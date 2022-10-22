Shopping
Weird but genius things on Amazon you'll end up using 3 times a day
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Scrolling through the sea of products on Amazon, you’ll likely come across some odd, off-kilter items that stop you in your tracks. You know the ones — they usually make you scratch your head and think something along the lines of, “Do I need that in my life?” While not all products deserve your hard-earned dough, there certainly are some weirdly genius products out there that are worth a buy. In fact, you’ll like them so much that I guarantee you’ll find yourself reaching for them multiple times throughout the day.
This list has it all, including collapsible measuring cups that save room in your kitchen drawers, a car essential oil diffuser for a better-smelling vehicle, and a couch cushion drink holder to minimize spills. So go ahead and click “Add to Cart” on your favorites.