Not every delay is a disappointment. In the release-driven world of video games, players naturally get bummed out when news breaks that a highly anticipated game (looking at you GTA VI) gets pushed a few months. But as Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto said, “a delayed game is eventually good, a rushed game is forever bad.” And while the jury is out on whether or not he actually said this, there’s no denying that a delayed game is among his very best.

When Nintendo launched the Super Famicom on November 21, 1990, it was betting big on a stalled product. The console was set to release in July 1989 but a number of factors, like manufacturing capacity and third-party support, led to a delay. This was good for Miyamoto, whose team was reeling from a lackluster preview of the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. 4, which was slated as a launch title for the new machine. That extra bit of time allowed them to take something critics panned as yet another NES game and turn it into a genre-defining sensation still remembered as one of the greatest games of all-time: Super Mario World.

Super Mario World was Mario’s debut on new hardware, a moment that would define not just the future of Nintendo’s mascot but the broader identity of the SNES itself. As far as generational leaps go, few games have stepped so confidently into the role of flagship title. Thanks to the delayed launch Super Mario World went from a prettier Super Mario Bros. 3 to a blueprint for what 16-bit design could achieve.

Development for Super Mario World began in 1988 under the direction of Shigeru Miyamoto and producer Takashi Tezuka, who had just come off the enormous success of Super Mario Bros. 3. But moving to the SNES wasn’t just a matter of higher resolution sprites and richer color palettes. It required rethinking Mario’s entire feel. The team had more memory, more processing power, and more expressive tools than ever before. That freedom led to experimentation, which in turn shaped some of the game’s most iconic elements.

It was during this stage that Yoshi, originally conceived during the development of the first Super Mario Bros., finally came to life. Miyamoto had long dreamed of putting Mario on a dinosaur, but the NES simply couldn’t handle it. The SNES, however, had room to spare. Yoshi became a mechanical centerpiece all his own, giving Mario additional tricks for navigating levels and uncovering secrets.

Yoshi and his technicolor cousins went from innovation to phenomenon virtually overnight. Nintendo

Critics at the time hailed Super Mario World as an instant classic, praising its precision controls, inventive level design, and sheer density of secrets. Even in an era defined by rapid hardware leaps and fierce console competition, Super Mario World was recognized as something special. Reviews often highlighted how it managed to feel both familiar and completely new, a trait that remains a hallmark of Nintendo’s best work.

Commercially, it was a juggernaut. Bundled with the SNES in most regions, the game went on to sell over 20 million copies, becoming one of the best-selling titles of the 16-bit era and still one of the most successful Mario games ever made. More importantly, it established the SNES as a worthy successor to the NES, giving consumers confidence that Nintendo’s future was bright.

For many players, Super Mario World became synonymous with early ’90s gaming itself. The cartridge that came with the console, the game everyone traded secrets about at school, the stage for countless debates about the best route to reach Star Road or the mysteries of the Special Zone. Guidebooks and gaming magazines cashed in on providing the solutions to finding each of the game’s 96 level exits, introducing a whole generation to the concept of completionism.

This coveted Nintendo Power, which contained tons of secrets for Super Mario World, published a month after it’s U.S. launch. Nintendo

Few Mario games have cast a longer shadow. Mechanics pioneered here, most notably Yoshi and branching world maps with multiple exits, would shape the franchise for decades. The concept of hidden exits leading to entire new zones became a staple of future 2D entries, while Yoshi evolved from a simple mount into one of Nintendo’s most beloved characters, spawning his own series.

Its influence goes even further. Super Mario World set the gold standard for 2D platformers in terms of responsiveness, exploration, and elegant complexity. You can trace its design DNA in everything from Super Meat Boy to Celeste. More than 30 years later, Super Mario World remains a masterclass in design. It wasn’t just an introduction to the SNES; it was a mission statement. A promise that this new era of gaming would be more colorful, more surprising, and infinitely more creative. And in that regard, Nintendo delivered.