key holders for cars can help you avoid calling a locksmith if — OK, when — it happens. They tuck under your car (or any other magnetic spot) and hide a set of spare keys that you can easily access in case you get locked out. Available in a variety of sizes, these key holders are ready to conceal your spares for when you need them most.

How to choose a magnetic key holder for your car

While there aren’t too many variations on the trusty magnetic key holder, there are a few specs to look for to find the perfect one for you and your vehicle:

Make sure the magnetic key holder you choose has the interior dimensions necessary to accommodate the size of key or keys you’d like to store. From standard metal keys to keys with large plastic fobs, there should be a size that will work for you.

Many magnetic key holders have a simple slide closure, but for extra security, consider one with a combination lock.

If you’re in search of key holders for multiple cars or hiding places, think about getting a multipack so you can meet all of your key hiding needs in one fell swoop.

Shop the best magnetic key holders for cars

In a hurry? These are the best magnetic key holders for cars:

The best magnetic key holders might just be the car accessories you need — and they’re ready to help you avoid being locked out or needing a pricey visit from a locksmith.

1. A budget-friendly set of magnetic key holders

Pro:

Comes in a budget-friendly set of three

Con:

Has a small key compartment

This budget-friendly set of three magnetic key holders is perfect for storing medium-sized keys under multiple vehicles (or elsewhere). They’re made of plastic, ensuring they don’t rust, and have a waterproof sliding cover to keep your items protected.

One reviewer wrote: “This is large enough to fit a car key in. The magnet is strong it stayed exactly where I put it. I highly recommend this product!”

Interior dimensions: 3 x 1.38 x 0.25 inches | Combination lock: No | Number of key holders per pack: 3

2. A magnetic key holder in 3 large sizes

Pro:

Available in three sizes

Con:

Not all sizes have exact interior dimensions listed

This magnetic key holder is available in three sizes, each of which are a great fit for larger keys or multiple average-sized keys. Just note that the interior of each holder has a small cutout at the bottom reducing the width a bit and the dimensions listed below are the key holders at their widest. In addition to being magnetic, the key holders also come with a screw in case you’d like to permanently mount it.

One reviewer wrote: “Product does exactly what it states. I put my keys into case and attached it magnetically to bottom of my car completely out of site. The magnets are strong enough that it stays intact.”

Interior Dimensions: Not specified for Large size; 3.25 x 1.75 x 0.56 inches (Extra Large); 3.88 x 1.75 x 0.75 inches (Jumbo) | Combination lock: No | Number of key holders per pack: 1

3. A magnetic key holder with a combination lock

Pro:

Has a combination lock for extra security

Con:

Has a relatively small interior compartment

For a bit of extra security, consider this locking magnetic key holder, equipped with a three-number combination lock. It has a removable bottom and is made of weather-resistant plastic. It also has removable foam inside to keep keys from rattling around and has an attachment point for a lanyard, just in case.

One reviewer wrote: “Awesome! I used this for our road trip. We drove down many gravel and dirt roads, this stayed on our whole trip!! It felt so good to have the car back up key for a just in case emergency.”

Interior Dimensions: 2.8 x 1.36 x 0.54 (as reported by one reviewer in a Q&A) | Combination lock: Yes | Number of key holders per pack: 1

