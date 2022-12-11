If you’re shopping for portable JBL speakers, high-quality sound output isn’t the only feature to consider. There are tons of models on the market, each designed for specific needs. The best JBL Bluetooth speakers boast the right dimensions, battery life, and level of durability for their intended use.

What to look for when shopping for the best JBL Bluetooth speakers

First, decide where your speaker will be used. If you play music or podcasts in your home, a compact model will produce satisfying sounds without taking up much room. For speakers that will be used outdoors or in larger spaces, you may want a bigger, heavier model. Another option is to look for speakers that have PartyBoost technology. This feature allows you to connect multiple JBL speakers to one music source for stereo sound, replacing a single large speaker with multiple smaller ones.

Battery performance is another important factor. Most portable JBL speakers are powered by rechargeable batteries, and maximum playing times vary between five and 24 hours. If you keep your speaker in the shower or use it for relatively short activities like workouts, five hours between charges can go a long way. But if you're using it for entertaining, longer battery life will minimize the risk of having music cut short in the middle of a party. There is also a Bluetooth-enabled plug-in model which eliminates the need for charging altogether.

Next, consider how much wear and tear your speaker will endure. Many JBL speakers come with an IP (Ingress Protection) rating, which indicates their resistance to foreign substances including dirt and water. While some speakers aren't waterproof and must be kept indoors, others are rated IPX7, which means they can withstand being submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. However, most models are rated IP67, meaning that they’re both waterproof and dust-tight (which is a must if you’re looking for a speaker for the beach or lake).

Finally, look for design elements that match your needs. Some speakers come with latches or carabiners for easy carrying, while another has a power bank for charging devices. Carrying straps, flashing LED lights, and even bottle openers are among the other bonus features that are built into various models.

With all this in mind, scroll down to see the best and latest JBL Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon right now.

Shop the best JBL Bluetooth speakers

In a hurry? These are the top picks:

1. The overall best speaker

The JBL Flip 6 is an all-purpose speaker that suits a variety of needs. Despite its handheld size, it doesn’t skimp on sound — in fact, one Amazon reviewer claimed that it’s loud enough to play on a baseball field. A lanyard makes it easy to carry, and the IP67 rating means you can safely use it in wet environments. The speaker is PartyBoost enabled, so you can connect it with other compatible JBL models, and its battery runs for a generous 12 hours between charges.

Helpful review: “Needed a water and humidity resistant Bluetooth speaker and this one fits the bill. Plus-plenty of volume and the best base response from a small Bluetooth. It’s really water resistant and likely waterproof if there’s an accident. The battery is pretty much as rated, about 10-12 hours depending on how much volume you use. [...] All in all, a good product, solid and performance wise.”

Dimensions: 7 inches wide by 2.8 inches high | IP rating: IP67 | Maximum play time: 12 hours | Charging time: 2.5 hours | Available colors: 8

2. The best budget speaker

Boasting more than 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the JBL Go 3 is the most wallet-friendly of JBL’s Bluetooth speakers. The diminutive 3.4-by-2.7-inch speaker runs for five hours on a single charge, and as one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer put it, the “Audio quality is surprisingly robust for the size.” A sturdy loop makes it easy to attach to objects like a bike handle or shower hook, and it’s rated IP67, so it will stand up to the elements.

Helpful review: “It fits in your hand, goes anywhere, looks adorable, and connects easily to bluetooth. The controls are simple and easy to use. My daughter and I take it everywhere, including to the beach and paddle boarding. I'm somewhat careful but it goes in with wet clothes, gets banged around in the truck, and it always works. Battery life is great.”

Dimensions: 3.4 inches wide by 2.7 inches high | IP rating: IP67 | Maximum play time: 5 hours | Charging time: 2.5 hours | Available colors: 8

3. The best premium portable speaker

The Boombox 2 packs a high-tech sound system in a nostalgic package. This speaker can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge, recreating the deep and heavy bass that thumps on a nightclub dance floor. As one reviewer put it, “The bass is nothing short of immersive with a sound that just seems to envelop the room.” A built-in power bank lets you charge your device so your playlist never has to pause, and the PartyBoost feature allows you to link up with other JBL speakers for amplified sound. Note that it’s rated IPX7, so it can withstand water but not dirt or dust.

Helpful review: “Sounds great at low volumes and awesome at high volume. No degradation of sound quality at higher volumes. Crank it up for larger areas like a backyard or pool (it is waterproof). Two of these would rock any any larger area or venue. I was also impressed by the the long rechargeable battery life, easy to carry handle and simple controls. Pairing to my smartphone was quick and easy.”

Dimensions: 19.1 inches wide by 10.1 inches high | IP rating: IP67 | Maximum play time: 24 hours | Charging time: 6.5 hours | Available colors: 2

4. The best compact speaker

The Clip 4 is a compact portable speaker that’s ideal for casual listening. A built-in carabiner allows you to clip it onto belt loops, backpacks, or other objects, and an IP67 rating means it’s durable enough for outdoor use. The battery lasts up to 10 hours per full charge, and six fun color options add some style to its substance.

Helpful review: “This little thing bumps! I had a big block portable speaker before and got tired of lugging it around when I went skating. Now I can just clip this onto my backpack and all my friends can hear the music even when I’m kinda far away from them.”

Dimensions: 3.4 inches wide by 5.3 inches high | IP rating: IP67 | Maximum play time: 10 hours | Charging time: 3 hours | Available colors: 6

5. The best multitasking speaker

The Charge 5 combines a quality speaker with a built-in charger for your compatible devices. The battery provides up to 20 hours of continuous play time on a full four-hour charge, and an IP67 rating means it’s both waterproof and dustproof. Dozens of Amazon reviewers endorsed this speaker for its excellent sound quality, but those who want to take their listening experience to the next level can link it to additional speakers using the PartyBoost feature.

Helpful review: “I wanted to buy a speaker that I can take on trips and not worry about the battery dying on long days out [...] it looks and sounds high quality. The addition of a tweeter and the new sleek design, It’s a completely different beast from the previous generations. If you want something light and easily portable that doesn’t compromise its sound than the Charge 5 is the way to go.”

Dimensions: 8.7 inches wide by 3.67 inches high | IP rating: IP67 | Maximum play time: 20 hours | Charging time: 4 hours | Available colors: 6

6. The best speaker for entertaining

With its deep bass output and 15-hour battery life, the Xtreme 3 is tailor-made for all-night dance parties. A built-in strap allows for easy transport, and an IP67 rating indicates that it’s suitable for any outdoor setting. The PartyBoost-enabled speaker doubles as a power bank for mobile devices and tablets; it even comes with a built-in bottle opener to simplify hosting duties.

Helpful review: “OMG the sound quality. For speakers that size, this little guy sounds immaculate. The bass is rich, the highs are crisp, and the mids aren't muddy. It also gets REALLY loud; I'm not sure I've even turned it up all the way before. Halfway is usually plenty, even when working in a large sound stage.”

Dimensions: 11.75 inches wide by 5.35 inches high | IP rating: IP67 | Maximum play time: 15 hours | Charging time: 2.5 hours | Available colors: 3

7. The best light-up speaker

For a speaker with a flashy bonus, the Pulse 4 pairs high-quality sound with a 360-degree LED light show. Settings can be customized using an app, and a 12-hour battery life will keep music running for the duration of any party. With an IPX7 rating, the speaker is waterproof (but not dust- or dirt-proof), and you don’t have to limit its use to outdoor gatherings. According to one satisfied Amazon reviewer, it “is beyond perfect for my shower [...] For such a small, rechargeable speaker, the bass is VERY strong and the best of any speaker I own.”

Helpful review: “Sound quality is amazing, love the lights... best investment ive made. Super happy.”

Dimensions: 5.51 by 4.45 by 9.69 inches | IP rating: IPX7 | Maximum play time: 12 hours | Charging time: 3.5 hours | Available colors: 2

8. The best professional-grade speaker

This 8-inch JBL loudspeaker is designed for performances, presentations, and public speaking events that are held in large spaces. However, a number of Amazon reviewers have also used this as a home speaker. Although it isn’t waterproof and must be plugged into an outlet to operate, its performance makes it a worthy investment. “You will feel like [you’re] at a club on a dancefloor [...] I don't think you can get this loud of a sound with this much bass with a speaker that runs on a battery,” reported one satisfied reviewer. For higher performance, the PA is also available in a 12-inch version.

Helpful review: “This is a nearly perfect self powered speaker. Plenty of power for clean sound in most small/ mid size venues and even larger paired with a sub. [...] The weight is very light for a speaker of this quality. It's sturdy and solid, but very light. All in all, I strongly recommend this product - I will be buying another after having used this for a few small gigs.”

Dimensions: 12.32 inches wide by 19.15 inches high | IP rating: N/A (not waterproof) | Maximum play time: N/A | Charging time: N/A | Available colors: 1