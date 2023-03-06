Sons of the Forest Infinite Item Cheat Blows the Game Wide Open
Never search for another item again.
In Sons of the Forest, resources are paramount to surviving the cannibal-infested woods. It’s a survival game after all! But getting the items you need can be difficult and time-consuming. Thankfully, there’s a nifty way to add any number of resources to your inventory by utilizing item IDs and a mod tool. It’s an unofficial, and complicated process, but once you get it going, you can easily gain access to an infinite number of logs, torches, raw meat, or practically anything else in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you how item IDs work and why they’re so useful in Sons of the Forest.
How to Get Started
To infinitely duplicate any item, you first need to download a free piece of software called WeMod. After it’s installed, head into Sons of the Forest within WeMod, and you’ll see a list of cheats available, from no fall damage to infinite strength and others.
But if you want to spawn items, there’s an important step you need to take. First, log into the game itself and make sure you load your save file within Sons of the Forest. Then, go back into WeMod, and enable Debug Console.
What Is an Item ID?
When utilizing the Debug Console with WeMod in Sons of the Forest, you can type in a command to spawn items. However, you cannot simply type in the name of the item to get it to work. Instead, you must use an item ID, which is a series of three numbers associated with a specific resource. Most items have an ID and you’ll use them to gain as many of that item as you’d like.
How to Use Item IDs
After you’ve enabled Debug Console from WeMod, and jumped back into the game, press F1 within Sons of the Forest to bring up the console command. Then, type “spawnitem [whatever the item ID is] [amount you’d like to spawn] on” into the text field.
So, if you’d like to spawn six sticks, for instance, you’d type “spawnitem 392 6 on” and the items will appear immediately. In this case, the stick’s item ID is 392, but remember, each item has its own unique ID you’ll use to spawn them into the game.
Item ID List
So now that you know how item IDs work, it’s time to start using them. Many item IDs have been discovered, allowing you to continuously spawn them until your heart’s content. Below are all the known item IDs:
- Alcohol: 414
- Aloe Vera: 451
- Air Canister: 469
- Backpack: 402
- Battery: 527
- Blueprint Book: 552
- Bone Armor: 494
- Buckshot (Shotgun ammo): 364
- Canned Food: 434
- Cash: 496
- Chainsaw: 394
- Cloth: 415
- Cooking Pot: 517
- Crafted Spear: 474
- Creepy Armor: 593
- Cross: 468
- Crossbow: 365
- Crossbow Bolt: 368
- Duct Tape: 419
- Emergency Pack: 483
- Energy Drink: 439
- Energy Bar: 441
- Energy Mix: 461
- Energy Mix +: 462
- Feather: 479
- Fish: 436
- Flare: 440
- Flashlight: 471
- Flask: 426
- Food Tray: 512
- Frag Grenade: 381
- Golden Armour: 572
- GPS Locator: 529
- GPS Tracker: 412
- Grab Bag: 351
- Grappling Hook: 560
- Guest Keycard: 526
- Guide Book: 589
- Health Mix: 455
- Health Mix +: 456
- Hide Armor: 519
- Knife: 380
- Leaf: 484
- Leaf Armor: 473
- Loot Pouch: 508
- Log: 78
- Medium Rock: 506
- Modern Arrow: 373
- Molotovs: 388
- MRE snack Rations: 438
- Noodles: 421
- Pistol: 355
- Pistol ammo: 362
- Pistol Silencer: 374
- Plasma Lighter: 413
- Printer Arrow: 618
- Printer Resin: 390
- Radio: 590
- Raw Meat: 433
- Rebreather: 444
- Revolver: 386
- Rock: 393
- Rope: 403
- Rope Gun: 522
- Severed Arm: 480
- Severed Leg: 481
- Shotgun: 358
- Skin Pouch: 508
- Skull: 430
- Sled: 428
- Slug (Shotgun ammo): 363
- Small Rock: 476
- Stick: 392
- Stone Arrow: 507
- Stun Gun: 353
- Stun Gun Ammo: 369
- Swimsuit: 619
- Tactical Axe: 379
- Tarp: 504
- Tech Armor: 554
- Tech Mesh: 553
- Torch: 503
- Turtle Shell: 506
- Walkie-Talkie: 486
- Wristwatch: 410
- Zipline Rope: 523
Remember to use the associated item ID in the console command text box to spawn any number of that particular item.