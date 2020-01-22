5 things at CES that are so close to existing

Innovation
There's tech we know exists, like smartphones. And there's tech that will never exist, like teleportation (sorry). But between them, there's the tech that is so close to existing but seems perpetually "a few years away." That's what you'll find at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Consider the air taxi. This technology—small flying crafts meant to fly within cities, or from cities to the suburbs—has had companies like Uber drooling for years. They've partnered with Hyundai to make this model come to life. Uber thinks Uber Air will be in business by 2023, while Hyundai thinks this craft will up in the air by 2028. Who knows what could happen between now and then?
Henrik Fisker's story should be taught in business school. The legendary designer of the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9 tried to beat Tesla to the high-end electric car market, but poor engineering led the company tobankruptcy. He's back in the game with the Fisker Ocean, a $40,000 electric SUV built by 2021.
“The electrification looks impressive,” analyst Tim Urquhart tells the L.A Times, “but again, you need to deliver on these vehicles. We’ve already had a couple false starts.”