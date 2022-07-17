Sega Genesis Mini 2 release date, price, and games list for the ‘90s nostalgia machine

The miniature plug-and-play console craze continues, this time with the Sega Genesis Mini 2. Sega announced the new system in July 2022, ahead of its release later this fall. This miniature system is the successor to 2019’s Sega Genesis Mini. This second plug-and-play console will include even more games than its predecessor, though the full list has yet to be announced. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sega Genesis Mini 2.

When is the Sega Genesis Mini 2 release date?

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 system launches in North America on October 27, 2022. It’s available to pre-order through Amazon now.

What is the Sega Genesis Mini 2 price?

The official promotional video for the Sega Genesis Mini 2.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is currently available to pre-order through Amazon and costs $103.80 with $22 shipping. This is more expensive than the original Sega Genesis Mini, which included 42 games at a retail price of $80.

The odd pricing is likely because the current listing is for a Japanese import version of the plug-and-play console. It’s not clear at this time if Sega will produce a separate North American version. If that happens, there is likely to be some slight variation in the games list due to licensing issues.

What is the Sega Genesis Mini 2 game list?

Sonic CD is one of the flagship titles included with the Sega Genesis Mini 2. Sega

The miniature system will come with over 50 games, but Sega has only announced 23 of them at this time. We’ll update this list as more games are announced.

These are the confirmed games so far:

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Bonanza Brothers

Fantasy Zone (new Genesis port, previously released on Master System)

Lightening Force

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker (Sega CD)

Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)

OutRun

OutRunners

Rainbow Islands Extra

Rolling Thunder 2

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile (new Genesis port, previously released on PC Engine)

Super Hang On

The Ooze

Vectorman 2

Virtua Racing

What are the Sega Genesis Mini 2 features?

The appeal of this plug-and-play device is that it doesn’t require any external cartridges. Simply plug it into your TV via HDMI and you’ll have access to all games included. You’ll get one 6-button controller out of the box with the Sega Genesis Mini 2, but the gamepads from the first Sega Genesis Mini are compatible with the new one.

In addition, Sega promises that “a never-released bonus game” will be included, but the company has yet to announce what it will be.

Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches October 27.