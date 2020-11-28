Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne is a nostalgia bonanza. It was the first game from Atlus' long-running Shin Megami Tensei franchise to be released outside of Japan, kicking off their international reign. Without it, games like Catherine and Persona would never have graced international soil.

SMT 3 holds a special place in the hearts of fans of early Atlus JRPGs, partly due to the game's notoriously high difficulty ceiling. Whether you're a longtime fan or a curious newbie, the remaster promises to polish quite a bit and adds even more gameplay through DLC.

Here's everything we know about Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster.

When is the Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster release date?

Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch internationally in spring 2021 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Given the recent success of the Persona 4 PC release, there are also rumors SMT3 could be available on Steam at a later date.

Is there a trailer for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster?

Yes! You can watch it below.

The trailer acknowledges that SMT 3 has become a cult classic. Then, for the uninitiated, we get a look at our protagonist, a Demi-fiend who is ostensibly half-human and half supernatural being.

Other than that, the trailer remains fairly vague with the premise, speaking in rather dire terms like "Tokyo is dead." Scary!

What's the story in Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster?

If that trailer didn't clear up anything for you, that's to be expected. Let's go over this game in a bit finer detail. SMT 3 centers on the Neon blue humanoid protagonist, Demi-fiend. He's a Toyko-based high school student who gets caught up in the middle of the apocalypse with his two classmates, Chiaki Hayasaka and Isamu Nita. In the midst of the apocalypse, the Demi-fiend is granted the ability to control demons from Lucifer himself. Now, the Demi-fiend needs to fix the world. What that means, depends on the player's choice.

Will Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster have an English dub?

Famously, the original SMT 3 lacked any voice acting whatsoever. The Japanese version of SMT 3 HD Remaster added a full Japanese audio track, so it's likely there will be a full English audio track for the US release.

Is Dante from Devil May Cry in Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster?

Dante's appearance in Shin Megami Tensei 3. Atlus

Kinda! Dante from Devil May Cry was included in the original release of Shin Megami Tensei, but excluded from future re-releases of the game. His role was replaced by Raidou Kuzunoha the XIV from the Devil Survivor franchise. For the upcoming remaster, both Dante and Raidou will be available. You'll have to pay a bit extra to unlock Dante, he's only available via the Maniax DLC which costs 980 Yen. This will presumably turn into $9.99 for the US release.

Is there DLC for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster?

Yes! Other than Dante, there's quite a bit of DLC available for the SMT 3 remaster. Here's every DLC that has released in Japan thus far. Each one will likely be available when the game launches in the US this spring.

Merciful Difficulty – an easy mode difficulty for the game.

– an easy mode difficulty for the game. Young Master’s Compassion – a map where you can grind “Light Grimoire” and “Heavy Grimoire” level up items.

– a map where you can grind “Light Grimoire” and “Heavy Grimoire” level up items. Master’s Expectations – a map where you can earn valuable items that can be sold for Macca at the in-game shop.

– a map where you can earn valuable items that can be sold for Macca at the in-game shop. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei – two music tracks from the original Shin Megami Tensei game.

– two music tracks from the original Shin Megami Tensei game. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei II – two music tracks from the second Shin Megami Tensei game.

– two music tracks from the second Shin Megami Tensei game. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei IV – two music tracks from Shin Megami Tensei IV.

– two music tracks from Shin Megami Tensei IV. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – two music tracks from Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse.