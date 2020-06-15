If you've ever felt like clutter in your home makes it difficult to concentrate or stresses you out, psychologists say you're not alone. In fact, science confirms that clutter can make decision-making more difficult and is a good predictor of procrastination — and, according to organizational guru Marie Kondo, paper is one of the main categories of clutter in most homes. So when looking for a home printer, look to the best all-in-one printers under $100 to help you digitize, copy, and organize all your important paperwork in addition to printing — all while staying on budget. That said, printers at this price point don't always have the best ratings, so pay extra close attention to the features and subscription plans.

First, even when a printer is marketed as "all-in-one," always check the functions. The majority of them will print, copy, and scan, but only certain models are capable of faxing — so if that's a feature you need, shop carefully. Similarly, check the supported paper sizes to make sure that your printer of choice can handle the projects you need it to. Most can tackle letter and legal paper no problem, but machines that are capable of envelopes and photos might be a bit more elusive.

Also note that most printers at this price point come with an ink subscription plan, which can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on your needs. Those who print and copy regularly can often save money and hassle with automatic deliveries, but if you prefer to pick your own delivery schedule, be mindful at checkout; this will ensure that you don't accidentally click "accept" on a subscription you don't want.

Scroll on for the three best all-in-one printers that might just be the upgrade (and organizational device) your at-home productivity needs.

1. The Overall Best All-In-One Printer Under $100

With more than 10,000 reviews and a best-selling status, this HP OfficeJet is easily the best all-in-one printer for most people's needs at this price point. It can wirelessly print, scan, copy, and fax (unlike competitors), and it has several convenient features like AirPrint (for Apple products), an intuitive touch-screen interface, a 35-page automatic document feeder, and an app that lets you print straight from the cloud. You can choose to get an Instant Ink subscription so you don't have to worry about running out (though you can opt out as well) — and the wide compatibility of paper sizes means it's great for most home uses.

Functions: print, copy, scan, fax

Supported paper sizes: letter, legal, 4 by 6 inches, 5 by 7 inches, 8 by 10 inches, number 10 envelopes

One reviewer wrote: "Love this printer. This is my fourth printer in [five] years but so far the best by far. I love the feature of it ordering ink as it needs, you never run out and the plan is much cheaper than buying cartridges. I print a lot and have only changed both the color and black cartridges once each in almost a year. Very quiet and fast."

2. The Best Cheap All-In-One Printer

If you're on a budget, the Canon Pixma has a $51 price tag, despite the fact that it scans, copies, and wirelessly prints from phones, tablets, and computers. The built-in Wi-Fi is designed to connect quickly and without hassle, while the paper tray is easy to load. Last but definitely not least for those looking to save money, it comes with setup inks as well as compatibility with AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and Canon Print. However, it doesn't fax or have quite as wide a range of paper abilities as the top pick.

Functions : print, copy, scan

Supported paper sizes: letter, legal, 4 by 6 inches, 5 by 7 inches, #10 envelopes

One reviewer wrote: "This printer makes printing at home very convenient and affordable which is greatly appreciated. This is my fourth one of these I have bought as I have bought them for other relatives as I end up giving them my printer because they love it so much!"

3. The Best All-In-One Photo Printer

This one is for the person who primarily needs their printer for creative projects or saving memories. The HP ENVY all-in-one printer can print documents, but it's specifically designed for photos, cards, and crafts. In addition to the machine itself (which can print, copy, and scan), each order also comes with ink, iron-on transfers, photo paper, and DIY card-making software from Hallmark. Thanks to the touch screen, wireless connectivity, and mobile app, printing is quick and convenient.

Functions : print, copy, scan

Supported paper sizes: letter, legal, 4 by 5 inches, 4 by 6 inches, 5 by 7 inches, 8 by 10 inches, number 10 envelopes

One reviewer wrote: "Freaking amazing. Comes with ink and some nice paper to print photos. Set up a with my phone and then my desktop pc and everything works flawlessly and wirelessly. Pictures taken with my m50 look awesome printed on the glossy paper."

Also Worth Considering: A Super-Fast Laser Printer That's Great For Businesses

If you need an all-in-one printer for your business, you probably won't find a great pick for under $100. That said, for those willing to go a bit over, this Brother compact monochrome laser printer packs a serious punch. It's engineered for quick copying and scanning thanks to the flatbed glass, plus it can hold 250 sheets of paper at once and prints wirelessly from laptops, desktops, smart phones, tablets, and the cloud. Finally, with the Amazon Dash replacement feature, this printer can keep an eye on your toner levels and automatically order more when you're running low, saving you time and money down the line — however, it's not necessary if you'd prefer not to use that. However, it's important to note that this one is black and white only.

One reviewer wrote: "I've had it for months now. I run a small business and for me it's perfect. Good functions, prints as expected, I really like it."