Amazon keeps selling out of these 40 clever home improvement products with near-perfect reviews

If you like your home goods to be practical, efficient, and well-reviewed, then today is your lucky day. This list of clever home improvement products is not only chock full of high ratings from happy buyers, but they’re all sold on Amazon, too — so with just a few clicks of your mouse or taps of your screen, they could be all yours. And, if you’re someone for whom household maintenance and chores doesn’t come naturally (ahem, like me), then you’ll especially appreciate the guidance and confidence you can glean from the reviews, too.

So, take a look around your home — if there’s an area that needs your attention or a project you’ve been putting off, then chances are good you’ll find a solution in this list.

01 These durable motion sensor lights powered by the sun HMCITY Motion Sensor Solar Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Install these weatherproof motion sensor solar lights where they can receive sunlight, and then enjoy their three practical lighting modes: security mode, permanent on, and smart brightness mode. With wide angle coverage, they’re practical and versatile — plus, they’re super easy to install. They come in packs of two, four, or six.

02 A beautiful set of olive wood cooking utensils Thirteen Chefs Tramanto Olive Wood Utensils (Set of 5) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade your cooking utensils with this gorgeous set of olive wood spoons and turners that work great while looking just as good. Each handmade utensil is 12 inches long, and the set includes a flat spatula, spoon, slotted spatula, corner spoon, and curved spatula.

03 This rocker knife that slices veggies with ease Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $8 See On Amazon This salad chopper is unlike any other knife you’ve ever owned. Designed to rock back and forth, it slices through vegetables and fruit (and other foods like cheese) with swiftness and ease and boasts two sharp blades and a blade cover for safety. The chopper is made from durable stainless steel and costs just $8.

04 An outlet extender that gives you a half-dozen outlets plus 2 USB ports POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon More compact than a power strip, and featuring USB ports too, this six-outlet extender also doubles as an automatic nightlight with three brightness levels. Everything is spaced so that all ports are accessible at the same time, making it a sleek and efficient way to maximize your outlets and your space.

05 A sleek and subtle cable box that hides your surge protector Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cable management box can save you lots of hassle and clutter. With measurements of roughly 12 by 5 by 4.5 inches, it’ll comfortably hold your surge protector, and it features cutouts for cords and wires to slip through. Plus, the bamboo lid fits into most decor styles, so it’ll fit right into your home.

06 This paper towel holder that won’t take up counter space Taozun Self Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Paper towels are a kitchen staple, but storing them can be cumbersome. Enter this adhesive paper towel holder, which you can apply to your wall, to the underside of your cabinets, or even to your refrigerator. It’s ready when it arrives, and all you do is peel and stick it to your desired location. One buyer dubbed it, “Holy Grail of Paper Towel Holders.”

07 These shoe storage containers that slide right under your bed Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re short on space but heavy on shoes, consider these under-bed shoe organizers. Each one holds up to 12 pairs of adult shoes (boot options are available, too), and there are handles so you can reach and retrieve shoes with ease. Plus, they zip closed and have a transparent top so you can see everything at a glance.

08 A bamboo lazy Susan for display or pantry organization Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $18 See On Amazon Great for storage or display, this lazy Susan round table is equal parts form and function. The elegant bamboo blends in with almost any decor style, and the smooth rotation means that everything you serve or store on it is always within reach. The 10-inch diameter also makes it a great choice for cabinets or pantry organizing, too.

09 These remote-controlled LED lights that can be applied to any corner of your home Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The back of your closet? Check. The underside of your kitchen cabinets? Check. The storage space beneath your sink? Check. These remote controlled LED lights provide light with the tap of a button, and they’re a cinch to install — they come with both adhesive tape or screws for your convenience. It’s no surprise over 23,000 shoppers give them five stars.

10 An electric skillet that cooks food faster BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Skillet Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need to get dinner on the table fast because your schedule doesn’t allow for anything less? Snag this electric ceramic titanium skillet and cook food up to 30% faster than most regular nonstick skillets, according to the manufacturer. This skillet is perfect for cooking so many foods and is resistant to scratching. It comes with a dishwasher-safe glass lid and features stay-cool handles.

11 These adhesive grippers that keep rugs safe and secure NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A loose or wrinkled rug is an eyesore at best and a danger at worst. Use these best-selling rug grippers to secure the corners of rugs or mats and enjoy the peace of mind and polish that they provide. Packages come with four pieces.

12 A set of insulated wine tumblers with sliding lids FineDine Triple-Insulated Wine Tumbler With Lid (4 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing more refreshing than a perfectly chilled drink, and with this set of insulating wine tumblers, you can always have one on hand. With four in a set, each tumbler is made of break-resistant stainless steel with double-wall insulation. You also get handy lids that slide open to minimize the chance of spills.

13 This broom holder so even your cleaning supplies stay clean and organized Homely Center Wall Mount Broom Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your mops, brooms, baseball bats, or umbrellas are taking up precious space in your home, then you need this wall mount broom holder. It comes in two sizes, with three or four clamp-style holders, plus four or five hooks. What’s more, depending on where you mount, it can hold up to 50 pounds. Hardware for installation is included, too.

14 The criss-cross floating shelves that are both aesthetic and practical Greenco Criss Cross Intersecting Wall Mounted Floating Shelves Amazon $18 See On Amazon Free up space on bookshelves and tables while making your room look so much more interesting and aesthetically pleasing with these unique criss-cross floating shelves. The set of two shelves are easy to mount with the included hardware and come in five finishes that include gray, espresso, and white.

15 These pants hangers that keep your closet neat and accessible ZOBER High-Grade Wooden Pants Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A set of these pants hangers offers an instant upgrade to your closet, so it’s no wonder that they’ve garnered thousands of glowing reviews. They’re study, sleek, and smooth, and they swivel to make it easy to grab whatever you need. Choose from three different colors of wood, and a pack of 10 or 20 hangers.

16 This tablet wall mount that protects devices elago Tablet Wall Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon One smart way to keep your tablet secure and safe at home is to mount it on this wall mount. The mount is compatible with most iPads, including iPad Air, and comes in white, dark gray, or black. Keep the scratch-resistant silicone mount in place on your wall using the included hardware.

17 A sleek, tufted ottoman with built-in storage Greenco Faux Leather Tufted Ottoman Stool Amazon $24 See On Amazon This tufted ottoman serves double duty, serving as a functional accent piece and a convenient storage solution. With a faux leather material in classic black, it’s easy to clean and easy to incorporate into your existing decor. It’s earned plenty of fans on Amazon, with many reviewers praising it for being the “perfect size.”

18 This trio of attractive apothecary jars for tidying up the bathroom Tbestmax Apothecary Jars (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Line these apothecary jars up on your bathroom counter or set them on your desk for and attractive and functional display. Perfect for swabs and cotton balls, or paperclips and pins, they’re sturdy plastic, and you can choose between different sizes and among four styles for the lids.

19 A sliding spice rack organizer to sort and streamline your collection HOLDN’ STORAGE Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Is it a spice rack? Is it a spice drawer? It’s both. This handy pull-out spice organizer has a railing edge to keep everything in place, and it comes in three colors and nine sizes. Plus, all installation hardware is included (which buyers agree is a cinch).

20 These grippy felt pads that keep furniture in place without adhesive SlipToGrip Nonslip Furniture Pad Grabbers (12 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s no need to live with furniture that constantly slides around when these nonslip felt pads are such a simple (and budget-friendly) solution. Measuring 2 inches in diameter, the pads feature a cushiony felt core along with grippy rubber on both sides, which means you don’t need to risk damaging your furniture with adhesive or nails. They’re also helpful for furniture that needs to be leveled, and they’re endlessly reusable.

21 A set of refrigerator handle covers to protect one of the busiest surfaces of your home OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Is your refrigerator handle currently covered with fingerprints and streaks? No judgment, it happens to all of us. If you want to avoid such smudges in the future, consider these refrigerator door handle covers with over 14,000 five-star ratings. They attach easily with hook-and-loop closure and are made of soft, machine-washable material.

22 These solar garden lights that stake right into the ground Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Line your walkway, light your garden, or simply stake these solar garden lights in your planters or on your patio. They’re weatherproof and waterproof, too, and they come on automatically so little maintenance is required once they’re installed. Choose from three colors, and sets of six or eight.

23 This slide-out drawer for eggs Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s probably a little storage right under one of your fridge shelves — and it’s the perfect space to store eggs. With space for up to 18 eggs, this egg drawer clips onto any refrigerator shelf and slides out smoothly for easy access once you decide to whip up an omelet. It’s a great way to free up extra fridge storage, and one reviewer called it “The most amazing thing you never knew you needed.”

24 This cult favorite odor eliminator that’s a must-have for pet owners ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor Amazon $20 See On Amazon As much as we love our pets, we don’t always love the smells they leave behind. This pet odor eliminator promises to tackle even the most pungent ones, and it has a pleasant citrus smell thanks to orange oil. More than 60,000 shoppers give it five stars, and the reviews are full of success stories, with some buyers even calling it “magic!”

25 A silicone drain protector — with thousands of glowing reviews — that prevents plumbing issues OXO Good Grips Silicone Shower & Tub Drain Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pop this shower and tub drain protector in your bath or shower, and enjoy clog-free drains for months, or even years, to come. The dome shape ensures it fits over multiple styles of drains, and a weighted stainless steel feature helps it stay in place. Reviewers, who give it over 25,000 five-star ratings, especially love how easy it is to use, as it sure beats snaking a drain or calling in a plumber.

26 This bamboo drawer organizer to keep kitchen tools in place Dynamic Gear Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fixing you messy kitchen drawer is easy — just slide in this bamboo drawer organizer so that every tool has a home. It expands from three to five slots (and is available in other sizes as well). The water-resistant bamboo easily wipes clean, and this pick maintains an impressive overall 4.7-star rating with nearly 10,000 reviews.

27 An essential stainless steel mixing bowl set for kitchen prep FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This set of five stainless steel bowls is a must-have in any kitchen for prepping any baking or cooking project. With sizes ranging from 3/4 to 5 quarts, you’ll love that these lightweight bowls are dishwasher-safe and shatterproof, too. Over 31,0000 shoppers give it five stars, including one who commented, “I didnt realize how much I needed these until they arrived and I started using them- whether its mixing, washing, transferring foods from one container to the other, these are great quality and a great tool to have in the kitchen.”

28 This stylish outdoor wall lantern that’s weatherproof Designers Fountain Wall Lanterns Amazon $14 See On Amazon Spruce up the exterior of your home with this metallic wall sconce, which comes in black, silver, or rust patina shades. Since it’s weatherproof, you don’t have to think twice about where you install it, so whether your front door, back door, or patio needs a refresh, it’ll check all the boxes.

29 A spice container set with cool rotating, magnetic lids Estilo Bamboo Wooden Spice Containers (2 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon When your current salt and pepper shakers are no longer cutting it, this attractive spice storage container set offers you an easy, affordable upgrade. Each bamboo container features a magnetic lid that rotates open, so you can easily access your spices and then close it shut to keep them fresh and dry. But the containers aren’t limited to just S&P and other spices — you can also use them for jewelry, small bathroom items, and more.

30 A fat separator for professional gravies, soups, and more Vondior Bottom-Release Fat Separator Amazon $29 See On Amazon Some single-use kitchen gadgets aren’t worth their price tag, but this is not one of them. The 4-cup fat separator can be used for holiday dinners, soups and bone broths, and even, according to one reviewer, making dog food. The separator is heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and mess-free thanks to the bottom-release design. It even comes with a multi-use peeler for all that sauce prep.

31 An extensive knife set and storage block for all your kitchen needs Farberware High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block and Kitchen Tool Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This versatile knife and tool set includes multiple styles of knives, plus kitchen shears, measuring spoons, and spatulas. The included wooden block holds nearly all of it, so the tool you need will be right within reach. Choose between sets that never need sharpening, or that include a sharpener for your convenience.

32 An adjustable organizer that’s designed for storing boxed kitchen supplies YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s not just you — plastic wrap, wax paper, and foil boxes are indeed awkward to store. This box organizer is perfectly sized to accommodate them, and the shelves are adjustable so you can customize it for your collection. Even better, the coated steel frame and plastic shelves promise to hold up to 20 pounds of weight.

33 A popular rainfall shower head with 34,000 reviews Spark Pod High Pressure Rain Showerhead Amazon $30 See On Amazon Step up your routine with this high pressure rainfall shower head that’s a breeze to install. It’s sleek and attractive, and easy to clean thanks to the rubber nozzles. This pick maintains an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 34,000 reviews. Plus, with seven metallic finishes to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the perfect match for your space (dibs on the rainbow version).

34 These shock-absorbing door stoppers that you won’t even notice Strongest Home Door Handle Stoppers (Set Of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to prevent the door in your bathroom, kitchen, or home office from slamming into the wall (damaging the surface and your ear drums right along with it), these door stoppers are the answer. You get six ultra-durable thermoplastic rubbers pads that adhere to your wall with sturdy 3M adhesive. The best part is that they’re transparent so they blend in seamlessly with your decor.

35 A hanging cabinet basket that creates storage space out of thin air Spectrum Grid Storage Basket Amazon $14 See On Amazon Useful on the front or backside of your cabinets, this hanging basket multiplies your storage space without requiring any extra tools or setup — just hook it onto your cupboard door and you’ll be good to go. It’s available in three neutral colors and four versatile sizes.

36 A sleek and chic waffle weave curtain that feels like it’s from a luxe hotel Barossa Design Waffle Weave Shower Curtain Amazon $15 See On Amazon The texture of this waffle weave shower curtain is so soft that you may be tempted to dry off with it instead of your towel. Buyers rave about the upscale appearance and practicality— it can be used with or without a liner, and the heavyweight material is durable and attractive. Choose from dozens of sizes and 20 colors.

37 This matching set of bathroom jars to store necessities in style Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set (4 Pieces) Amolliar $17 See On Amazon Few things can tie your vanity and sink area together like matching bathroom accessories. This elegant set includes a toothbrush holder, reusable soap pump, plus two jars with matching lids. Each jar is made of glass, while the lids — available in three colors — are durable stainless steel.

38 These collapsible storage bins that are the key to organized closets Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (Set Of 6) Amazon $23 See On Amazon What’s better than a neutral storage bin that folds down flat when not in use? Six neutral storage bins with rave reviews. These best-selling baskets — with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon — come in a variety of colors, so they promise to look great wherever you need some tidying. Use them for shoes, scarves, jeans, notebooks, toys, and so much more.

39 This tiered organizer with bins that slide out like drawers Simple Houseware 2 Tier Sliding Basket Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This freestanding sliding basket organizer is perfect for a counter, cupboard, or closet, allowing you to search for what you need without disturbing the rest of your storage space. Made with coated metal, it comes in five different colors (including teal). If you buy more than one, they’re stackable, too.

40 This dual-purpose spoon and lid holder to streamline your cooking station iPstyle Pan Lid Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon You may want to sit down for this one. Spoon holders have been around for a while, but have you ever seen a lid and spoon holder in one? When positioned near your stove top, it makes the perfect spot for — you guessed it — a lid and a spoon or other cooking utensil. Plus, the stainless steel material makes it easy to clean and maintain.