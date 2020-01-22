5 things at CES that are so close to existing

Henrik Fisker's story should be taught in business school. The legendary designer of the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9 tried to beat Tesla to the high-end electric car market, but poor engineering led the company tobankruptcy. He's back in the game with the Fisker Ocean, a $40,000 electric SUV built by 2021.

“The electrification looks impressive,” analyst Tim Urquhart tells the L.A Times, “but again, you need to deliver on these vehicles. We’ve already had a couple false starts.”