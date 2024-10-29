While some pregnant women report using it for stress and anxiety, many doctors discourage marijuana use during pregnancy. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have guidance on its potential negative effects on both mothers and children. Now, new research suggests that cannabis exposure before birth can have negative outcomes on the child.

The study, which was published in Jama Pediatrics, was conducted between 2016 and 2020. The researchers recruited 355 pregnant people — ranging from 16 to 50 — who were going to deliver their child at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. If the participant had agreed to future contact and their child(ren) was presumed to be alive, they were assessed again when the child was five years old.

Of the 250 children who participated, 80 of them were exposed to cannabis as a fetus. Cannabis use was measured through toxicology, self-report, and obstetric records. To assess executive function and aggressive behavior, the researchers looked at many different measures. They asked parents about their child’s typical behaviors and also looked at the child’s impulse control, ability to pay attention, problem-solving, and emotional regulation.

Analyses revealed that the children who had been exposed to cannabis in utero had a harder time controlling impulses, paying attention, planning, and also displayed more aggression play laboratory environment.

The findings were “not surprising,” Sarah Keim, PhD, principal investigator in the Center for Biobehavioral Health at Nationwide Children’s, and lead author of the study said in a press release. However, the study helps validate previous research with a more diverse sample of women and children. Over half of the children were Black.

The researchers hope that this information can be used to refine clinical recommendations towards cannabis use during pregnancy.

“Although cannabis is a natural product, there are still many risks to using it during pregnancy,” says Keim. “Some women may turn to cannabis to help deal with some common issues of pregnancy including nausea, sleep problems, and stress. This is not recommended. Consulting with a health care provider to find safer options to help with these issues during pregnancy is important.”