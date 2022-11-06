The best early Black Friday deals on Amazon now

This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree, giving this pick a solid 4.6-star rating overall, after 3,000-plus reviews on the site. The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access. Grab it now for this hot price.