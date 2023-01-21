Most Fitbits are designed to be swim-proof, so they can safely join you while doing laps at the pool or in the ocean. However, when you’re searching for the best Fitbits for swimming, you’ll first want to decide if you want just a fitness tracker or if you’d like smartwatch capabilities as well. Features such as built-in GPS, heart rhythm tracking, and the ability to make and receive Bluetooth calls are what sets the models apart. They also come in a variety of styles and price points, so it’s easy to find the perfect one.

What to consider when choosing a Fitbit for swimming

Most Fitbits on the market are water-resistant up to 50 meters (164 feet), and they’ll automatically track your swim lengths, distance, duration, and pace. Additionally, many Fitbits have the ability to connect to your phone’s GPS to provide lap and distance readings. However, certain models on this list, including the Versa 3, Sense 2, and Charge 5, have built-in GPS systems that can track these stats without having your phone with you — making them ideal for open-water swimming.

You can also choose between two designs: a tracker or a smartwatch. Trackers mainly focus on providing health and fitness data, while smartwatches also offer many of the same features as your smartphone — such as sending texts and receiving app alerts — but often come with a higher price tag.

Beyond swim tracking, consider the Fitbit’s full range of capabilities when shopping. For example, most Fitbits offer continuous heart rate monitoring but only certain models, such as the Sense 2 and Charge 5, are compatible with an ECG app that alerts you if there are abnormalities in your heart rhythm. Another nice feature to have is the ability to make and receive Bluetooth calls without having to reach for your phone.

With these considerations in mind, check out the best Fitbits for swimming on Amazon — plus one Fitbit alternative that’s also worth considering.

1. The overall best Fitbit smartwatch

Why it’s great:

Has a built-in GPS

Features a built-in mic and speaker for Bluetooth calls

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

The Fitbit Versa 3 takes the spot for the overall best Fitbit smartwatch for swimming due to its impressive extras, such as a built-in GPS, the ability to receive Bluetooth calls, and enhanced heart rate tracking stats. Like most Fitbits, this water-resistant watch has 24/7 heart rate tracking and an “Active Zone Minutes” feature that gauges your exercise effort based on your resting heart rate, alerting you when you’ve successfully increased the intensity of your workout. However, this model doesn’t provide electrodermal activity (EDA) stress tracking like some other Fitbits and does not have an ECG app and high/low heart rate alerts. But it does come with a six-month free-trial membership to Fitbit Premium, so you’ll have access to advanced health data and other cool features like sleep and daily readiness scores.

One reviewer wrote: “Wear mine all day every day! Love the features and the display screen on this watch! Wear mine swimming, in the shower and during aqua aerobics… no issues! Water proof and fully functional when wet! I use the watch to see text messages and answer calls! Sound is clear and hands are free! Love this watch!”

Built-in GPS: Yes | Battery life: 6+ days (up to 12 hours with continuous GPS use) | Water resistance: Up to 50 meters | Colors: 4

2. The smartwatch with ECG tracking

Why it’s great:

Includes ECG app for irregular heart rhythm notifications

Has an EDA sensor that checks for indicators of stress

Built-in GPS

Can receive Bluetooth calls

For a water-resistant smartwatch that has it all, consider this splurge-worthy Fitbit Sense 2. In addition to 24/7 heart rate tracking, this model features an ECG app that looks for irregular heart rhythms and provides high and low heart rate notifications. It can even track your skin temperature and estimate your average blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The watch will also enable you to receive Bluetooth calls, texts, and notifications and has built-in Alexa for voice commands. Plus, the Sense 2 also features built-in GPS to track activity maps, pace, and distance stats without your phone, as well as an EDA sensor that can detect stress. A six-month trial membership to Fitbit Premium is also included.

One reviewer wrote: “My favorite FitBit so far! Love this watch! It's interesting to track your sleep, stress levels, body readiness and more. It's light on the wrist and easy to use. Would definitely buy another one for me or for a gift for someone else.”

Built-in GPS: Yes | Battery life: 6+ days (up to 12 hours with continuous GPS use) | Water resistance: Up to 50 meters | Colors: 3

3. The overall best Fitbit fitness tracker

Why it’s great:

Has a built-in GPS

Includes ECG heart monitoring app and EDA stress sensor

A best-seller on Amazon with 34,000+ ratings

Packed with plenty of features, this water-resistant fitness tracker can join you in the pool and provide ECG, EDA, and SpO2 readings, high/low heart rate notifications, skin temperature tracking, and use its built-in GPS to tell your real-time pace and distance. Like the smartwatches above, it also offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, Active Zone Minutes, and call, text, and app notifications from your phone and comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium. However, it’s not compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

One reviewer wrote: “Great device to track your workouts [...] stress levels, and sleep [...] I tried to check accuracy at the gym and my heart rate was exactly the same as shown in fitbit charge 5 and treadmill's heart rate sensor, I also tried it during swimming and I did 700 yards and after I was done the fitbit device showed me I did exactly 700 yards. [...] very happy with the product.”

Built-in GPS: Yes | Battery life: Up to 7 days (varies with GPS use) | Water resistance: Up to 50 meters | Colors: 3

4. The best budget Fitbit

Why it’s great:

Comes with a one-year membership to Fitbit Premium

Has a 10-day battery life, the longest on this list

At under $60, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great budget option for swim tracking and provides plenty of other useful features. It offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and activity tracking and will let you know when and for how long you’re in your Active Zone. It also has sleep-tracking capabilities and will send call, text, and app notifications from your phone. Additionally, this pick comes with a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium and has an impressive battery life of 10 days. However, it doesn’t have more advanced features, such as built-in GPS, an ECG app, or an EDA sensor, and it’s not compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

One reviewer wrote: “I have worn this device in the ocean and in both salt and chlorine swimming pools with no problem. I love all the premium features. I have been able to share information on my heart rate, sleep quality, breathing, etc with my doctor so it's been great for my health plan as well.”

Built-in GPS: No | Battery life: Up to 10 days | Water resistance: Up to 50 meters | Colors: 3

5. A Fitbit with over 100,000 5-star reviews

Why it’s great:

A little more affordable than the Versa 3

Has 4.6 stars after more than 150,000 Amazon ratings

Available in six colors and styles

The Versa 2 boasts over 117,000 five-star reviews and is very similar to the Versa 3. Although it’s an older model, it still provides lots of features, such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes and notifications, and sleep tracking. You can also get call, text, and app notifications when your phone is nearby. While it doesn’t feature a built-in GPS, it can connect to your phone’s GPS to track pace and distance and has Alexa built-in for answers to all of your questions. Plus, you’ll get a six-month Fitbit Premium membership with your purchase.

One reviewer wrote: “The first week, I was in love. I was worried it was just a honeymoon phase, but two months in and my Fitbit versa 2 and I are going strong!!! I run, weight lift, swim, hike, do yoga, walk the dog...it tracks it all. For those concerned, its been excellent in the pool. And shower. And rain and sweat and snow. [...] It’s been a great added boost to my motivation and helps me keep focus on my health.”

Built-in GPS: No | Battery life: Up to 6 days | Water resistance: Up to 50 meters | Colors: 6

6. A minimalist Fitbit with a slim band

Why it’s great:

Comes in four colors and styles

Sleek design similar to a bracelet

If you’re looking for more of a minimalist Fitbit for swimming, check out the Fitbit Luxe. This water-resistant fitness tracker boasts a slim strap and watch face and provides essentials such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep and activity tracking, Active Zone Minutes, and call, text, and app notifications. It doesn’t have built-in GPS, but it can connect to your phone’s GPS to track your path, pace, and distance, and it comes with six months of Fitbit Premium.

One reviewer wrote: “Very happy with this product. I bought it with the hopes it would help keep track of my swims and it did not disappoint. The Luxe Tells me how many yards I went, time I’ve been swimming and [...] I like the reminders throughout the day to get up and move a little.”

Built-in GPS: No | Battery life: Up to 5 days | Water resistance: Up to 50 meters | Colors: 4

Also consider: A budget-friendly Fitbit alternative

Why it’s great:

Under $50

Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and more

If you’re looking to spend less and are open to a non-Fitbit brand, the Amazfit fitness tracker is a popular choice that comes with the essential features. It has a 5ATM water-resistance rating (up to 50 meters), so you can wear it while swimming, and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress level tracking, and blood oxygen saturation measurements. The tracker also has built-in Alexa for voice commands and boasts an impressive 15-day battery life per charge. Plus, you’ll get text, call, and app notifications from your phone.

Built-in GPS: No | Battery life: Up to 15 days | Water resistance: Up to 50 meters | Colors: 3