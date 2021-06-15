The fiendish version of Mario named Wario is getting a new game. During the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that a new WarioWare game titled WarioWare: Get It Together! would be coming to Nintendo Switch. The vile but lovable protagonist will at long last star in his own Nintendo Switch game. Hopefully, we’ll even get a glimpse at Wario’s elusive girlfriend?

Here’s everything you need to know about WarioWare: Get It Together!

Before you continue, what are your favorite games and platforms of 2021? What future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

When is the WarioWare: Get It Together! release date?

WarioWare: Get It Together! will be available on the Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021.

Is there a WarioWare: Get It Together! trailer?

Yes! Of course, there’s a trailer. You can watch it below.

The trailer opens with a fully voice-acted announcement from Wario himself. It’s revealed that the new mini-games will be enjoyed by actually selecting and playing as Wario characters like the titular Wario and his haunted friend, Ashley. Each character provides a distinct playstyle, making it possible to complete the same mini-game in a variety of ways. Some games might be easier for different characters.

We get a look at a few of the new mini-games including peeling off a facemask from a sleepy man, squeezing some toothpaste, and dodging pungent pigeon poop.

According to Wario himself, this new game will allow you to enjoy the mini-games with other people. You’ll be either able to play in two-player co-op or go head to head with another player.

What is WarioWare: Get It Together! co-op like?

A classic armpit hair picking mini-game. Nintendo

From the initial trailer, you’ll at least be able to play with one other player. The official Nintendo listing for WarioWare: Get It Together! provides some further context to the extent of multiplayer.

You’ll be able to play through the entire story mode in co-op mode. If you don’t have a pal to willingly join you in Wario’s antics, you can also play story mode by yourself.

Multiplayer can be enjoyed either locally or online. If playing on the same system, you’ll need at least two Joy-Cons to play.

According to Nintendo’s listing, WarioWare: Get It Together! can be enjoyed by up to four players. It’s unknown how player counts higher than two will operate. Gameplay for player groups larger than two has yet to be shown publically.

How many WarioWare: Get It Together! mini-games are there?

We don’t know an exact mini-game count, but WarioWare: Get It Together! will contain “over 200” mini-games.