Every Tomb Raider Game Is On Sale — Which One's For You?

Few gaming series have had the cultural crossover appeal of Tomb Raider. Ever since her debut adventures on the original PlayStation, Lara Croft has graced magazine covers and the big screen, becoming gaming’s most recognizable heroine and explorer.

The globe-trotting femme fatale has had countless renditions and reboots over the years, changing up the ideas and mechanics around her adventures for new audiences. And this week, Steam has put nearly every game in the series on deep discount for players old and new to take advantage of. With over 15 titles to choose from, many of which are well worth a revisit in 2025, it can be tough to find the right one in the bunch.

So grab your pickaxe, dual pistols, and best green tank-top and cargo pants combo as we break down which Tomb Raider game is the right one for you, a friend, or a loved one.

For Modern Action Lover

The modern Tomb Raider trilogy are some of the finest action games of the last decade. Crystal Dynamics

If you’re a fan of modern action-adventure games, it’s hard to go wrong with Crystal Dynamics’ most recent take on the series. Tomb Raider (2013), and its sequels Rise Of The Tomb Raider and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, are some of the finest games in the genre today. This reboot trilogy reimagines Lara as a young college girl whose first expedition unexpectedly turns into a fight for survival on a remote island. The trauma of that first expedition turns her into a daring adventurer willing to sacrifice it all for glory and to honor her late father’s legacy.

This trilogy is a combination of gritty third-person shooting and melee combat, complete with elaborate setpieces. These high-octane moments are balanced out nicely by environmental puzzle solving and Metroidvania progression systems that keep this revision true to the source material. It’s a satisfying experience that encourages players to explore every corner of the map in classic Tomb Raider fashion, all while feeling like the big-budget action games players expect today.

Tomb Raider and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider are each $8.47. Rise Of The Tomb Raider is $3.

For the Retro-Obsessed Adventurer

If you’re someone who prefers a slower-paced approach to adventure, go no further than the original games in the series. The first five Tomb Raider games are adventure games that demand patience and precision. That’s not to say these games don’t have their fair share of action and exciting moments. There’s plenty of nail-biting jumps and death-defying boss fights to get your blood pumping. But the focus here is on utilizing every part of Lara’s arsenal — from her daring acrobatics and wits to her dual pistols.

Lara may not move like a modern hero in her debut series. But she’s extremely capable once you get the hang of the tank-like control. Lining up the perfect jump, learning to swim with accuracy, and outrunning traps all take time. But this methodical gameplay is exciting even 30 years later. The recent Aspyr remasters of both the original trilogy and of Tomb Raiders IV, V, and VI are half off and are gripping throwbacks to the series humble beginnings.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered are each $15.

For Returning Casuals

Tomb Raider Anniversary is the original game, how you likely remember it. Crystal Dynamics

If you’re someone who played the original Tomb Raider games in the ‘90s, you may find yourself craving an old-school platformer like Lara Croft’s old adventures. However, not everyone is as charmed by the friction of those old tank controls. One person’s throwback is another person’s annoyance, making the original six games a no-deal.

However, Lara’s original reboot in the 2000s sought to bridge the gap between the old and new. 2007’s Tomb Raider Anniversary is a remake of the first game with updated visuals, fluid controls, and zippier action. It’s as solid a remake as there is, and provides all the memories of the original without any of the frustrations. And if you love this remake, you’re in luck. Anniversary’s updated gameplay is based on the bones of 2006’s Tomb Raider Legend, a reboot that brought Lara back into the modern gaming fold. Legend was followed by 2008’s Tomb Raider Underworld, a thrilling conclusion to this worthwhile reboot.

Tomb Raider Anniversary, Legend, and Underworld are all under $1.

For The Indie-Obsessed Hipster and Co-op Lover

While none of the Tomb Raider games could be considered indie games, there was a time in the 2010s when big-name publishers noticed the growing popularity of smaller games from smaller teams. This trend saw bigger publishers and teams looking to make smaller games for cheaper with their most recognizable characters.

In 2010, Crystal Dynamics released Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. Here, Lara is joined by Totec, a Mayan tribesman, in search of an ancient artifact. This isometric co-op adventure game combines twin-stick shooting with the puzzle-solving and platforming the series is known for.

Don’t let this perspective shift fool you. This is a big game with a lot to do, so the ability to run through this one with a friend makes it even more fun. If you’re looking to up the stakes, Guardian of Light’s 2014 sequel Temple Of Osiris lets up to four players run through another signature Lara Croft adventure.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is $1.49. Lara Croft and the Temple Of Osiris is $2.99.

For Fans Of Brain Teasers And Cozy Games

Lara Croft GO translates the death-defying exploration of the series into an award-winning puzzle game. Crystal Dynamics

2016’s Lara Croft GO translates the essentials of the series into a single-player board game/puzzler hybrid. You still play as Lara, making her way through a series of life-threatening situations. But environments are beautifully represented by diorama-like backdrops.

If you played the equally excellent Hitman GO, you know what to expect here. A series of challenging, turn-based puzzle boards that ask the player to reach an object under specific conditions. Avoid obstacles, reach the destination in a certain number of turns, defeat or outright avoid enemy detection. It’s all a fun twist on a very familiar series, one perfect for handheld or quick sessions throughout the workday. The game is also perfect on mobile, if the Steam version is not your speed.

Lara Croft Go is $1.49 on Steam.