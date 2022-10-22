The 75 Coolest Gifts under $35 On Amazon

Selecting the right gift can be a daunting task, be it for a birthday, holiday, or special occasion. How can you be sure they’ll actually like it? What if you need tons of inspiration for a lot of different people? Is there any way to avoid going over your budget?
Thankfully, the answers to all those questions and more can be found below in this robust collection of 75 cool gifts perfect for anyone or any occasion. So whether you’re looking to impress a semi-professional home chef, a home repair aficionado, a decor obsessive, or a bourgeoning artist or musician, there’s something here that’s bound to please. And better yet, they’re all affordable. Every single item here is priced at $35 or below.
So go ahead and get gifting... and maybe grab something for yourself while you’re at it.
01 The power bank that goes wherever you do
This
portable power bank charges your phone with solar power, making it the perfect gift for anyone who loves camping or the outdoors. It’s dust-proof, shock-proof, and even has an IPX4 waterproof rating, which means it’ll stand up to some splashing. It has two USB ports for charging and also comes with an LED flashlight. 02 An art set with tons of different materials
This
doodle and color art set comes with a whopping 142 pieces, which means no matter the medium they work in, the artist to whom you gift it will have plenty of options. It features full sets of boldly hued colored pencils, crayons, oil pastels, watercolor paints, and more, all in a convenient carrying case. It even includes a color chart for those wanting to push their artistic endeavors even further. 03 These tablets that deliver aromatherapy in a hurry
For the stressed-out person in your life who never has time to sit still, try gifting these
aromatherapy shower steamers. They work like bath fizzies but can be used while standing in the shower. Simply put a tab in the range of the shower head where the water will hit it without submerging it, and it will release a calming lavender scent. 04 The pour over coffee maker with a clean and modern aesthetic
Give the gift of a morning boost with this
pour-over coffee maker. It has a permanent stainless steel mesh filter and couldn’t be simpler to use. Simply pour hot water over coarse coffee grounds and let it brew and drip. Its cork grip and handsome fabric strap make it an attractive addition to any shelf, too. 05 A novelty blanket that lets you wrap yourself up like a burrito
For the person who has everything, including a sense of humor and whimsy, try giving this
burrito blanket. Made from cozy fleece and flannel, this features a strikingly realistic tortilla print on both sides. Wrap yourself up like a taco or burrito all while staying snug and warm. It’s machine washable, too. 06 These Star Wars-themed chopsticks brimming with nostalgia
You don’t need The Force (or a fork) when you’ve got these
lightsaber chopsticks. They light up via battery-powered LED bulbs and measure just over 10 inches long and come replete with saber handle detailing at the top of the chopsticks. They’re BPA-free and can be easily powered down when you’re ready to take a break from battling the dark side. 07 An affordable way to defrost food faster
Gift the home chef in your life this convenient
defrosting tray. Made from aluminum, it is thermally conductive and helps draw cold away from your meat, allowing it to thaw faster and without using any power. Unlike the microwave, it won’t cook your meat in the process, either. It comes with silicone corner pads to ensure it stays in place. 08 The dispenser that keeps your counters free of soap drips
If you want to make a cleaning obsessive’s day, try giving them this
soap dispenser. Instead of pumping soap down onto a sponge, you fill the chamber with soap and apply pressure to the dish to bring soap up onto the sponge. You only need one hand to use it, and you’ll avoid unnecessary soap drips too. 09 This sneaky party game that shakes up game night
If your friends are tired of traditional board games, give them the
Don’t Get Got party game to try. It’s meant to be played alongside whatever activities you’re already doing, be it watching TV or eating dinner. Each player gets “secret missions” to carry out, like trying to get someone to correct their spelling or playing rock paper scissors, without being discovered. First one to win three missions wins. 10 A low-commitment journal that makes a beautiful keepsake
For the writers and journal keepers in your life, this
one-line-a-day memory book would make an excellent present. It’s a journal meant to last five years, but don’t let that scare you off. You record just one line from each day, allowing you to look back over time and compare the same date over the course of years. The rustic canvas cover makes it look as smart as it is sentimental. 11 This affordable ukulele that comes in tons of colors
You might think investing in musical instruments would be expensive, but you can get this
soprano ukulele for just $22. It uses premium materials, including a maple body and a walnut bridge. Included with the ukulele come several picks, a strap, and a carrying case, sure to delight the music lover on your shopping list. 12 The light up collar that helps you keep tabs on your pup
Keep pets plainly in view and protected with this
safety collar. It uses LED bulbs to light up and maintain visibility, even at up to 350 yards away. It’s USB rechargeable and the battery can last for up to 8 hours on a charge. It also has strobe and blink functions for even more visibility in high-traffic areas, which will definitely please puppy parents. 13 A trippy-looking salt lamp with a pink glow
Why keep on gifting boring decor when you can shake things up with a funky
Himalayan salt lamp? The natural properties of the salt can help ionize the air, while the yellow, pink, and amber hues it emits are thought to be calming. The wooden base gives it a natural finish, too. 14 This set of thought-provoking conversation cards
If you’ve got a friend who hates a lull in the conversation, try giving them these
table topic cards. The pack comes with 40 different open-ended question prompts that allow everyone in a group to expound on their thoughts. No wrong answers! One example: “If you could ask your hero something, what would it be?” 15 The tiny mic that packs a big punch
This
smartphone lapel microphone is an excellent gift for anyone looking to level up their vlogging, or even just their TikToks. It’s compatible with both iPhone and Android, and clips discretely onto your shirt for a professional finish. It comes with a pop filter that helps create clear sound by filtering out blasts of air, so it’ll look as good as it sounds. 16 A handy pen set that makes painting a breeze
Encourage the bourgeoning artist on your shopping list with these
watercolor brush pens. This pack comes with 24 pens that give the effect of painting with less of the hassle, using oil-based watercolor paint that won’t fade or smudge. Because you don’t need water to activate them, it’s easy to take this pack on the go, too. 17 These battery-powered candles that look like the real thing
If you’re looking for decor that’s not a fire hazard, you might enjoy these
flameless candles. In each pack, there are nine candles, ranging in size from 4 to 9 inches high, with a realistic wax pillar look. They’re remote-controlled, and you can choose a candle or a light mode and select the dimness. 18 The little spout that helps your wine taste better
If you’re trying to please a wine aficionado, consider buying them this
wine aerator spout. The aerator helps introduce more oxygen into your wine while reducing sulfites to give it a richer, more enhanced flavor. It also makes pouring wine much easier, since the spout reduces drips, too. 19 A multi-use canister that keeps your cans cool
Get your tailgating friends a present they’ll use again and again with this
insulated can cooler. It fits 16-ounce cans and comes with an adapter to fit 12-ounce cans as well. It prevents your beverages from getting too sweaty or being too cold to the touch, and also doubles as a tumbler, with a travel lid included. 20 The popcorn maker you can reuse again and again
If you like the ease of instant popcorn but want to avoid waste, try this reusable
popcorn popper. Made from BPA-free silicone, this flexible bowl has measurement lines for the kernels. Simply add your desired amount, cover it with the lid, and pop it in the microwave. It collapses flat for easy storage and is even dishwasher safe. 21 This sleep mask that’s hiding speakers
The restless sleepers in your life will appreciate these
sleep mask headphones. They’re ergonomically designed to be plush and comfortable while providing near-black-out conditions for a good night’s sleep. They’re also fitted with Bluetooth speakers that won’t irritate your ears, even when you’re laying on your side, so you can fall asleep to music or podcasts comfortably. 22 An easy-to-use strap that ensures your phone is always close by
For anyone in your life who likes hiking, concerts, sports games, traveling, or more, this
cell phone lanyard will make sure they can live it up without losing their phone. It features an adjustable crossbody design with a grippy silicone net that holds your phone in place. You can even slide cards and cash in it too. 23 This assorted pack of soothing face masks
If you’re shopping for an avid skincare lover, consider this
collection of facial masks. They come with seven in a pack, with each mask offering a unique benefit, from brightening, to soothing, to purifying the skin. They’re made without harsh chemicals and are safe to use on all skin types. 24 A set of VR goggles for just $20
Give the gift of an alternate reality with this
VR headset at a very reasonable price point. It’s compatible with many Android, iPhone, and Google Pixel models — your phone simply slides into the viewfinder slot. It has both a wide field of vision and a comfortable head strap to ensure you get a comfortable and high-quality VR experience. 25 The telescoping selfie stick that doubles as a tripod
Delight the photographer or vlogger in your life with this
selfie stick tripod. It extends from 8 inches to 48 inches, so you can capture a range of angles with ease. The tripod function allows you to set up perfect shots and the included Bluetooth remote lets you take photos when the perfect moment strikes. It’s lightweight, too, weighing just 8.5 ounces. 26 This no-drill wall mount that lets you use your phone in the shower
This
waterproof phone holder would make an excellent gift for anyone who likes showers and hates being separated from their phone. It uses an adhesive backing to mount to any surface without damaging the walls and is even fog-proof for easy viewing even in steamy conditions. The silicone seal protects a variety of smartphone models from water damage. 27 A set of packing cubes perfect for any world traveler
Give the gift of organized luggage with this set of
packing cubes. They come in eight a pack and feature a medium, large, and extra-large cube with see-through mesh covering, plus separate bags for socks, underwear, cosmetics, and more. Get organized, save space, and ensure your items are protected with these durable nylon cubes. 28 The lip butter that’s both subtly chic and cruelty free
For a hint of color and ultra-nourished lips, turn to this
vegan lip butter. It’s made with vegan ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and more to deliver softness and tint at the same time. In addition to not using animal products, this lip butter has also not been tested on animals, either. 29 This compact rice cooker that takes the guess work out of cooking
Send the teens you know off to college with this
mini rice cooker that’s so compact it’ll easily fit in even the smallest of dorm rooms. It’s not limited to just cooking rice, either; you can use it for oatmeal, quinoa, and more. It creates convenient portion sizes with its 2-cup capacity, and your meal is done with just the push of a button and a 20-minute wait time. 30 A coffee gadget that makes barista-quality drinks in seconds
Help anyone on your shopping list cut down on coffee shop trips with this
milk frother. It features an ergonomically designed handle coated in easy-to-grip silicone and a powerful motor to whip up foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and more in just seconds. It even comes with a convenient storing stand. 31 The fanciful-looking fire colorants you can use indoors or outdoors
Any campers or bonfire enthusiasts you know would delight in these
blue vibrant flames. They come in 12 to a pack and couldn’t be easier to use: just throw the entire packet into the flames to create an electric blue fire. It lasts for up to an hour and can be used indoors as well as out. 32 The sleeved blanket that takes lounging to new levels
You can’t go wrong gifting cozy gifts, and this
wearable blanket is no exception. Made from soft microfiber fleece, this blanket features sleeves, an open back, and even a front pocket perfect for storing your devices. It’s even machine washable, ensuring it will soon become your favorite loungewear and throw blanket all in one. 33 This travel sleeping pack that covers all the bases
Any gift that makes travel slightly more comfortable will always be appreciated, and this
inflatable pillow and accessories hit the mark. It’s designed to fit the contours of your body to alleviate neck and arm pain with convenient slots for your hands. Basically, you hug it like a teddy bear and rest your head on top. It even comes with an eye mask and ear plugs to ensure the soundest sleep possible. 34 A collection of drill attachments that turn your tools into cleaning devices
Know someone who’s big into home repair projects? This
drill brush attachment set could be the perfect gift. It includes an adapter that fits most drills, plus three different sized brushes to turn your power tools into power cleaners. Make easy work of scrubbing grout, tires, and more, all for under $10. 35 These ingenious gloves that turn your hands into flashlights
If you’re searching for a clever gift for the handiest person you know, look no further than these
flashlight gloves. Featuring two LED bulbs on each glove, they’re great for camping, late night repairs, or even jogging. They’re battery operated and feature a unique wrap design that allows them to fit many different hand sizes. 36 This useful self help book that doesn’t feel cheesy
Books are always a timeless, classic gift, and this
book by Mark Manson can actually help you live a better life. Entitled The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck, this book offers science-backed research and advice on developing resiliency, accepting things you can’t change, and living a happy life. It’s a New York Times best seller and has sold more than 10 million copies. 37 A journal to help you find your inner zen
The
Zen as F*ck journal is an incredible gift for anyone who wants the soothing effects of journaling with a side of profanity. Each page is packed with helpful reminders and prompts perfect for introspection, plus cute doodles to color in, too. Here’s to embracing serenity without losing your edge. 38 This pitcher that makes making cold brew a cinch
Kick your expensive coffee shop habit with this
cold brew maker. The BPA-free pitcher allows you to brew and store 1 quart of cold brew at a time. Simply fill the interior mesh filter with grounds of your choosing, place it in the water-filled pitcher, and let it brew overnight. Its airtight lid ensures your coffee stays fresh. 39 This intense multitool that will prepare you for any eventuality
Keep yourself (or a lucky recipient) ready for anything with this
multitool. This durable stainless steel tool has 15 different functions, including two sets of pliers, a knife, a saw, a can opener, and more. It’s perfect for the outdoorsy people in your life, or just those prone to misplacing their screwdrivers. 40 The tiny waffle maker that can supersize breakfast
Give the gift of a delicious breakfast with this
mini maker that tackles all sorts of projects. Simply pour your batter or mix into the non-stick mold to create waffles, hash browns, cookies, pizzas, and more, all in an adorable mini size. As one reviewer wrote, “...it's an amazing little waffle maker! Can cook almost anything on it!” 41 A reusable cloth that removes makeup with just water
Help someone in your life ditch the single-use makeup wipes by giving them this
makeup remover cloth. It only needs warm water to activate the polyester fibers that wick away both makeup and dirt residue from your face. Just one cloth can last up to five years; just toss them in the washing machine once or twice a week to clean. 42 This clever baking tray that creates cookie shot glasses
You’ve got a gift in the bag for anyone you know who loves baking and entertaining with this
shot glass pan. This non-stick steel pan has deep wells for six cookie glasses, plus molds that fill the tins after your dough is in place to help ensure they retain a glass-like shape when baking. Fill them with booze, frosting, and more. 43 This pack of tons of makeup brushes for just $10
Get the most bang for your buck when shopping for beauty lovers with this
makeup brush set. The set comes with 14 different brushes, including large foundation and powder brushes, eyeshadow brushes, angle brushes, tapered brushes, and more. They’re made from high-quality materials and feature a wooden handle and soft nylon bristles. 44 A lip balm that’s perfectly personalized
Give the gift of personalized makeup with this
glimmer balm. It uses the pH level of the wearer’s lips to determine the exact shade of pink it will become, all while adding a subtle shimmer. As one reviewer wrote, “This clear tint is PERFECT because it matches my natural lip tone and looked very natural.” 45 The card game that’s perfect for big groups
For the game-lover who has played everything, try gifting this
werewolf card game. It works best for seven people or more, making it great for larger groups. Each card has an identity, like villager, doctor, or werewolf. It’s your job to stop the werewolves from taking over the village! 46 A car cleaning mini vacuum powered by your aux port
Keep your car as clean as it was the day you got it with this car vacuum cleaner. It draws power from the 12-volt aux outlet on your car, ensuring you won’t have to deal with a dead battery. It comes with multiple attachments, including a brush, a hose, and a stick so you can be sure you’ll get all those tough-to-reach places.
47 This clever notebook you can use again and again
You’ll find this
reusable notebook at the intersection of “creative outlet” and “eco-friendly,” making it the perfect gift for the environmentally conscious writers in your life. It comes included with special writing utensils and a microfiber cloth to wipe away your work. But not before you take a photo and upload it to the associated app for easy searching. 48 The mini campfire that goes wherever you do
Make hiking and camping hassle-free with this
portable campfire. It’s made using eco-friendly recycled materials and weighs just 4 pounds, making it easy to travel with. It includes everything you need to have a roaring campfire: just light a match and you’re good to go. Simply put the lid on top when you’re ready to extinguish it. 49 A family-friendly card game that tests your reflexes
This
card game is all about mind-bending fun and is perfect for a wide range of ages. Each player puts a card down, repeating the words, “taco,” “cat,” “goat,” “cheese,” and “pizza” each time they do. If the card facing up matches the word you say, try and be the first to slap the pile of cards in the center. 50 The massaging brush that actually helps with dandruff
This
hair shampoo brush helps work shampoo into a lather, massages the head, and exfoliates the scalp thereby reducing the appearance of dandruff. Its ergonomic handle makes it easy to manipulate, while the flexible silicone bristles feel comfortable without damaging hair. Consider it a must for the haircare enthusiast on your shopping list. 51 These colorful combs that dye hair magical colors
Create magical hair looks full of color with these
hair chalk combs. They come six to a pack and include bright hues like blue, orange, red, and more. Simply use the comb to brush through small sections of hair; the handle prevents the color from transferring to your hands. Dry it with a hair dryer and seal it in with hairspray and you’re good to go. 52 The socket that turns any bulb into a motion sensor light
If anyone on your shopping list is currently remodeling or updating their home, they might appreciate this
motion sensor light socket. It works with bulbs up to 240 volts and up to 60 watts. You can even adjust both the time you’d like the light to stay on once it’s activated and the brightness of the bulb. 53 A convenient, hands-free reading light
You’ll be sure to please the bookworms in your life with this
LED neck reading light. It features three levels of dimmable brightness on each of the two bulbs, and it’s fully rechargeable via micro-USB cable, which comes included. It’s made from soft materials that won’t hurt your neck or damage your hair during use. 54 A perfect karaoke microphone for singers of all abilities
Whether they’re studying at a conservatory or just like to blast karaoke, this
microphone is an excellent idea when you’re shopping for music lovers. It’s wireless, rechargeable, and pairs with your devices via Bluetooth to play your music and your vocals at the same time. It even has a record function, too. 55 This sleek jade roller that reduces puffiness and more
Rolling this
jade roller and gua sha across the face feels ultra-luxurious, making it an excellent gift for anyone who likes to pamper themself. The idea behind this quartz set is to relax the facial muscles, thereby reducing puffiness and tension and delivering an overall more lifted and firm appearance. The roller is double-sided, providing an option for both larger and smaller areas. 56 The stylish beanie that doubles as a headlamp
There’s no need to choose between comfort and practicality because this
light-up beanie has all your bases covered. The light charges via a USB port and can last for up to 8 hours on just one charge. The light is also completely removable for those times you want your hat to just be a hat. Late-night dog walking just got a little safer (and warmer). 57 This sticky gel that makes cars look brand new
For just $8, you can give the gift of a cleaner car with this
universal cleaning gel. This sticky gel works by trapping dust and debris in hard-to-reach places like deep crevices, car vents, and even keyboards. You can use it again and again until it turns black; just store it in its container after use. 58 These eco-friendly straws that are actually easy to wash
Ditch the annoying bristled cleaning brushes for good with these unique
reusable drinking straws. They have a special snap apart design that makes cleaning so much easier: no special utensils required. Just open them up, stash them in the dishwasher, and you can be sure all angles will get cleaned. They’re made from food-safe, BPA-free plastic. 59 The portable blender that lets you take smoothies on the go
For the busy health food-lover in your life, consider giving this
personal blender. It has a 14-ounce capacity and is operated with just the push of a button. The best part is that the cup detaches from the motor, so you can take your smoothie with you right in the cup. Just pop on the included travel lid and you’re good to go. 60 This sophisticated-looking tea maker that blends into your decor
The tea aficionado in your life deserves this
cold brew tea maker bottle. Simply pour your tea leaves into the bottle, fill it with water, and let it brew. The stainless steel mesh strainer will let you pour your tea straight from the decanter into the glass. You can even use it to make fruit-infused water, too. 61 A flexible tray that lets you make your own popsicles
This
homemade popsicle mold kit is a thoughtful gift for any home chef on your shopping list. Made from BPA-free silicone, your unique blends of fruit, yogurt, and more will pop easily out of the cast. It comes with both reusable plastic sticks and disposable wooden sticks too. 62 This durable pack of lightning cables
A practical gift is always appreciated, and this pack of
iPhone charging cables is no exception. They come three to a pack and feature a USB connector on one side and a lightning cable on the other. They’re made from reinforced, durable nylon, so you won’t have to deal with tears and breakage. 63 The charming set that makes commemorative hand casts
Give the gift of capturing a priceless memory with this
keepsake hands casting kit for just $35. It comes with everything you need to make stone molds of hands, baby feet, and more. Just stick your hands into the molding material, pour in the stone cast, and peel off the mold. Finish it off with the included sand paper and you’re good to go. 64 A handy gadget that grabs your loose tools
If you know someone who enjoys home repairs, they’ll make good use out of this
magnetic pickup tool. It has a flexible, expanding neck, measuring up to 22.5-inches long that helps it reach tough nooks and crannies to snatch up loose nuts and bolts. It also boasts three LED lights to create a powerful flashlight. 65 A set of bold, coordinated throw pillow covers
Make someone’s day with these decorative
throw pillow covers that are sure to spruce up anyone’s decor. The covers come four to a pack and feature distinct yet coordinating shades to add an effortless but polished look to any space. They’re made from plush velvet and measure 18 by 18 inches. 66 This dainty bracelet with a hidden message
If you know someone who likes to make a statement with their jewelry, they’ll love
this morse code bracelet. Made from delicate-looking sterling silver, this bracelet features the corresponding dots and dashes to spell out phrases like “f*ck off,” “bad ass,” and “partner in crime,” in morse code. The beads are strung on a silky black cord. 67 The funny, interactive game that tests your vocabulary
For anyone on your shopping list who loves a good off-color game night, this
adult party game is sure to please. Called “Off Topic,” the game works by first seeing which letter all your responses must start with. Then, you fill out your question prompt card with those answers and try to defend them to the group. Nothing is off-limits! 68 These waterproof porch lights you can get on a budget
Why break the bank on gifting home decor when you can get these charming
string lights for under $20? They feature 25 double-insulated glass Edison bulbs that are both waterproof and flicker-free. They give off a warm glow that’s easy on the eyes while still providing visibility as well as ambiance. 69 A miniature fountain that offers tabletop tranquility
Most people would welcome a gift all about relaxation, so make sure to put this
tabletop fountain on your shopping list. This fountain features three tiers of metal leaves, river rocks, and a built-in pump. Simply plug in the fountain and place it in your desired location for a calming water feature that’s small enough to fit anywhere you want it. 70 This convenient dice kit that helps you with menu planning
For the chef in your life who’s always looking for a little inspiration, try gifting these
foodie dice. The dice cover a range of proteins, vegetables, herbs, and seasonings. Simply roll them to discover the pairing you’ll cook that night. When you’re done, just store the wooden dice in the included fabric pouch. 71 The relaxing home massager that you wear
Take the edge off with this
wearable massager. It targets the neck and back with eight shiatsu massaging nodes that have three different strength and speed levels to give you a customizable experience. It’s incredibly soothing, too, since it’s made from supple leather and features a warming component at the base of the neck. 72 A bidet attachment to make your bathroom ultra luxurious
This
ultra-slim bidet would be a welcome bathroom upgrade to just about anyone. Because the profile is so slim, this attachment works on most toilets without preventing the seat from fully closing. It features two different water-spraying modes, either of which can be easily selected from the chrome-plated dial on the side. It comes with the necessary hose, adapters, and bumpers needed for installation. 73 The tiny ledge that turns any outlet into a useful shelf
Giving this
outlet shelf is a great way to let someone customize their decor and make use of unexpected space. It simply screws into the wall, and all the necessary hardware comes included. It’s perfect for decor, personal care items, and especially as a place to stow your devices as they charge. The bottom features two hooks for managing cables, too. 74 These clever molds that let you elevate your ice
For anyone on your gift list who loves to entertain, these
round ice cube trays would be a thoughtful gesture. They come three to a pack and are made from a firm plastic that makes releasing the cubes easy. Just fill the bottom tray with water, add the top tray, and you’ll have chic spherical ice in just a few hours. 75 A genius gadget that lets you make four ice cream sandwiches at once
This magical
ice cream sandwich mold lets you make four ice cream sandwiches at home. It comes with a recipe for brownie or cookie batter that you can make in the silicone cast, plus a tray for spreading ice cream, and then another layer of cookie to set on top. Spread it all evenly with the included spatula, pop it in the freezer, and you're good to go.