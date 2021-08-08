Accidents happen, so getting a screen protector for your iPad is never a bad idea. The best iPad screen protectors are made from either tempered glass or plastic and come with an installation kit.

The first thing to consider when buying a screen protector is the material. Tempered glass is a popular choice because it’s the most durable, providing the best protection against scratches and drops. However, some people prefer the more textured feel of plastic PET protectors for using the Apple Pencil, even though they are not as strong as glass. There are also protectors made from TPU, an elastic plastic that is stronger than PET and can self-heal small scratches.

While screen protectors do provide some defense against drops, if you drop your iPad often, the best way to protect it is with a full case that has a built-in screen protector. However, if you’re only worried about scratches, you’ll be fine with a protector that only covers your tablet’s screen.

It’s also important to check the screen protector’s compatibility because there are many different iPad series and sizes. Brands will usually list the compatible iPad sizes and years for a particular screen protector, but you can also check the compatible model numbers for better accuracy. If you have another type of tablet, you can choose a protector based on the screen size, but make sure to look at both dimensions and not just the diagonal measurement.

Finally, once you pick your screen protector, you’ll want to be able to apply it smoothly, which is why it’s best to pick one that comes with a cleaning cloth and guide stick. If you’re really worried about applying the protector, you can choose one with an installation frame to make it even easier.

Keep your iPad pristine with picks from this list of the best screen protectors on Amazon.

1. The best overall

This iPad screen protector is made from tempered glass that is 0.33 millimeter thick, so it provides ample protection against scratches and drops. With an all-around solid design, it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st generation), but it’s also great for using with just your fingers because it won’t show fingerprint marks easily. For seamless application without pesky bubbles or dust, it comes with a cleaning cloth, dust removal stick, and guide stick. One of the best things about this screen protector is that it comes in a variety of sizes, so there’s one for iPad Pros as well as older iPad models. It’s also a fan favorite on Amazon with over 47,000 ratings, of which 92% are four stars or higher.

One fan raved: “This is the second iPad I have bought this screen cover for. It is easy to install with no bubbles or dust trapped underneath and it lasts a very long time. It doesn’t scratch easily. I also waited to remove the plastic on the iPad until I was ready to install this screen cover. It makes it so much easier to avoid complications. I highly recommend this product and I will buy it for all my future iPhones and iPads. Great product!”

2. The best for iPad Minis

If you have a smaller tablet in the iPad Mini family, these tempered glass screen protectors are your best pick. They boast a near-perfect overall rating of 4.7 stars with over 1,200 reviews, and are made from durable tempered glass with a hardness rating of 9H and and HD transparency. They’re just 0.33 millimeter thick so you won’t even notice them once they’re installed, and they’re also resistant to shock, liquids, and scratches, according to the brand. Although they don’t come with an installation guide or tools, Amazon reviewers noted that they’re easy to install without annoying bubbles.

One fan raved: “This was so easy to put on my iPad. No bubbles. Can’t even tell it’s on the screen. Excellent product.”

3. The best case with a screen protector

Compatibility: 10.2-inch iPad (2020/2019)

Material: TPU

If you’re looking for even more security, check out this protective iPad case, which has a built-in screen protector. The case has a solid polycarbonate backplate with a kickstand, while the screen protector is made from flexible TPU. This case is made for 7th and 8th generation iPads and has a precise design that allows you to easily access all the ports and buttons, while still protecting them. It also has a grip along the sides to make it easier to hold on to, but if you do drop it, the shock-absorbing bumper will help protect your iPad against damage.

One fan raved: “This is my 3rd Supcase, as I won’t use an iPad without them anymore. They are hands down better than any other case (I.e. Otterbox etc.), because they’re equal to in terms of military grade shock absorption, but with the built in screen protector and kickstand for a third of the price [...]”

4. The best for drawing

Compatibility: 10.2-inch iPad (2020/2019)

Material: PET

For those who like the convenience of tablets but miss the feel of real notebooks, try out this Paperfeel screen protector, which has a texture like paper. Beyond being able to write smoothly on this protector, you can also use it in direct light because it has an anti-glare design. It’s compatible with both FaceID and Apple Pencil, and it helps minimize annoying finger prints, skin oils, and smudges on your screen. This screen protector is also easy to install thanks to the installation kit, but if you do mess up once, you can always try again because it comes with two protectors per order.

One fan raved: “I got this screen protector to be used on my ipad to use procreate for graphic art and illustrations. I was scared to use this due to some reviews saying it left the graphics fuzzy but i didnt experience that at all. It feels a lot like sketching on paper and removes most glare! I was hesitant about the application. I cant even put on my phone screen protector without bubbles and I usually buy 2 so that i can screw up the first one and still have a backup. This was SUPER easy. They have you place the screen cover, tape it down on one end, and then remove the film so you dont have to worry about placement. They also include a bunch of tools that make it effortless to prevent bubbles! [...] This was easy, works phenomenally and is great for graphic art on the ipad 10.2 7th gen. Best part is that i didnt screw it up the first time so now I have an extra to use later! Fast shipping, good quality. Very happy! Will buy again!”

5. The best with an installation frame

Compatibility: 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air 4

Material: tempered glass

This scratch-resistant screen protector is a great choice for anyone who’s worried about getting the application right on the first try because it comes with an installation frame. To install it, first wipe your screen with the included wet wipe and cleaning cloth, then remove dust with the dust sticker and press the frame onto the outside of your iPad, then press on your new screen protector with ease. Once it’s on, it will protect your screen from smudges and fingerprints thanks to the oil-repelling coating, and it also won’t interfere with FaceID because it has a camera cutout. It’s Apple Pencil compatible too, so you won’t have to worry about lag while drawing or taking handwritten notes.

One fan raved: “I've always been a fan of the real glass screen protectors. They have the best clarity and hardness. Glass is easier to put on compared to plastic, but this one is even easier with the added template. It's nice that they included a spare, in case you mess up. I'm not a pencil user so I'm not sure how this does for writing feel, but it can't be any different than writing directly on the glass. I'm going to save this brand name for my future screen purchases.”