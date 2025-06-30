Nintendo Switch Online Just Added The Perfect Mario Kart World Companion​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

As successful as the first month of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch has been so far, it’s a bit barren when it comes to the games. If you’ve been keeping up with gaming over the last decade, most of the Switch 2’s library so far are just portable versions of experiences you’ve likely already had. This week, however, Nintendo is releasing the perfect antidote for those looking to expand their game library early on in the console’s life.

Subscribers to the Nintendo Switch 2 Online + Expansion Pack will get 2005’s Super Mario Strikers, the next GameCube virtual console re-release, for free. The arcade soccer game is an underrated classic in Mario’s pantheon of fantastic spinoffs. It’s also the perfect addition to the Switch 2’s multiplayer rotation, a much needed release before Nintendo’s next big first party release.

In the early 2000s, Mario was one of gaming’s biggest sports stars. While EA Sports and 2K Games endlessly pursued the realism they’d eventually reach, Nintendo seemed deadset on creating the most fun multiplayer games themed after the most popular sports in the world. During the GameCube era in particular, Mario’s face was practically a seal of quality when it came to virtual athletics anyone could have a good time with.

Like every other Mario sports game, Super Mario Strikers adds pick-up and play sensibilities to soccer, creating a fun fusion of on-the-field action and party game. Controls are mega simple, and the action is frantic and fun. Strikers is a colorful five-on-five game of soccer. But this isn’t not about fouls, yellow cards, and offside calls. This is all about stylish goals, laugh-out-loud moments, nail biting saves, and come from behind victories. Strikers is for EA Sports FC what Mario Kart is for Gran Turismo.

In fact, Mario Kart World fans will feel right at home, as much of the same arsenal from the racing game is used on the pitch. Multi-colored shells, banana peels, and Bomb-ombs, combined with your ability to work with your Mushroom Kingdom teammates, are the key to scoring big. Playing well rewards players with a Super Strike, a fiery special move that counts as two goals instead of one. Even 20 years after its debut, Strikers is as pure fun as sports games get, especially when you get a friend or three in on the action.

You won’t even need to bring friends over to experience Strikers at its best. For the first time, the game will be playable online thanks to Switch Online enhancements. While the game won’t get much of a facelift (those GameCube era textures will look a bit rough on 4K displays), the addition of online multplayer will be more than enough to keep us busy before Donkey Kong Bananza and Metroid Prime 4 inevitably drop.

Super Mario Strikers is all about casual, pick-up and play fun. Nintendo

The Switch 2’s library may be a little underwhelming, but the first new addition to the console’s list of playable GameCube classics is an excellent choice for the moment. It’s goofy fun that will appeal to players already enjoying the Switch’s only first party launch title. And it’s an excellent throwback to one of Nintendo’s most underrated eras.