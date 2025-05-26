The Last Game From An RPG Legend Just Hit PlayStation Plus

Joni Mitchell famously sang “you don’t know what you got till it’s gone.” And while this was meant as a rallying cry for environmental activists in the face of unchecked industrialism, it fits just about anything. It’s certainly the case with Akira Toriyama. The legendary creator behind DragonBall Z, Dragon Quest, and Chrono Trigger left an indelible mark on popular culture. After his passing in March 2024, all eyes shifted to what would be his last contribution to the RPG genre he helped pioneer. And now that game is available on PS Plus.

Sand Land launched in April 2024, shortly after Toriyama’s passing. Based on a single-volume manga of the same name, Sand Land offers fans an extended trip through Toriyama’s world-building and character development. And, of course, one of the most visually striking art styles you’ll see in any game. It’s a fitting celebration for his legacy and, more importantly, a damn fun game in its own right.

In a world where post-apocalyptic games are often draped in rust and realism, Sand Land bursts from the dunes with a palette of color, charm, and creativity. It's a playground built from the bones of a desert world, and a heartfelt reminder of the artistic joy that defined Toriyama’s career. Sand Land represents one of the few times a lesser-known Toriyama work has been given the spotlight, and the result is a game that feels at once fresh and familiar.

The premise of Sand Land is deceptively simple: in a parched world where water is a luxury tightly controlled by a corrupt king, a demon prince named Beelzebub teams up with a grizzled human sheriff and a wise old mechanic to find a legendary hidden spring. It’s classic Toriyama: a ragtag crew on a big-hearted road trip through a bizarre and often hilarious world. The manga’s brief page count left fans wanting more, and the game answers that call by expanding the story into a full-fledged RPG-adventure hybrid.

We’re gonna need a bigger car. Bandai Namco

More than anything, what Sand Land nails is tone. It doesn’t try to be edgy or cynical; it embraces the manga’s lighthearted, slightly mischievous spirit. Beelzebub is more impish than demonic, and the world, though barren, is teeming with quirky NPCs, oddball side quests, and mechanical monstrosities that seem torn straight from a Dragon Ball sketchbook. Every character drips with personality, from the wide-eyed mutants to the hulking tank pilots serving pro wrestler vibes.

Visually, the game is a triumph. Using Unreal Engine 5, Sand Land manages to faithfully recreate Toriyama’s hand-drawn aesthetic in full 3D without ever feeling sterile or overly realistic. It’s not just “cel-shaded,” it’s stylized in a way that feels like his art has stepped off the page. The thick lines, exaggerated proportions, and expressive faces all translate beautifully.

Toriyama’s signature style is on full display, making ‘Sand Land’ a must-play for his fans. Bandai Namco

Gameplay-wise, Sand Land blends exploration, vehicular combat, and light RPG systems. The star of the show here is the large and diverse roster of vehicles at your disposal. Tanks, dirt bikes, hover cars, and more are an absolute blast for tearing around the dunes. Combat is mostly vehicle-based and the strategy is basically “don’t get hit by stuff,” although boss battles get a bit more dynamic. There are collectibles and upgrades that let you customize your vehicles but your starter tank can carry you through most of the game as is, so it isn’t a necessity.

Admittedly, Sand Land doesn't reinvent the wheel mechanically but it doesn’t need to. This is a game that’s more about vibe than min-maxing, about soaking in the world rather than mastering deep systems. You’re here to drive weird cars, fight weird enemies, and hang out with even weirder friends. It’s a Saturday morning cartoon of a game in the best way possible.

Whether you’re a lifelong Toriyama fan or someone just looking for a break from grimdark worlds and grimmer protagonists, Sand Land is worth the journey. It’s a tribute, a time capsule, and a testament to the power of a truly unique artistic voice. And like water in the desert, that’s something to treasure.

Sand Land is available now on PlayStation Plus. It’s also for sale on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.