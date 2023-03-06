Sons of the Forest Infinite Item Cheat Blows the Game Wide Open

In Sons of the Forest, resources are paramount to surviving the cannibal-infested woods. It’s a survival game after all! But getting the items you need can be difficult and time-consuming. Thankfully, there’s a nifty way to add any number of resources to your inventory by utilizing item IDs and a mod tool. It’s an unofficial, and complicated process, but once you get it going, you can easily gain access to an infinite number of logs, torches, raw meat, or practically anything else in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you how item IDs work and why they’re so useful in Sons of the Forest.

How to Get Started

To infinitely duplicate any item, you first need to download a free piece of software called WeMod. After it’s installed, head into Sons of the Forest within WeMod, and you’ll see a list of cheats available, from no fall damage to infinite strength and others.

You need to enable Debug Console to utilize item IDs with WeMod. Newnight

But if you want to spawn items, there’s an important step you need to take. First, log into the game itself and make sure you load your save file within Sons of the Forest. Then, go back into WeMod, and enable Debug Console.

What Is an Item ID?

When utilizing the Debug Console with WeMod in Sons of the Forest, you can type in a command to spawn items. However, you cannot simply type in the name of the item to get it to work. Instead, you must use an item ID, which is a series of three numbers associated with a specific resource. Most items have an ID and you’ll use them to gain as many of that item as you’d like.

How to Use Item IDs

After you’ve enabled Debug Console from WeMod, and jumped back into the game, press F1 within Sons of the Forest to bring up the console command. Then, type “spawnitem [whatever the item ID is] [amount you’d like to spawn] on” into the text field.

So, if you’d like to spawn six sticks, for instance, you’d type “spawnitem 392 6 on” and the items will appear immediately. In this case, the stick’s item ID is 392, but remember, each item has its own unique ID you’ll use to spawn them into the game.

Item ID List

A screenshot from YouTuber Scappsta shows the console command in action. In this example, they typed in “spawnitem 358 3 on” to spawn three shotguns. Newnight

So now that you know how item IDs work, it’s time to start using them. Many item IDs have been discovered, allowing you to continuously spawn them until your heart’s content. Below are all the known item IDs:

Alcohol: 414

Aloe Vera: 451

Air Canister: 469

Backpack: 402

Battery: 527

Blueprint Book: 552

Bone Armor: 494

Buckshot (Shotgun ammo): 364

Canned Food: 434

Cash: 496

Chainsaw: 394

Cloth: 415

Cooking Pot: 517

Crafted Spear: 474

Creepy Armor: 593

Cross: 468

Crossbow: 365

Crossbow Bolt: 368

Duct Tape: 419

Emergency Pack: 483

Energy Drink: 439

Energy Bar: 441

Energy Mix: 461

Energy Mix +: 462

Feather: 479

Fish: 436

Flare: 440

Flashlight: 471

Flask: 426

Food Tray: 512

Frag Grenade: 381

Golden Armour: 572

GPS Locator: 529

GPS Tracker: 412

Grab Bag: 351

Grappling Hook: 560

Guest Keycard: 526

Guide Book: 589

Health Mix: 455

Health Mix +: 456

Hide Armor: 519

Knife: 380

Leaf: 484

Leaf Armor: 473

Loot Pouch: 508

Log: 78

Medium Rock: 506

Modern Arrow: 373

Molotovs: 388

MRE snack Rations: 438

Noodles: 421

Pistol: 355

Pistol ammo: 362

Pistol Silencer: 374

Plasma Lighter: 413

Printer Arrow: 618

Printer Resin: 390

Radio: 590

Raw Meat: 433

Rebreather: 444

Revolver: 386

Rock: 393

Rope: 403

Rope Gun: 522

Severed Arm: 480

Severed Leg: 481

Shotgun: 358

Skin Pouch: 508

Skull: 430

Sled: 428

Slug (Shotgun ammo): 363

Small Rock: 476

Stick: 392

Stone Arrow: 507

Stun Gun: 353

Stun Gun Ammo: 369

Swimsuit: 619

Tactical Axe: 379

Tarp: 504

Tech Armor: 554

Tech Mesh: 553

Torch: 503

Turtle Shell: 506

Walkie-Talkie: 486

Wristwatch: 410

Zipline Rope: 523

Remember to use the associated item ID in the console command text box to spawn any number of that particular item.