10 best Cartoon Network Flash Games of all time

In December 2020, Adobe Flash was shut down.

This made a whole generation of online video games lost to time, as players can no longer easily access them. In 2016, this article highlighted 10 of the best games that you could still play on Cartoon Network’s website at the time. For 2021, these games are no longer available via official means because Adobe Flash was shut down.

That said, you can still access these games through websites like FlashArch and BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint, which archive Adobe Flash games as the name implies. While there aren’t any official ways to play these games anymore, you can check out those websites if any of these games pique your interest.

Years ago, the Cartoon Network website was a hub for all things animated, featuring some awesome games that we could play in tandem with watching our favorite shows. Although many of the old cartoons (and thus many of the old video games) have disappeared, the Cartoon Network website still has some of the classic, Flash-powered video games that were popular in the early 2000s.

Although Cartoon Network Games and Adult Swim Games have largely turned to mobile gaming, there’s fun to be had in a Flash-animated world. Here is a list of ten of the top Cartoon Network online games that used to numb our minds.

Harum Scarum – Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

It’s Halloween, and Jack O’ Lantern has released his pumpkin ghouls on Endsville. Billy and Mandy must fend off the evil pumpkins using bananas, toilet paper, glue, and dynamite to save the town from the trickster Jack O’ Lantern.

A Friend in Need – Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

A simple toss-and-catch game featuring everybody’s favorite group of imaginary friends. The goal is to get the highest score possible while keeping Bloo away from the Millionaire’s daughter, a spoiled little girl who is incapable of creating her own imaginary friend.

Operation S.T.A.R.T.U.P. – Codename: Kids Next Door

The Kids Next Door revolutionized acronyms for our generation. In this game, the treehouse has been infiltrated, and you must collect pieces and figure out puzzles to rid the treehouse of its enemies.

All Monsters Attack – The Powerpuff Girls

Who does not want to battle monsters in a huge, monster-fighting machine and save Townsville from certain doom? Be wary of any person who says they do not. They are probably Mojo Jojo in disguise.

Pillow Fight – The Powerpuff Girls

This fast-paced game was weirdly more fun than you think it might be. Pillow fights are cool. Pillow fights featuring super-powered girls, who can throw a pillow like it is a missile? Yes.

Bot Brigade – Dexter’s Laboratory

It is rock, paper, scissors, but with robots that destroy. The mission is to beat Mandark and assert Dexter's dominance as the smartest boy genius.

Clash of the Idiots – Ed, Edd, n Eddy

Thank you to the Cartoon Network gods for keeping the Ed, Edd, n Eddy games. Wrestling + Ed, Edd, n Eddy = a game that you could play for a long time without ever getting boring.

To the Eds-treme – Ed, Edd, n Eddy

Skateboarding + Ed, Edd, and Eddy = a classic, fun game that you must play if you have not done so already.

Scooby-Doo and the Creepy Castle – Scooby-Doo

Hanna-Barbera created a lot of the classic cartoons, including Scooby-Doo. This game has everybody’s favorite Great Dane attempting to find his friends. Along the way, you must prevent Scooby from getting too frightened by stopping the man in a ghost suit from scaring Scooby.

Grim Ball – The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

This game was hilarious. It was dodgeball but used Grim as the target. Hit Grim with the ball until there is nothing left of him.

An honorable mention has to be given to the Toonami games that Cartoon Network no longer features on their site. The Dragonball Z, Samurai Jack, and Gundam Wing games all deserve a nod of respect. Cartoon Network should bring back these games and a lot of these shows that were some of the greatest cartoons to grow up with. One thing they should not do is remake cartoons into a lackluster version of their former selves (ahem. Teen Titans).