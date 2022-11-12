The 60 best gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Giving gifts is all about bringing joy to others, but sometimes figuring out the right item that will make the best impression can be a struggle. Will they like it? Will they actually use it? Will it look high-end without blowing your budget? Thankfully, if you’re asking yourself these questions and are short on inspiration, look no further than this carefully curated list of products perfect for gifting.

Whether the people on your shopping list are obsessed with skincare, love to whip up elaborate meals at home, or like to throw themselves into creative pursuits, you’ll find items here that will delight them without spending a ton. All the products below feature upscale details and elevated touches that make them look way more expensive than they actually are, too. You might even spot some things you want to snag for yourself.

01 This high-definition mirror for expert makeup application Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $28 See On Amazon Delight the beauty lover on your shopping list with this makeup vanity mirror. It features three levels of magnification and 36 LED lights to give you an ultra-clear picture for applying makeup, personal grooming, and more. It rotates 180 degrees and can run on both batteries and a USB power source. Available colors: 8

02 A kit that helps even novices make sushi Soeos Beginner Sushi Making Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This beginner sushi-making kit is a great find for amateur foodies and expert home chefs alike. It comes with a paddle, a spreader, two rolling mats, and more to construct high-quality sushi rolls right in your own kitchen. All utensils are made from sturdy, eco-friendly bamboo.

03 The sophisticated-looking cutting board you can snag for $11 Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re serving appetizers, cutting bread, prepping food, or putting together a charcuterie plate, this wooden cutting board is up to the task. It’s made from luxe-looking acacia wood and features a perforated handle. Just rinse it with water to clean it.

04 These cute glass mugs that won’t burn your hands VAHDAM Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Snag this pair of attractive glass coffee mugs for just $15. Because they’re double-wall insulted, they won’t feel uncomfortably hot to the touch or show condensation. They have an attractive, angular handle and are safe to use in both the microwave and dishwasher.

05 An expandable toiletry organizing case that goes wherever you do CHANDELLI Makeup Travel Bag & Makeup Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take your grooming supplies on the go with this travel bag and organizer. Made from water-resistant material, it features four separate, zippered compartments for organizing your items; three are made from transparent plastic and one from mesh. Keep your items securely in place with the elastic straps, and hang them up from the sturdy hook when you’re traveling.

06 The upscale dock that secures all your devices BarvA Wood Docking Station Nightstand Organizer Amazon $50 See On Amazon Don’t just toss all your electronics on your nightstand, store them with this wooden docking station. It features ledges for phones and tablets, a rounded niche for a smartwatch, and more, all with convenient cut-outs through which to snake charging cables. It even has spots for non-electric items, like your glasses and wallet. Available colors: 2

07 An extendable tripod and ring light for perfect video GearLight Ring Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon For the TikToker on your shopping list, try gifting this ring light. It comes with an expandable tripod that extends from 17 to 60 inches. With 10 levels of brightness and three different warmth levels of lighting, you’ll be sure to get the best possible picture.

08 This massaging foot rest that fits perfectly under a desk TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon This foot massager would make an excellent gift for a workaholic who needs a little relaxation. Made from solid wood, this massager has five rows of rolling massagers with two different sets of nub patterns. It has an anti-slip coating on the bottom to ensure it stays in place and the arched shape helps relieve pressure.

09 A set of nourishing mini face masks I DEW CARE Mini Scoops Travel Sized Skin Care Trio Amazon $18 See On Amazon The skincare lover in your life will definitely appreciate this travel-sized skincare trio. It features three different masks, each with its own objective. One uses hyaluronic acid to moisturize, one uses glycolic acid to exfoliate and brighten, and one uses green tea to soothe skin.

10 These luxe champagne glasses that only cost $10 ELIXIR GLASSWARE Champagne Flutes (Set of 4) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Give the gift of celebration with these champagne flutes. They come in four to a set and are made from crystal glass and feature a chic angular bowl. They’ve earned an impressive 4.6-star rating after over 2,000 reviewers weighed in, too.

11 The floral-scented candle that burns for 35 hours Benevolence LA All Natural Soy Candle Amazon $18 See On Amazon Candles make excellent gifts, and this soy candle scented with jasmine and bergamot is no exception. It comes in a chic matte black jar and features muskier undertones of sandalwood and orange. The wick is made from 100% cotton and the soy wax is free from toxins, too.

12 This pizza-baking kit for all the foodies out there Heritage Square Pizza Stone Amazon $36 See On Amazon Give the gift of carbs, sauce, and cheese with this pizza stone. It’s made from scratch-resistant, crack-resistant cordierite stone that can be used either in the oven or on the grill. Because it’s nonstick, it’s easy to clean, and even comes with a pizza cutting wheel.

13 A bamboo bathtub caddy for ultimate relaxation LOVERY Premium Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Gift Set with Scented Bath Bombs Amazon $35 See On Amazon This bathtub tray gift set makes relaxation an art form. It features expandable sides so it can fit a range of different tubs, plus it has a slot for a wine glass, a niche for a candle, and even a stand for a tablet. The set is topped off with shampoo, shower gel, a bubble bath, and two bath fizzies.

14 The planting kit that grows flowers you can eat GARDEN REPUBLIC Edible Flowers Indoor Garden Seed Starter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the home chef and gardener, consider giving this indoor garden starter kit. It comes with everything you need to get your garden growing, including soil discs, burlap pots, gardening sheers, plant markers, and more. You’ll get seeds to grow useful, edible botanicals like chamomile, cornflower, and more.

15 These bath fizzies that turn your bathroom into a spa DR. HEMPSTER Organic Bath Bomb Gift Set (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong gifting a classic, and this set of bath fizzies fits the bill. It comes with six to a pack in scents like jasmine, lily, hydrangea, raspberry & vanilla, and more. Each bath fizzie sets off an invigorating fizzy reaction when it hits the water. Plus, the formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

16 A set of handsome whiskey glasses Mixology & Craft Whiskey Glasses Gift Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elevate someone’s bar cart with this whiskey glasses gift set. It comes with two crystal lowball glasses that are etched with a diamond pattern. Each glass holds 10 ounces of liquid, and they come ready to gift in a chic gift box with copper accents.

17 This fair trade tea set that lets you sample new blends VAHDAM Assorted Tea Gift Set (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give the gift of caffeine with this assorted tea gift set. It comes with six different varieties, including herbal teas that include masala chai, English breakfast, and turmeric spice. Plus, they’re fair trade and ethically sourced. As one reviewer wrote, “This is delicious and a wonderful gift for friends and family. The presentation, box, tins, all very beautiful and elegant.”

18 The funky knife set that brings the universe to your kitchen CHEF'S VISION Cosmos Kitchen Knife Set Amazon $60 See On Amazon For the home chef who thinks outside the box, try gifting them this cosmos kitchen knife set. This set comes with six knives and includes a mix of stainless steel blades that have both plain and serrated edges. The non-stick coating comes printed with vivid images of space including stars, galaxies, and more. Available colors: 5

19 A faux suede floor chair that offers back support bonVIVO II Portable Floor Chair Amazon $62 See On Amazon Get cozy on the floor while still getting proper back support with this portable floor chair. It offers plush padding for plenty of cushioning and is adjustable, so you can find the perfect angle. It even lies totally flat for easy storage. And because it’s made from polyurethane, it’s easy to clean. Available colors: 4

20 This charging station that keeps all your devices organized Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $36 See On Amazon It seems like the number of devices you have to keep track of grows every year, so help your friends and family stay sorted with this charging station. It features six USB ports and cables for iOS devices. The shelf-like dividers support your devices as they charge, and even light up for extra visibility.

21 These rugged flashlights that stand up to wear and tear GearLight TAC LED Flashlight (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For the outdoorsy, handy people on your shopping list, this pair of tactical flashlights would make an excellent gift. They’re made from military-grade aluminum, making them drop-resistant at up to 10 feet. They’re water-resistant, too, and feature a bright LED bulb and a metal hook for your belt. Available colors: 2

22 The insulated canister that lets you take wine on the go FineDine Wine Chiller Gift Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Elevate your picnics with this wine chiller gift set. It features a double-walled insulated construction to keep your wine perfectly chilled and a sleek stainless steel exterior. It even comes with two steel tumblers with travel lids so that you can enjoy your beverage without any hassle. Available colors: 2

23 A set of stones to chill your cocktails without watering them down Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the spirit lover on your shopping list, try gifting these whiskey stones. They’re made from granite and couldn’t be simpler to use. Just set them in their wooden tray, pop them in the freezer, and take them out once the stones are cool. They’ll chill your drink without watering it down like ice. Available colors: 4

24 The kit that lets you grow a “cocktail garden” Plant Theatre Cocktail Herb Growing Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Spice up your cocktail game, literally, with this cocktail herb growing kit. The kit comes with everything you need to grow the perfect garnishes, including peat discs, pots, and seeds for basil, mint, lemon balm, and more. It even comes with a booklet of cocktail recipes sure to delight any amateur bartender.

25 These chic candle holders that create mood lighting Greenco Himalayan Tealight Candle Holder (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Indulge in a little ambiance with this pair of Himalayan tea light candle holders. Plop in a standard-size tea candle and bask in the lovely amber light they’ll cast inside these holders. Each pack includes two unique holders, and they have a 4.6-star rating.

26 A double-sided mortar and pestle set for your favorite foodies Laevo Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Any home chefs will thank you for giving them this mortar-and-pestle set. Made from sturdy marble, this set is reversible, with one side holding 2.1 cups for larger projects, while the other side features a raised pedestal that’s ideal for crushing smaller items like seeds and more. It even comes with a silicone lid. Available colors: 4

27 The little gadget that improves the taste of your wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Delight all the wine lovers you know with this two-pack of wine aerator pourers. It helps inject oxygen into your wine as you pour it directly from the bottle for an improved taste. It won’t leak, and it’s beloved by thousands of reviewers, over 6,000 of whom have weighed in to give it a 4.4-star rating.

28 This compact cheese board with hidden storage Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you know someone who takes their charcuterie game very seriously, give them this bamboo cheese board. It features slots for crackers, meats, cheeses, and even a bonus drawer that pulls out to display all the necessary utensils, including a spreader knife and a pronged fork.

29 A multi-pack of magical powder that colors campfires Magic Flames Color Fire Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Shopping for any camping lovers? They’ll appreciate these fire color packets. They’re super simple to use. Just throw the entire packet directly into your fire, be it an indoor fireplace or outdoor fire pit. The powder inside will ignite and change the color of your flames to a fun and vivid display that lasts for over an hour.

30 The stainless steel wok set that lets you master new dishes Willow & Everett Wok Pan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make cooking more fun and easier with high-end tools like this wok pan. Made from stainless steel, it comes with a matching lid and spatula. It’s nonstick, oven and dishwasher-safe, and rust-resistant, meaning it will stand up to whatever you throw at it.

31 A bonsai growing kit with step-by-step instructions Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Anyone with a green thumb would love to get their botanical hands on this bonsai tree kit. It’s a challenging but rewarding process, and the kit comes with everything you need to make it happen, including three different types of seeds, peat discs, propagation bags, pots, and instructions.

32 This well-stocked paint set to awaken the inner artist Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set (24-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Help any creatives you know to get out of their artistic ruts by giving them this acrylic paint set. It comes with 24 saturated shades of water-based, nontoxic paint and three paint brushes of varying sizes. It works on wood, ceramic, and more as well as traditional paper and canvas.

33 The meat thermometer that’s also a magnet KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Upgrade someone’s kitchen tools (and reap the benefits of their home cooking) with this digital thermometer. It has an internal magnet so you can stick it to your refrigerator and always have it on hand. It’s waterproof, too, and will give you a temperature readout in as few as 3 seconds. Available colors: 3

34 This infusing kit perfect for any gin lover Sandy Leaf Farm Gin Making Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Infused spirits give off a high-end vibe, but you can make them on the cheap with this gin maker’s kit. It comes with all the essentials for infusing, like a funnel, a strainer, and botanicals like orange peel, juniper berries, ginger, and more. You can add them to your favorite bottle of gin or vodka, let them sit, strain, and you’re done.

35 A helpful yoga mat that shows you how to do your favorite poses NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon For expert yogis and novices alike, consider gifting this yoga mat. It measures 68 inches long and is made from non-slip, BPA-free polyvinyl. Better yet, it comes with 70 poses printed on the front so you can add a little inspiration to your workouts or even just work on your form. Available colors: 9

36 A set of versatile mixing bowls they’ll reach for again and again FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Essentials make excellent gifts, and this set of stainless steel mixing bowls is no exception. They look sleek and professional but cost just $30 and feature six different graduated sizes. They’re dishwasher and freezer safe, and because they nest inside each other, they’re super easy to store.

37 The handy car vacuum you need for messes on the go ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Anyone who owns a car will appreciate receiving this car vacuum cleaner. You’ll never need to worry about batteries since it runs hooked up to your car’s 16-volt aux outlet and has a 16-foot cord. It comes with three attachments: a brush, a hose, and a flathead. Available colors: 3

38 These soft bed linens with tons of positive reviews Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon An extra set of linens is always a useful gift, and this set of bed sheets won’t disappoint. They have a 4.4-star rating after over 130,000 reviewers have weighed in. Made from a soft, breathable microfiber blend, this set comes with four pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. Available colors: 7

39 A professional-looking cocktail kit for the at-home mixologist Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand Amazon $33 See On Amazon This affordable bartender kit looks super expensive, thanks to its sleek, stainless steel items and chic wooden storage base. It comes with everything you need to mix quality cocktails, including a shaker, a stirrer, tongs, a jigger, and more. It even includes cocktail cards for recipes and inspo.

40 This moody rock salt lamp that looks like a glowing wood stove Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Himalayan rock salt lamp adds a moody vibe to any space. The salt crystals are stored inside a decorative metal basket that sets it apart from similar lamps. It works as a natural air purifier while creating a relaxing ambiance.

41 The luxe-looking pillowcases you can snag on the cheap Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Few things look quite as fancy as silk, and you can upgrade someone’s linens on a budget with this set of silk satin pillowcases. Sleeping on a material with a high slip like satin offers lots of benefits, like less hair breakage and less skin creasing overnight. They’re machine washable, too. Available colors: 27

42 A tiered plant stand that adds sophistication to any space Copree Bamboo Plant Stand Amazon $28 See On Amazon For decor lovers or plant enthusiasts on your shipping list, gift them with this plant stand. This stand has shelves for six pots, can support up to 20 pounds, and is made from durable and eco-friendly bamboo. It would look great anywhere from a living room to a hallway.

43 This portable Bluetooth keyboard that goes wherever you do Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for a techie who’s always on the go, this foldable Bluetooth keyboard would make an excellent gift. Because it folds flat, it’s super easy to travel with. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android devices and weighs just 5.5 ounces. It even comes with a device stand.

44 The at-home cold brew maker that saves on trips to the coffee shop Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you don’t know what to get someone, chances are they probably like coffee or tea, so this cold brew maker is sure to please. Simply add your grounds or loose tea to the mesh filter, pour in cold water, let it sit overnight in the fridge, and you’re done. It even comes with a scoop and funnel.

45 An expensive-looking butter dish that’s super practical Tablecraft Butter Dish Amazon $12 See On Amazon This butter dish looks high-end and expensive but is actually cheap AF. It’s made from melamine, which looks like porcelain but is way more affordable and durable. It comes with a sleek bamboo lid to protect butter, plus a funny message scrawled along the side.

46 This plush bath pillow that turns your tub into a spa Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give the gift of a little relaxation with this bath pillow that supports your neck and head as you bathe. It features suction cups to easily adhere to the back of any tub, and the fabric has a quilted weave that won’t feel waterlogged when it’s wet. Simply hang it up by the included hook to dry after use.

47 These useful packing cubes with a stellar rating Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 18,000 reviewers have weighed in to give this set of packing cubes a 4.8-star rating, so you know they’ll make an excellent gift for your friends who like to travel. You get four cubes of varying sizes made from breathable, transparent mesh, plush a laundry bag. Use these zippered cubes to keep your items organized by type, compressed, and separate from dirty items. Available colors: 10

48 A pair of earbuds perfect for an active lifestyle pendali Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Amazon $19 See On Amazon Snag these wireless earbuds for anyone on your list who likes to stay busy. They feature stereo, touch control, and a waterproof rating of IPX7, so they’ll stand up to sweat. They even include ear tips in three different sizes so you can get a perfect fit. Available colors: 2

49 The compact waterproof speaker with solid battery life Hadisala Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Take your tunes on the go with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It has an IPX7 rating, making it perfect for the beach, pool, and shower. It can play 15 hours of continuous music and even features an automatic off function if it loses connection for more than 10 minutes, thereby preserving battery life. Available colors: 8

50 This convenient organizer that looks perfect on a vanity Masirs Clear Cosmetic Organizer with Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the beauty lover on your list, gift this cosmetic organizer that doubles as decor. The thick, acrylic construction makes this clear set of drawers look high-end, but it’s actually super affordable. It stands just over a foot high, features 16 compartments, and even comes with a mirror for makeup application.

51 A set of microfiber sheets with extra deep pockets HC Collection Queen Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Few things are as annoying than sheets that won’t stay put, so help someone nip that problem in the bud with this set of queen sheets with deep pockets, fitting mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. They’re fade-resistant to help keep their bright colors. Available colors: 13

52 These genius magnetic eyelashes any beauty-lover will appreciate Sikkis Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner (3 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Eyelash extensions can cost a bundle, but these magnetic eyelashes bring the drama and cost just $10. They come with a black, super-pigmented eyeliner that contains magnetic material, plus an applicator to attach the lash directly to your lined lid. Each set comes with three pairs of lightweight lashes.

53 The light-up diffuser that turns a room into a tranquil oasis InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give the gift of subtly scented spaces with this essential oil diffuser. You can set the diffuser for either intermittent or continuous mists, depending on your preferences. Just add an essential oil of your choosing and select from one of eight different light colors for a relaxing experience. Available colors: 5

54 This outlet extension that helps you control your electrical devices GE 24-Hour Heavy Duty Indoor Plug-in Mechanical Timer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent electronics like Christmas lights and more from overheating with this plug-in mechanical timer. It plugs directly into an existing outlet, creating two new outlets. Use the timer on the front to determine exactly when devices should have power and when they should power down.

55 A portable water bottle that lets you make customized, fruit-infused water Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $11 See On Amazon Give the gift of hydration with this fruit-infuser water bottle. Simply fill the interior infusing chamber with a fruit or herb combination of your choice, insert it into the filled water bottle, shake it, and let it infuse in the fridge. The bottle itself comes with a nonslip handle and flip-top lid.

56 The clever, reusable notebook with waterproof pages HOMESTEC Reusable Smart Notebook Amazon $16 See On Amazon Know an adventurous creative who does a lot of thinking? Gift them this reusable smart notebook. It includes special writing utensils that can be erased with a hairdryer, plus waterproof pages that let you take your work on the go. Use the included app to scan your work and upload it so that you can search and store your pages forever.

57 This rustic utensil holder that spices up any kitchen Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give the look of pricy decor for just $15 with this kitchen utensil holder. Made from durable ceramic with a farmhouse-style pattern, this holder features a chic copper-colored band for a touch of contrast. As one reviewer wrote, “They are quality-looking pieces with an elevated style that you rarely find in kitchen goods.”

58 The does-it-all veggie chopper for the cooking enthusiast Alrens Vegetable Chopper Amazon $21 See On Amazon You would think this versatile vegetable chopper would cost an armful, but you can make a home chef’s day for just $21. It comes with tons of attachments so that you can chop, julienne, slice, separate eggs, and so much more. The ergonomic handle lets you keep a steady grip on it, too. Available colors: 3

59 A sturdy glass pan with an airtight cover FineDine Superior Glass Loaf Pan With Cover Amazon $22 See On Amazon Help the home chef in your life cut down on plastic use with this glass loaf pan that comes with a BPA-free airtight lid. The glass is safe to use in the oven, the dishwasher, the microwave, or in the fridge or freezer as storage for leftovers. The ridged handles make it easy to grip, too.