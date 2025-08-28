Bethesda’s Most Underrated RPG Is Getting A Much Needed Feature After All

If there was one thing Starfield was missing at launch, it was more immersive space travel. While not every game needs the seamless intergalactic flights of No Man’s Sky, relegating something as grandiose as exploring the stars to a series of menus was something that constantly undermined Starfield’s pacing. Visiting a planet in a different part of the galaxy, for instance, required several menus and clicks with multiple loading screens for before you set foot on the ground.

Well, it seems that Bethesda Game Studios has been quietly hard at work trying to correct this drawback. Just a few weeks after eagle-eyed players found evidence that space traversal was being reworked to be more streamlined and immersive, a developer teased that those features are real and on the way.

In a video published on Bethesda’s YouTube channel, developer Tim Lamb spoke about his 20-year journey in the industry and his work on the team’s biggest games. Towards the end of the 6-minute interview, he starts talking about the future of the science fiction role-playing game.

“As it comes to Starfield, I'm really excited for players to see what the teams have been working on,” Lamb said. “We have some cool stuff coming, including free updates and features the players have been asking for, as well as a new DLC story. I can't go into all the details just yet, but I will say part of the team has been focused on space gameplay to make the travels there more rewarding.”

He also adds that new gameplay systems and “a few other smaller delights” are in the works, alongside new content from the verified creators that have been injecting a steady stream of new content into the game since its launch two years ago.

While Lamb spared viewers the finer details, it certainly sounds like the new lines of code players uncovered earlier this month are indeed real. In case you missed it, Reddit user xtcrefugee found references to something called “Cruise Mode” in Starfield’s backend. Descriptions included in these lines suggest that this would allow players to fly from one planet to another without having to enter a menu.

Starfield will soon let you do more than get into dogfights in space. Bethesda Gamer Studios

Players concluded that the code also suggests some limitations to the new feature. Players won’t be able to lift off from a planet and into orbit like they would in games like Star Citizen and No Man’s Sky. They also concluded that they won’t be able to fly to other systems without loading screens. Shortly after these yet-to-be-implemented features were found, Bethesda patched the game to hide the discovered code.

This all but confirmed new feature is exactly what Starfield is starving for at the moment. The game has gone a full year without a proper update from Bethesda and no-showed Xbox’s various showcases in 2025. It’s left fans wondering if the developer was abandoning its plans for a decade of post-launch support to focus its efforts on the long-gestating Elder Scrolls VI or the next Fallout game. While it’s a far cry from new story content like last year’s Shattered Space, knowing that the team has been working on significant improvements is reassuring for those still exploring Starfield’s expansive universe.

Traveling between planets isn’t the only thing coming to Starfield. Following the Xbox Showcase, studio head Todd Howard told YouTuber MrMattyPlays that Bethesda will release more story expansions, and the plan is to release that content once a year.

Starfield is available now on PC and Xbox Series X|S.