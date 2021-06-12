Gaming
The first game shown at Devolver Digital’s E3 2021 showcase was Trek to Yomi, and we were immediately gripped by its stunning monochrome visuals, which evoke the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa.
Here’s a summary of the plot:
“As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.”