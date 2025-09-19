Super Mario Galaxy Finally Gets The Upgrade It Deserves — But There’s One Fatal Flaw

For years, it’s seemed as though Nintendo forgot Super Mario Galaxy ever happened. Despite being the only mainline Mario platformers so full of creativity they managed to get a direct sequel, the two games remained on the sidelines as Nintendo released new consoles. When Nintendo finally did bring back the first Galaxy game for Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, the re-release was as barebones as it got — no resolution or texture improvements, additional bonuses, or anything to spice up its inclusion in the bundle.

That’s finally changing next month, as Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 are dropping as a $70 bundle on the Switch and Switch 2. And this time around, they’re giving the duo the current-gen upgrades they deserve. I was able to go hands-on with both games at Nintendo’s Holiday Showcase, and while I have my issues with certain aspects of these two long-overdue ports, they’re already shaping up to be two must-have games in your Switch collection.

We have to mention the elephant in the room. The reason we’re finally getting this bundle is because it shares the name of the upcoming sequel to Nintendo’s mega-successful animated adaptation of the character. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release next April, and there’s no better way to prepare for the film than playing the games that inspired it. As someone who’s always loved the intergalactic look of the Galaxy games, I’m excited to see how Illumination translates that to film. Thankfully, the biggest upgrade these games are getting gives us a sneak peek.

The upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie is why we’re finally getting two all-time Wii classics on Switch platforms. Nintendo

For Switch 2 players, both Super Mario Galaxy games are getting quite the facelift. Both games will have 4K resolution when played in docked mode on the new console. For those on the original Switch, the game’s resolution will get a boost to 1080p. These are both colorful games whose sci-fi aesthetic shines on modern displays. These games look as good as they always should have, as both titles were only playable in standard definition back on the Wii.

The improvements don’t stop there. In typical Nintendo fashion, the company isn’t outlining all the details ahead of launch aside from the “improved visuals” line. As pointed out by GVG, textures across the game are being improved. Environmental details such as cobblestone roads and grassy plains are cleaner and sharper this time around. It’s a noticeable difference if you’ve recently played the Super Mario 3D All-Stars released in 2020 like I have.

The other big addition is the new Assist mode. Nintendo’s made a habit of including slightly easier ways to engage in their releases, and it’s especially appreciated here. These are challenging games, Galaxy 2 in particular. Giving Mario six hits instead of the standard three makes things a bit easier. Assist mode will also float you back to a platform if you fall off the level, something I appreciated for the simple fact that you can jump back into the game faster after screwing up.

I did have one glaring issue during my 20-minute demo: the controls. In the original Mario Galaxy games, players used the Wii Remote to collect Star Bits on screen with a star-shaped pointer. Without an IR sensor hooked directly into the console, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars version of Galaxy approximated the Wii Remote functionality with the Switch’s Joy-Con gyro-sensors. In my opinion, this translation straight up didn’t work. Shaking the Joy-Con to do Mario’s offensive spin would sometimes not register at all. The onscreen cursor regularly disappeared without explanation, forcing the player to recenter it with a tap of the R button. The cursor always felt like it was fighting the player, something the Wii version never struggled with, in my opinion.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been fixed in this new version either. The cursor fidgeted as I moved it across the screen. Its sensitivity took adjusting in the main menu. Firing Star Bits felt just a little imprecise. While it’s far from unplayable, it’s clear that this isn’t the optimal way to play this classic game. God help you if you’re playing with a Pro Controller, as holding down a shoulder button and tilting the gamepad doesn’t feel right.

The issue is only exacerbated in Galaxy 2, as the addition of Yoshi layers brings more frequent motion controls into the mix. Targeting spots where Yoshi must use his tongue to swing and attack enemies feels just as floaty and janky as the cursor in the first game. While I’ll reserve my final judgment for when the bundle releases next month, it was a little disappointing to see the biggest problem from the 2020 version of Galaxy not get addressed in the demo I played.

The Star Pointer still doesn’t feel great to control in this latest version of Mario Galaxy on Switch. Nintendo

Lastly, we have to acknowledge Nintendo charging full price for these games. While I’m not surprised or even bothered by this bundle being $70, it is lame that owners of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will have to shell out more than half the price to get Galaxy 2 separately. It’s also a bummer that the 2020 version of Mario Galaxy will not get a free upgrade for 4K resolution and updated textures. It’s a small nitpick, but one that would have gone a long way in making loyal fans happy.

Those issues aside, it’s for the better that these games are getting reintroduced on modern platforms. For Galaxy 2 in particular, which has never been available on non-Wii platforms, it’s nice to see Nintendo finally acknowledge one of its all-time best games. For players who can get accustomed to the controls, there’s zero reason to skip this one when it releases next month.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 will release October 2 on Switch and Switch 2.