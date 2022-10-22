The 75 Coolest Gifts under $35 On Amazon

Selecting the right gift can be a daunting task, be it for a birthday, holiday, or special occasion. How can you be sure they’ll actually like it? What if you need tons of inspiration for a lot of different people? Is there any way to avoid going over your budget?

Thankfully, the answers to all those questions and more can be found below in this robust collection of 75 cool gifts perfect for anyone or any occasion. So whether you’re looking to impress a semi-professional home chef, a home repair aficionado, a decor obsessive, or a bourgeoning artist or musician, there’s something here that’s bound to please. And better yet, they’re all affordable. Every single item here is priced at $35 or below.

So go ahead and get gifting... and maybe grab something for yourself while you’re at it.

01 The power bank that goes wherever you do Kepswin Portable Solar Power Bank Amazon $19 See On Amazon This portable power bank charges your phone with solar power, making it the perfect gift for anyone who loves camping or the outdoors. It’s dust-proof, shock-proof, and even has an IPX4 waterproof rating, which means it’ll stand up to some splashing. It has two USB ports for charging and also comes with an LED flashlight.

02 An art set with tons of different materials Art 101 Doodle and Color Art Set (142 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This doodle and color art set comes with a whopping 142 pieces, which means no matter the medium they work in, the artist to whom you gift it will have plenty of options. It features full sets of boldly hued colored pencils, crayons, oil pastels, watercolor paints, and more, all in a convenient carrying case. It even includes a color chart for those wanting to push their artistic endeavors even further. Available colors: 2

03 These tablets that deliver aromatherapy in a hurry BodyRestore Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (15-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon For the stressed-out person in your life who never has time to sit still, try gifting these aromatherapy shower steamers. They work like bath fizzies but can be used while standing in the shower. Simply put a tab in the range of the shower head where the water will hit it without submerging it, and it will release a calming lavender scent.

04 The pour over coffee maker with a clean and modern aesthetic Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Give the gift of a morning boost with this pour-over coffee maker. It has a permanent stainless steel mesh filter and couldn’t be simpler to use. Simply pour hot water over coarse coffee grounds and let it brew and drip. Its cork grip and handsome fabric strap make it an attractive addition to any shelf, too. Available colors: 4

05 A novelty blanket that lets you wrap yourself up like a burrito CASOFU Burrito Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the person who has everything, including a sense of humor and whimsy, try giving this burrito blanket. Made from cozy fleece and flannel, this features a strikingly realistic tortilla print on both sides. Wrap yourself up like a taco or burrito all while staying snug and warm. It’s machine washable, too. Available colors: 7

06 These Star Wars-themed chopsticks brimming with nostalgia ChopSabers Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t need The Force (or a fork) when you’ve got these lightsaber chopsticks. They light up via battery-powered LED bulbs and measure just over 10 inches long and come replete with saber handle detailing at the top of the chopsticks. They’re BPA-free and can be easily powered down when you’re ready to take a break from battling the dark side. Available colors: 10

07 An affordable way to defrost food faster YUNDOOG Defrosting Tray Amazon $21 See On Amazon Gift the home chef in your life this convenient defrosting tray. Made from aluminum, it is thermally conductive and helps draw cold away from your meat, allowing it to thaw faster and without using any power. Unlike the microwave, it won’t cook your meat in the process, either. It comes with silicone corner pads to ensure it stays in place.

08 The dispenser that keeps your counters free of soap drips LIFEEZY Countertop Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you want to make a cleaning obsessive’s day, try giving them this soap dispenser. Instead of pumping soap down onto a sponge, you fill the chamber with soap and apply pressure to the dish to bring soap up onto the sponge. You only need one hand to use it, and you’ll avoid unnecessary soap drips too.

09 This sneaky party game that shakes up game night Big Potato Don't Get Got Party Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your friends are tired of traditional board games, give them the Don’t Get Got party game to try. It’s meant to be played alongside whatever activities you’re already doing, be it watching TV or eating dinner. Each player gets “secret missions” to carry out, like trying to get someone to correct their spelling or playing rock paper scissors, without being discovered. First one to win three missions wins.

10 A low-commitment journal that makes a beautiful keepsake Canvas One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book Amazon $17 See On Amazon For the writers and journal keepers in your life, this one-line-a-day memory book would make an excellent present. It’s a journal meant to last five years, but don’t let that scare you off. You record just one line from each day, allowing you to look back over time and compare the same date over the course of years. The rustic canvas cover makes it look as smart as it is sentimental.

11 This affordable ukulele that comes in tons of colors Hola! Music Maple Soprano Ukulele Amazon $22 See On Amazon You might think investing in musical instruments would be expensive, but you can get this soprano ukulele for just $22. It uses premium materials, including a maple body and a walnut bridge. Included with the ukulele come several picks, a strap, and a carrying case, sure to delight the music lover on your shopping list. Available colors: 10

12 The light up collar that helps you keep tabs on your pup Blazin' Safety LED Dog Collar Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep pets plainly in view and protected with this safety collar. It uses LED bulbs to light up and maintain visibility, even at up to 350 yards away. It’s USB rechargeable and the battery can last for up to 8 hours on a charge. It also has strobe and blink functions for even more visibility in high-traffic areas, which will definitely please puppy parents. Available colors: 9

13 A trippy-looking salt lamp with a pink glow Greenco Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why keep on gifting boring decor when you can shake things up with a funky Himalayan salt lamp? The natural properties of the salt can help ionize the air, while the yellow, pink, and amber hues it emits are thought to be calming. The wooden base gives it a natural finish, too.

14 This set of thought-provoking conversation cards TableTopics to Go - What Do You Think? Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve got a friend who hates a lull in the conversation, try giving them these table topic cards. The pack comes with 40 different open-ended question prompts that allow everyone in a group to expound on their thoughts. No wrong answers! One example: “If you could ask your hero something, what would it be?”

15 The tiny mic that packs a big punch Miracle Sound Professional Smartphone Wired Lavalier Lapel Clip On Microphone Amazon $12 See On Amazon This smartphone lapel microphone is an excellent gift for anyone looking to level up their vlogging, or even just their TikToks. It’s compatible with both iPhone and Android, and clips discretely onto your shirt for a professional finish. It comes with a pop filter that helps create clear sound by filtering out blasts of air, so it’ll look as good as it sounds.

16 A handy pen set that makes painting a breeze Paint Mark Water Color Brush Pen Sets Amazon $19 See On Amazon Encourage the bourgeoning artist on your shopping list with these watercolor brush pens. This pack comes with 24 pens that give the effect of painting with less of the hassle, using oil-based watercolor paint that won’t fade or smudge. Because you don’t need water to activate them, it’s easy to take this pack on the go, too.

17 These battery-powered candles that look like the real thing Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for decor that’s not a fire hazard, you might enjoy these flameless candles. In each pack, there are nine candles, ranging in size from 4 to 9 inches high, with a realistic wax pillar look. They’re remote-controlled, and you can choose a candle or a light mode and select the dimness.

18 The little spout that helps your wine taste better VINABON Wine Aerator Pourer Spout Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re trying to please a wine aficionado, consider buying them this wine aerator spout. The aerator helps introduce more oxygen into your wine while reducing sulfites to give it a richer, more enhanced flavor. It also makes pouring wine much easier, since the spout reduces drips, too.

19 A multi-use canister that keeps your cans cool BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get your tailgating friends a present they’ll use again and again with this insulated can cooler. It fits 16-ounce cans and comes with an adapter to fit 12-ounce cans as well. It prevents your beverages from getting too sweaty or being too cold to the touch, and also doubles as a tumbler, with a travel lid included. Available colors:14

20 The popcorn maker you can reuse again and again Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you like the ease of instant popcorn but want to avoid waste, try this reusable popcorn popper. Made from BPA-free silicone, this flexible bowl has measurement lines for the kernels. Simply add your desired amount, cover it with the lid, and pop it in the microwave. It collapses flat for easy storage and is even dishwasher safe. Available colors: 14

21 This sleep mask that’s hiding speakers LIGHTIMETUNNEL Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $21 See On Amazon The restless sleepers in your life will appreciate these sleep mask headphones. They’re ergonomically designed to be plush and comfortable while providing near-black-out conditions for a good night’s sleep. They’re also fitted with Bluetooth speakers that won’t irritate your ears, even when you’re laying on your side, so you can fall asleep to music or podcasts comfortably. Available colors: 8

22 An easy-to-use strap that ensures your phone is always close by Gear Beast Universal Crossbody Cell Phone Lanyard Amazon $13 See On Amazon For anyone in your life who likes hiking, concerts, sports games, traveling, or more, this cell phone lanyard will make sure they can live it up without losing their phone. It features an adjustable crossbody design with a grippy silicone net that holds your phone in place. You can even slide cards and cash in it too. Available colors: 2

23 This assorted pack of soothing face masks FACETORY Facial Masks Collection (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for an avid skincare lover, consider this collection of facial masks. They come with seven in a pack, with each mask offering a unique benefit, from brightening, to soothing, to purifying the skin. They’re made without harsh chemicals and are safe to use on all skin types.

24 A set of VR goggles for just $20 BNEXT VR Headset Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give the gift of an alternate reality with this VR headset at a very reasonable price point. It’s compatible with many Android, iPhone, and Google Pixel models — your phone simply slides into the viewfinder slot. It has both a wide field of vision and a comfortable head strap to ensure you get a comfortable and high-quality VR experience. Available colors: 4

25 The telescoping selfie stick that doubles as a tripod Texlar Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote Amazon $20 See On Amazon Delight the photographer or vlogger in your life with this selfie stick tripod. It extends from 8 inches to 48 inches, so you can capture a range of angles with ease. The tripod function allows you to set up perfect shots and the included Bluetooth remote lets you take photos when the perfect moment strikes. It’s lightweight, too, weighing just 8.5 ounces.

26 This no-drill wall mount that lets you use your phone in the shower KUNSLUCK Waterproof Anti-Fog Shower Phone Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This waterproof phone holder would make an excellent gift for anyone who likes showers and hates being separated from their phone. It uses an adhesive backing to mount to any surface without damaging the walls and is even fog-proof for easy viewing even in steamy conditions. The silicone seal protects a variety of smartphone models from water damage. Available colors: 4

27 A set of packing cubes perfect for any world traveler BAGAIL Packing Cubes (Set of 8) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give the gift of organized luggage with this set of packing cubes. They come in eight a pack and feature a medium, large, and extra-large cube with see-through mesh covering, plus separate bags for socks, underwear, cosmetics, and more. Get organized, save space, and ensure your items are protected with these durable nylon cubes. Available colors: 9

28 The lip butter that’s both subtly chic and cruelty free Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a hint of color and ultra-nourished lips, turn to this vegan lip butter. It’s made with vegan ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and more to deliver softness and tint at the same time. In addition to not using animal products, this lip butter has also not been tested on animals, either. Available colors: 18

29 This compact rice cooker that takes the guess work out of cooking Dash Mini Rice Cooker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Send the teens you know off to college with this mini rice cooker that’s so compact it’ll easily fit in even the smallest of dorm rooms. It’s not limited to just cooking rice, either; you can use it for oatmeal, quinoa, and more. It creates convenient portion sizes with its 2-cup capacity, and your meal is done with just the push of a button and a 20-minute wait time. Available colors: 8

30 A coffee gadget that makes barista-quality drinks in seconds Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Help anyone on your shopping list cut down on coffee shop trips with this milk frother. It features an ergonomically designed handle coated in easy-to-grip silicone and a powerful motor to whip up foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and more in just seconds. It even comes with a convenient storing stand. Available colors: 8

31 The fanciful-looking fire colorants you can use indoors or outdoors Magical Flames Blue Vibrant Flames (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Any campers or bonfire enthusiasts you know would delight in these blue vibrant flames. They come in 12 to a pack and couldn’t be easier to use: just throw the entire packet into the flames to create an electric blue fire. It lasts for up to an hour and can be used indoors as well as out.

32 The sleeved blanket that takes lounging to new levels PAVILIA Wearable Fleece Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong gifting cozy gifts, and this wearable blanket is no exception. Made from soft microfiber fleece, this blanket features sleeves, an open back, and even a front pocket perfect for storing your devices. It’s even machine washable, ensuring it will soon become your favorite loungewear and throw blanket all in one. Available colors: 24

33 This travel sleeping pack that covers all the bases BLABOK Inflatable Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Any gift that makes travel slightly more comfortable will always be appreciated, and this inflatable pillow and accessories hit the mark. It’s designed to fit the contours of your body to alleviate neck and arm pain with convenient slots for your hands. Basically, you hug it like a teddy bear and rest your head on top. It even comes with an eye mask and ear plugs to ensure the soundest sleep possible. Available colors: 3

34 A collection of drill attachments that turn your tools into cleaning devices HIWARE Drill Brush Attachment Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Know someone who’s big into home repair projects? This drill brush attachment set could be the perfect gift. It includes an adapter that fits most drills, plus three different sized brushes to turn your power tools into power cleaners. Make easy work of scrubbing grout, tires, and more, all for under $10. Available colors: 3

35 These ingenious gloves that turn your hands into flashlights MOIPEJO LED Flashlight Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a clever gift for the handiest person you know, look no further than these flashlight gloves. Featuring two LED bulbs on each glove, they’re great for camping, late night repairs, or even jogging. They’re battery operated and feature a unique wrap design that allows them to fit many different hand sizes.

36 This useful self help book that doesn’t feel cheesy The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Amazon $15 See On Amazon Books are always a timeless, classic gift, and this book by Mark Manson can actually help you live a better life. Entitled The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck, this book offers science-backed research and advice on developing resiliency, accepting things you can’t change, and living a happy life. It’s a New York Times best seller and has sold more than 10 million copies.

37 A journal to help you find your inner zen Zen as F*ck (Zen as F*ck Journals) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Zen as F*ck journal is an incredible gift for anyone who wants the soothing effects of journaling with a side of profanity. Each page is packed with helpful reminders and prompts perfect for introspection, plus cute doodles to color in, too. Here’s to embracing serenity without losing your edge.

38 This pitcher that makes making cold brew a cinch Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Kick your expensive coffee shop habit with this cold brew maker. The BPA-free pitcher allows you to brew and store 1 quart of cold brew at a time. Simply fill the interior mesh filter with grounds of your choosing, place it in the water-filled pitcher, and let it brew overnight. Its airtight lid ensures your coffee stays fresh. Available colors: 3

39 This intense multitool that will prepare you for any eventuality PRO-MASTER SMART & SIMPLE Multitool Pocket Knife Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep yourself (or a lucky recipient) ready for anything with this multitool. This durable stainless steel tool has 15 different functions, including two sets of pliers, a knife, a saw, a can opener, and more. It’s perfect for the outdoorsy people in your life, or just those prone to misplacing their screwdrivers.

40 The tiny waffle maker that can supersize breakfast DASH Mini Maker Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give the gift of a delicious breakfast with this mini maker that tackles all sorts of projects. Simply pour your batter or mix into the non-stick mold to create waffles, hash browns, cookies, pizzas, and more, all in an adorable mini size. As one reviewer wrote, “...it's an amazing little waffle maker! Can cook almost anything on it!” Available colors: 20

41 A reusable cloth that removes makeup with just water The MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Amazon $17 See On Amazon Help someone in your life ditch the single-use makeup wipes by giving them this makeup remover cloth. It only needs warm water to activate the polyester fibers that wick away both makeup and dirt residue from your face. Just one cloth can last up to five years; just toss them in the washing machine once or twice a week to clean. Available colors: 13

42 This clever baking tray that creates cookie shot glasses Wilton Cookie Shot Glass Pan Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ve got a gift in the bag for anyone you know who loves baking and entertaining with this shot glass pan. This non-stick steel pan has deep wells for six cookie glasses, plus molds that fill the tins after your dough is in place to help ensure they retain a glass-like shape when baking. Fill them with booze, frosting, and more.

43 This pack of tons of makeup brushes for just $10 BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get the most bang for your buck when shopping for beauty lovers with this makeup brush set. The set comes with 14 different brushes, including large foundation and powder brushes, eyeshadow brushes, angle brushes, tapered brushes, and more. They’re made from high-quality materials and feature a wooden handle and soft nylon bristles. Available colors: 5

44 A lip balm that’s perfectly personalized Winky Lux Glimmer Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give the gift of personalized makeup with this glimmer balm. It uses the pH level of the wearer’s lips to determine the exact shade of pink it will become, all while adding a subtle shimmer. As one reviewer wrote, “This clear tint is PERFECT because it matches my natural lip tone and looked very natural.” Available colors: 4

45 The card game that’s perfect for big groups Stellar Factory Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People Amazon $14 See On Amazon For the game-lover who has played everything, try gifting this werewolf card game. It works best for seven people or more, making it great for larger groups. Each card has an identity, like villager, doctor, or werewolf. It’s your job to stop the werewolves from taking over the village!

46 A car cleaning mini vacuum powered by your aux port ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your car as clean as it was the day you got it with this car vacuum cleaner. It draws power from the 12-volt aux outlet on your car, ensuring you won’t have to deal with a dead battery. It comes with multiple attachments, including a brush, a hose, and a stick so you can be sure you’ll get all those tough-to-reach places. Available colors: 3

47 This clever notebook you can use again and again Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll find this reusable notebook at the intersection of “creative outlet” and “eco-friendly,” making it the perfect gift for the environmentally conscious writers in your life. It comes included with special writing utensils and a microfiber cloth to wipe away your work. But not before you take a photo and upload it to the associated app for easy searching. Available colors: 15

48 The mini campfire that goes wherever you do Radiate Portable Campfire Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make hiking and camping hassle-free with this portable campfire. It’s made using eco-friendly recycled materials and weighs just 4 pounds, making it easy to travel with. It includes everything you need to have a roaring campfire: just light a match and you’re good to go. Simply put the lid on top when you’re ready to extinguish it.

49 A family-friendly card game that tests your reflexes Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Amazon $10 See On Amazon This card game is all about mind-bending fun and is perfect for a wide range of ages. Each player puts a card down, repeating the words, “taco,” “cat,” “goat,” “cheese,” and “pizza” each time they do. If the card facing up matches the word you say, try and be the first to slap the pile of cards in the center.

50 The massaging brush that actually helps with dandruff HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This hair shampoo brush helps work shampoo into a lather, massages the head, and exfoliates the scalp thereby reducing the appearance of dandruff. Its ergonomic handle makes it easy to manipulate, while the flexible silicone bristles feel comfortable without damaging hair. Consider it a must for the haircare enthusiast on your shopping list. Available colors: 9

51 These colorful combs that dye hair magical colors MSDADA Hair Chalk Comb (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Create magical hair looks full of color with these hair chalk combs. They come six to a pack and include bright hues like blue, orange, red, and more. Simply use the comb to brush through small sections of hair; the handle prevents the color from transferring to your hands. Dry it with a hair dryer and seal it in with hairspray and you’re good to go. Available colors: 18

52 The socket that turns any bulb into a motion sensor light LPHUMEX Motion Sensor Light Socket Amazon $11 See On Amazon If anyone on your shopping list is currently remodeling or updating their home, they might appreciate this motion sensor light socket. It works with bulbs up to 240 volts and up to 60 watts. You can even adjust both the time you’d like the light to stay on once it’s activated and the brightness of the bulb.

53 A convenient, hands-free reading light Vekkia Rechargeable LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll be sure to please the bookworms in your life with this LED neck reading light. It features three levels of dimmable brightness on each of the two bulbs, and it’s fully rechargeable via micro-USB cable, which comes included. It’s made from soft materials that won’t hurt your neck or damage your hair during use. Available colors: 3

54 A perfect karaoke microphone for singers of all abilities SUNNYPIG Wireless Karaoke Microphone Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether they’re studying at a conservatory or just like to blast karaoke, this microphone is an excellent idea when you’re shopping for music lovers. It’s wireless, rechargeable, and pairs with your devices via Bluetooth to play your music and your vocals at the same time. It even has a record function, too. Available colors: 4

55 This sleek jade roller that reduces puffiness and more BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $16 See On Amazon Rolling this jade roller and gua sha across the face feels ultra-luxurious, making it an excellent gift for anyone who likes to pamper themself. The idea behind this quartz set is to relax the facial muscles, thereby reducing puffiness and tension and delivering an overall more lifted and firm appearance. The roller is double-sided, providing an option for both larger and smaller areas. Available colors: 6

56 The stylish beanie that doubles as a headlamp Etsfmoa Unisex USB Light Beanie Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s no need to choose between comfort and practicality because this light-up beanie has all your bases covered. The light charges via a USB port and can last for up to 8 hours on just one charge. The light is also completely removable for those times you want your hat to just be a hat. Late-night dog walking just got a little safer (and warmer). Available colors: 19

57 This sticky gel that makes cars look brand new PULIDIKI Universal Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon For just $8, you can give the gift of a cleaner car with this universal cleaning gel. This sticky gel works by trapping dust and debris in hard-to-reach places like deep crevices, car vents, and even keyboards. You can use it again and again until it turns black; just store it in its container after use.

58 These eco-friendly straws that are actually easy to wash Rain Straw Reusable Drinking Straws (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ditch the annoying bristled cleaning brushes for good with these unique reusable drinking straws. They have a special snap apart design that makes cleaning so much easier: no special utensils required. Just open them up, stash them in the dishwasher, and you can be sure all angles will get cleaned. They’re made from food-safe, BPA-free plastic. Available colors: 2

59 The portable blender that lets you take smoothies on the go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $17 See On Amazon For the busy health food-lover in your life, consider giving this personal blender. It has a 14-ounce capacity and is operated with just the push of a button. The best part is that the cup detaches from the motor, so you can take your smoothie with you right in the cup. Just pop on the included travel lid and you’re good to go. Available colors: 6

60 This sophisticated-looking tea maker that blends into your decor Hario Filter-In Cold Brew Tea Maker Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon The tea aficionado in your life deserves this cold brew tea maker bottle. Simply pour your tea leaves into the bottle, fill it with water, and let it brew. The stainless steel mesh strainer will let you pour your tea straight from the decanter into the glass. You can even use it to make fruit-infused water, too. Available colors: 7

61 A flexible tray that lets you make your own popsicles Miaowoof Homemade Popsicle Molds Amazon $22 See On Amazon This homemade popsicle mold kit is a thoughtful gift for any home chef on your shopping list. Made from BPA-free silicone, your unique blends of fruit, yogurt, and more will pop easily out of the cast. It comes with both reusable plastic sticks and disposable wooden sticks too.

62 This durable pack of lightning cables FEEL2NICE Braided Lightning iPhone Charger Cable (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A practical gift is always appreciated, and this pack of iPhone charging cables is no exception. They come three to a pack and feature a USB connector on one side and a lightning cable on the other. They’re made from reinforced, durable nylon, so you won’t have to deal with tears and breakage.

63 The charming set that makes commemorative hand casts Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give the gift of capturing a priceless memory with this keepsake hands casting kit for just $35. It comes with everything you need to make stone molds of hands, baby feet, and more. Just stick your hands into the molding material, pour in the stone cast, and peel off the mold. Finish it off with the included sand paper and you’re good to go.

64 A handy gadget that grabs your loose tools RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you know someone who enjoys home repairs, they’ll make good use out of this magnetic pickup tool. It has a flexible, expanding neck, measuring up to 22.5-inches long that helps it reach tough nooks and crannies to snatch up loose nuts and bolts. It also boasts three LED lights to create a powerful flashlight.

65 A set of bold, coordinated throw pillow covers MONDAY MOOSE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Make someone’s day with these decorative throw pillow covers that are sure to spruce up anyone’s decor. The covers come four to a pack and feature distinct yet coordinating shades to add an effortless but polished look to any space. They’re made from plush velvet and measure 18 by 18 inches. Available colors: 8

66 This dainty bracelet with a hidden message KGBNCIE Morse Code Gift Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you know someone who likes to make a statement with their jewelry, they’ll love this morse code bracelet. Made from delicate-looking sterling silver, this bracelet features the corresponding dots and dashes to spell out phrases like “f*ck off,” “bad ass,” and “partner in crime,” in morse code. The beads are strung on a silky black cord.

67 The funny, interactive game that tests your vocabulary Off Topic Adult Party Game Amazon $30 See On Amazon For anyone on your shopping list who loves a good off-color game night, this adult party game is sure to please. Called “Off Topic,” the game works by first seeing which letter all your responses must start with. Then, you fill out your question prompt card with those answers and try to defend them to the group. Nothing is off-limits!

68 These waterproof porch lights you can get on a budget Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Why break the bank on gifting home decor when you can get these charming string lights for under $20? They feature 25 double-insulated glass Edison bulbs that are both waterproof and flicker-free. They give off a warm glow that’s easy on the eyes while still providing visibility as well as ambiance. Available colors: 6

69 A miniature fountain that offers tabletop tranquility HoMedics Tabletop Fountain Amazon $30 See On Amazon Most people would welcome a gift all about relaxation, so make sure to put this tabletop fountain on your shopping list. This fountain features three tiers of metal leaves, river rocks, and a built-in pump. Simply plug in the fountain and place it in your desired location for a calming water feature that’s small enough to fit anywhere you want it.

70 This convenient dice kit that helps you with menu planning Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice Amazon $24 See On Amazon For the chef in your life who’s always looking for a little inspiration, try gifting these foodie dice. The dice cover a range of proteins, vegetables, herbs, and seasonings. Simply roll them to discover the pairing you’ll cook that night. When you’re done, just store the wooden dice in the included fabric pouch.

71 The relaxing home massager that you wear MoCuishle Back Massager Amazon $27 See On Amazon Take the edge off with this wearable massager. It targets the neck and back with eight shiatsu massaging nodes that have three different strength and speed levels to give you a customizable experience. It’s incredibly soothing, too, since it’s made from supple leather and features a warming component at the base of the neck.

72 A bidet attachment to make your bathroom ultra luxurious Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ultra-slim bidet would be a welcome bathroom upgrade to just about anyone. Because the profile is so slim, this attachment works on most toilets without preventing the seat from fully closing. It features two different water-spraying modes, either of which can be easily selected from the chrome-plated dial on the side. It comes with the necessary hose, adapters, and bumpers needed for installation. Available colors: 3

73 The tiny ledge that turns any outlet into a useful shelf WALI Outlet Shelf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Giving this outlet shelf is a great way to let someone customize their decor and make use of unexpected space. It simply screws into the wall, and all the necessary hardware comes included. It’s perfect for decor, personal care items, and especially as a place to stow your devices as they charge. The bottom features two hooks for managing cables, too. Available colors: 2

74 These clever molds that let you elevate your ice WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Trays (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon For anyone on your gift list who loves to entertain, these round ice cube trays would be a thoughtful gesture. They come three to a pack and are made from a firm plastic that makes releasing the cubes easy. Just fill the bottom tray with water, add the top tray, and you’ll have chic spherical ice in just a few hours. Available colors: 4