Weird but genius things on Amazon you'll end up using 3 times a day

Scrolling through the sea of products on Amazon, you’ll likely come across some odd, off-kilter items that stop you in your tracks. You know the ones — they usually make you scratch your head and think something along the lines of, “Do I need that in my life?” While not all products deserve your hard-earned dough, there certainly are some weirdly genius products out there that are worth a buy. In fact, you’ll like them so much that I guarantee you’ll find yourself reaching for them multiple times throughout the day.

This list has it all, including collapsible measuring cups that save room in your kitchen drawers, a car essential oil diffuser for a better-smelling vehicle, and a couch cushion drink holder to minimize spills. So go ahead and click “Add to Cart” on your favorites.

01 A set of bottle-emptying caps so you don’t waste any products Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Eliminate waste by getting every last drop of product — including lotions, shampoos, soaps, condiments, and more — out of stubborn bottles with the help of this bottle emptying cap. The set comes with two unique-looking stands that’ll keep your bottles flipped upside down at all times so gravity is on your side, as well as six adapters to ensure they’ll fit securely on most bottles around your home.

02 This cutlery organizer with a stacked design to save room in your drawers Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Kitchen Drawer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If the cutlery drawer in your kitchen is a bit chaotic, this cutlery organizer features eight compartments that can be used to organize up to 48 knives, spoons, and forks — and the unique stacked design means it’ll take up less space in your drawers overall. Boasting a 4.2-star rating overall on Amazon, after 17,000-plus reviews, reviewers describe this product as a “must-have” for the home.

03 A set of space-saving hangers for pants, shirts & more DOIOWN Pants Hangers (5-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Maximize the space in your closet with the help of these unique s-shaped hangers. Each one has multiple spots to hang up items — including jeans, blouses, dress pants, scarves … really any clothing you need to organize — and the nonslip rubber coating ensures they’ll stay firmly in place. You’ll never be able to go back to using regular ol’ hangers once you give these a try.

04 A tube squeezer that’ll ensure you get out every last drop of toothpaste LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon No matter how much you squeeze and squeeze your toothpaste tube, it’s practically impossible to get it all out. However, this easy-to-use product will certainly change that — the dispenser is designed to fit right on the tube and when slid down, it ensures that every bit of product comes out. This set comes with four squeezer tools, so you can use them on other tube-shaped items like lotion, paint, and more.

05 An incredibly popular pet hair remover that’s simple to operate ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you live with furry friends, you know that their hair always seems to end up on *everything.* Luckily, this pet hair remover tool is the best option out there to get rid of it — simply roll the tool back and forth to trap the fur in the receptacle (no power source is needed), then dump it straight into the trash. It’s that easy. Amazon reviewers are all in on this pick, giving it a 4.6-star rating overall after 125,000-plus reviews, with one reviewer writing, “So amazing that I threw out all of the other things that I have previously bought.”

06 This bright reading light that conveniently wraps around your neck Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Squinting to try and read in a dimly lit room can be quite bothersome. However, this book light from Glocusent will totally solve that dilemma, since the device wraps around your neck and shines the perfect amount of light for you to be able to enjoy your latest read. Choose from six brightness settings and three color options based on personal preference. This pick is rechargeable, though it will last up to 80 hours on a single charge so you won’t have to do it often.

07 A strong fan with a unique tripod base that can wrap around most things AMACOOL Battery Operated Stroller Fan Flexible Tripod Amazon $30 See On Amazon This rechargeable fan has a genius flexible tripod stand that can wrap around anything imaginable — including car seats, bikes, strollers, and more — so you can get a cool down whenever and wherever needed. “This thing is a lifesaver,” explains one reviewer. The fan head adjusts vertically and horizontally, and there are three different speed settings to choose from.

08 This handheld massage tool for at-home relaxation Melonsun Hand Held Massage Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon Getting a massage is the pinnacle of relaxation, and this massage tool from Melonsun allows you to treat yourself to a deep, penetrating massage from the comfort of your home. The ergonomically-designed tool fits comfortably in the palm of your hand for easy grip, and it boasts four legs with knobs to ease tension. Sure, it may look a little strange, but I guarantee you’ll find yourself reaching for it over and over again — it feels that good.

09 A set of pan scrapers that make cleanup quicker & easier G. CATACC Original Pan Scrapers Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon I know what you’re thinking — how could this strange-looking tool make any difference in my kitchen? Well, hear me out: This sturdy scraper tool is actually quite effective at removing stubborn stuck-on food from cast iron skillets, stonewear, pots, pans, and other cookware without causing any damage. Amazon reviewers back up these claims, giving this pick a 4.7-star rating overall, after 6,800-plus reviews, with one commenter specifically writing, “They’re very sturdy and make scraping pans a breeze.” When cleanup is complete, toss this tool in the dishwasher.

10 A uniquely shaped lighter that can be recharged MEIRUBY Electric Lighter Amazon $14 See On Amazon The flexible arc shape of this lighter is both unique in appearance, but also highly practical — it helps to ensure that gusty winds won’t blow it out during use. Another perk? The lighter is actually rechargeable (it can be used up to 600 times on a single charge), saving you money in the long run since it won’t need to be replaced like a disposable lighter would. As one reviewer writes: it’s “very good value.”

11 A set of collapsible measuring cups that take up minimal drawer space leepiya Measuring Cups and Spoons Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ordinary measuring utensils tend to be bulky, taking up unnecessary room in kitchen drawers. However, this set actually comes with eight measuring cups and spoons that collapse down to nearly flat and stack together — these thoughtful design elements will save you big time space. The measurement amounts are engraved into the utensils to never fade, and this pick won’t rust, melt, or break, even when placed in the dishwasher for cleaning.

12 A 5-pack of x-shaped trivets that fold down to a compact size for storage KSENDALO Foldable Trivets (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These silicone trivets may look unlike any trivets you’ve ever seen before, however when one Amazon reviewer indicates they “Can't live [without] them” you know they have to be good. From a functionality standpoint, the trivets are made of sturdy silicone that’s heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — basically, you can pull anything from your oven or stovetop and place it directly on top of these. When cooking is complete, the x-shape allows you to fold these trivets down into a compact size for storage — the design is honestly brilliant.

13 This clever strainer that clips onto nearly any round pot or pan Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $19 See On Amazon While a colander is one of those kitchen tools that you’ll always need on hand, that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with a bulky, unwieldy one in your life. Enter: This modern strainer from Kitchen Gizmo. It’s about a quarter of the size of a regular colander and clips directly onto nearly all round pots and pans for quick and simple straining. Toss it into the dishwasher when finished, allowing you more time to enjoy your meal.

14 These nostalgic vinyl record coasters that are functional & fun MECOWON Vinyl Record Coasters Amazon $12 See On Amazon These record coasters will definitely be a conversation piece in your home (the nostalgia is strong!) — plus, they’ll double as a functional item, protecting your coffee table from condensation. The set comes with six scratch-resistant vinyl coasters, as well as a realistic-looking record player holder to keep them contained when not in use. Each record has a witty label sticker for an added touch.

15 A universal socket tool that can grip tons of bolts, nuts, screws, & more RAK Universal Socket Tool Amazon $11 See On Amazon This universal socket tool has 54 individual steel springs that’ll transform to the exact shape and size you need to grip most 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch bolts, hex nuts, screws, and other oddly-shaped heads; the cool gadget basically replaces an entire socket set. It’s made from hardened stainless steel to ensure its durability. And it’s backed by more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall.

16 These silicone ice cube trays that effortlessly eject cubes AmazonCommercial Silicone Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cheap plastic ice cube trays can be a bit of a nuisance to use — it can be challenging to get ice out of them (if you’ve ever had to run a plastic tray under hot water to loosen the ice, then you know exactly what I mean), and once you finally do, it’s often in pieces. Make the swap to these non-stick silicone ice cube trays that are incredibly flexible, allowing you to pop the ice right out without a struggle. This set comes with two stackable trays (each one makes four cubes) to take up minimal freezer space.

17 A device that’ll give you regular reminders to stay hydrated Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you need a little assistance in the hydration department, this nifty hydration reminder water bottle will hold you accountable. It’s basically a personal hydration coach — attach the sensor directly to any water bottle, glass, or cup, and when it’s been 30 or so minutes since your last sip, it’ll start blinking to give you a friendly reminder to get hydrated. It may seem simple and perhaps a bit weird, but reviewers indicate it’s highly effective.

18 This variety pack of delicious-smelling beer soap Swag Brewery Beer Soap (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring ingredients like orange peel, crushed oats, and real hops, this beer soap smells delicious, but it also lathers well, giving you a good clean on your face, body, or hair. This variety set comes with six different soaps for you to test out — including a hoppy IPA, a vanilla porter, and a honey pilsner — and once you identify your favorite(s), you can purchase single packs with just those next time. You won’t be disappointed with this pick, and it’d also make a great gift for any adult beverage lover.

19 A wireless charging pad to power your devices sans cords Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon Trying to find the correct charger for your phone is like digging for a needle in a haystack. Instead, make the swap to this wireless charging pad — put your phone directly on top of it, and voila …. it’ll start charging. The charging pad is compatible with many different phones and some other devices as well. It’s sleek and small to not take up much space wherever you decide to use it.

20 A derma roller that’s designed to make beards grow thicker & longer Beard Derma Roller for Beard Growth & Care Amazon $9 See On Amazon A derma roller for your beard? Yes, it’s definitely a real thing, and Amazon reviewers confirm the product lives up to its claims of helping your beard grow thicker and longer. “This little device is slowly filling in bald spots in my beard with hair. Didn't think it would work but doggone it it has,” wrote one reviewer. And another mentioned, “I’m surprised to say that I see a huge difference in only a month.” To use, simply clean the roller head in alcohol, wash your face, and gently roll it onto your beard in order to promote growth. Use it once a week for the best results.

21 A gigantic tumbler that’ll keep your beverages ice cold Reduce Mug Tumbler with Handle and Straw Amazon $30 See On Amazon This massive mug will ensure that you never go thirsty — it can hold up to 50 ounces of your favorite beverages and keep them cold for up to 36 hours (or warm for up to 12 hours) thanks to its vacuum-insulated design. It’s made from stainless steel, and it has a unique three-in-one lid that can be paired with a straw for sipping, or opened up just a little for slow drinking or even more for gulping. Choose your favorite color option (there’s a variety to select from) and get ready to cheers.

22 This stainless steel knife with holes to easily spread hard butter Simple Spreading Stainless Steel Butter Knife Amazon $9 See On Amazon You ever basically rip your bread to shreds when trying to spread hard butter on it? Kinda annoying, right? Well, this stainless steel butter spreader will totally eliminate this pesky problem from your life — it has small slotted holes on the blade that’ll curl the hard butter, allowing it to be spread smoothly and evenly. As one Amazon reviewer put it, it “Works like a charm!”

23 An under-cabinet mounted jar opener that’s a breeze to use EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fight stubborn jars no more! This handy jar opener can literally be used one-handed to remove lids from jars of all sizes and types, whether they’re factory locked, vacuum sealed, childproofed, or just simply stuck. Mount it under the cabinets in your kitchen using the included peel-and-stick adhesive and screws — it’ll be barely visible once installed, but easily accessible when the time to use it comes.

24 A space-saving set of must-have kitchen gadgets Porto Fino Home & Kitchen Kitchen Gadget Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon On their own, a cheese grater, garlic grinder, pizza cutter, bottle opener, and vegetable peeler can each take up a fair amount of room in your kitchen drawers. However, this gadget set features each of these handy tools and they lay nearly flat in a nested position to take up minimal space — goodbye clutter! Amazon reviewers confirm this pick is a particularly great option for smaller living spaces. “Great addition to our RV life. Saves on space without sacrificing quality and usability,” noted one reviewer. And another wrote, “We bought these utensils for our beach condo, where there is limited space in the kitchen. Perfect fit!”

25 This mini diffuser to make your car smell good InnoGear Car Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon When someone sees this car diffuser they may be a bit perplexed about what it is — but once it sends an amazing aroma-filled cool mist through the air, that’ll soon be an afterthought. The diffuser has two different spray modes to choose from (continuous or intermittent), and the control buttons are actually on top for easy reach. The device is lightweight and compact with the ability to fit in nearly any cup holder.

26 A unique gel that can deep clean hard-to-reach spots in your vehicle PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel for Car Amazon $7 See On Amazon At first glance, this cleaning gel may seem like a silly toy that kids would enjoy. But in reality, this gel is actually designed to clean the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of your car, including air vents, cup holders, door handles, and more. “Not only does it work amazingly, [but] it's also fun to use and is reusable,” explained one Amazon reviewer. Once you’re done getting your car squeaky clean, this pick can also be used inside your home, too, to clean items like your computer keyboard or TV remote.

27 This UV flashlight to detect pet urine, bed bugs & other nuisances GearLight UV Flashlight with Batteries Amazon $19 See On Amazon This UV flashlight is one of those products that you’ll be glad to have on hand when the time comes — it can be used for a surprisingly large number of tasks, including detecting hidden pet urine stains, sneaky scorpions, bed bugs at home or in a hotel, and more. It’s lightweight and portable with a nonslip grip for easy holding. And the AA batteries needed to power it are included.

28 A drink holder that attaches to your sofa to keep your favorite drink within reach CouchCoaster The Ultimate Drink Holder for Your Sofa Amazon $25 See On Amazon Picture this: You’re cozied up on the couch, ready to binge the latest season of your favorite show only to find your drink just out of reach on the coffee table. Eliminate this everyday annoyance with the help of this drink holder, which securely attaches to the arm of your sofa. It’ll work on most couches with armrests that are at least 5.5 inches wide with flat to gently sloping sides. It can hold mugs, cups, and tumblers, and the included adapter means it can also work with bottles, cans, and smaller drinking devices. It’s a hit on Amazon, boasting a 4.5-star rating overall, after 2,100-plus reviews.

29 A magnifier that’ll double the size of your smartphone screen Fanlory 12" Screen Magnifier Amazon $12 See On Amazon Why strain your eyes watching movies, videos, and TV shows on your itty bitty phone when you could utilize this screen magnifier to effectively double the size of your screen? It’s simple to use and compatible with most smartphones of various sizes — just pull out the lens, place your phone behind it, and enjoy. Many Amazon reviewers indicated they loved having this product with them during their travels, but others commented they found it equally useful at home.

30 This variety pack of silicone lids to replace single-use plastic wrap Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids Amazon $16 See On Amazon Go ahead and stop buying the single-use plastic wrap that never seems to stick — these silicone lids will totally replace wrap, saving you money and helping out the environment, too. The seven lids come in a range of sizes (from small to X-large) and can fit on various dishes, trays, and bowls of all different shapes. Best yet, the lids are safe for use in the microwave, oven, or freezer without fear of warping or melting. Cleanup is also a breeze — simply toss these lids in the dishwasher, and you’re all set.

31 A dual-purpose device that sanitizes & charges your phone at the same time HOME SANITIZER SOLUTIONS UV Phone Sanitizer with Smartphone Charger Amazon $32 See On Amazon This unique-looking phone sanitizer utilizes UV light to disinfect your smartphone in just 15 minutes — and it can even charge your device at the same time. It’s large enough to hold nearly any phone, but not too bulky overall. While the intended purpose is to sanitize phones, tons of Amazon reviewers mentioned they use it to clean a variety of other objects as well, including jewelry, keys, headphones, and more.

32 A pair of collapsible colanders that are heat resistant up to 600 degrees Kitchen Maestro Collapsible Colander and Strainer Amazon $10 See On Amazon You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that’d pass up on extra cabinet space in their kitchen. This pair of colanders from Kitchen Maestro will definitely help to free up space since they collapse down to nearly flat and stack on top of one another. The high-quality colanders are heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and you’ll be able to use them to strain so many foods, from pasta to veggies to fresh fruit and more. When cooking is complete, pop this pick in the dishwasher for quick cleanup.

33 A pair of oven mitts that are protective, yet comfortable HOMWE Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a near-perfect star rating on Amazon after 32,000-plus reviews, these oven mitts are the best option out there for staying protected when handling hot items up — tons of reviewers indicated they tossed their old pair of mitts once they got their hands on this product. So what’s the difference maker? These waterproof oven mitts feature textured, grippy silicone on the outside for protection, but have a soft cotton lining on the interior for your comfort. Plus, they’re longer than most at 13.7 inches to also protect your wrists from burns.

34 This set of 20 reusable drinking straws made from silicone Flathead Products Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (20-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Once you make the change to these silicone straws, you won’t ever look back. The eco-friendly straws fit in your favorite tumblers (they’re best for 30 to 40-ounce ones), and you can toss them straight into the dishwasher when you’re finished using them. “Where have they been all my life!” wrote one enthusiastic reviewer. “Best purchase I've made in a long time.”

35 A platform to hold your laundry detergent bottle at the perfect angle for easy pouring Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon A must for any laundry room, this laundry detergent platform holds your detergent bottle at the perfect angle to pour product directly into the cup at the bottom. You won’t end up with soap spilled all over the place, plus you won’t have to constantly maneuver that heavy bottle just to get your clothes clean. Rubber feet and molded edges keep the soap station in place, while the included strap can help secure the bottle should you need it.

36 An automatic soap dispenser that provides the perfect amount of product each time Everlasting Comfort Automatic Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $31 See On Amazon This modern-looking soap dispenser uses motion technology to automatically dispense the perfect amount of product into your hands or onto a sponge — it’s much more hygienic overall, since there’s no need to touch it. The large, 17-ounce tank capacity makes it possible to wash your hands up to 1,400 times before needing to stop and refill it. And you can even adjust the amount of soap it dispenses as desired.

37 A cleaning kit to make your shoes appear brand new Gold Standard Premium Shoe Cleaning Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon White shoes looking a little, well, not white? Use this shoe cleaning kit (which comes with both a cleaning solution and a sturdy wooden brush) to restore your kicks to their former glory. It’s safe for use on leather, rubber, and canvas shoes, and it contains all-natural ingredients for your peace of mind. “This stuff works great!,” one Amazon reviewer remarked. “My shoes are now almost good as new!”

38 An adjustable bedside lamp with four convenient charging ports Macally Small Bedside Lamp with USB Port Amazon $30 See On Amazon The bedside lamp boasts three different levels of brightness and four control options (dim, mid, bright, and off), allowing you to achieve the perfect light set-up in your bedroom. Give it a tap and this small but mighty device will turn right on. In addition, this pick has four built-in USB ports that you can utilize to charge your devices, including your phone, tablet, and more.

39 This marker set that repairs wood surfaces in your home Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Eliminate scratches, scuffs, and other damage to the wooden furniture and surfaces in your home with the help of this repair kit. The set includes 13 markers and wax sticks in various common wood shades (including black, maple, and walnut). Amazon reviewers verify this product works and well, too — they give it a 4.2-star rating overall, after 23,000-plus reviews. “These are pens you should always have on hand!” wrote one reviewer.