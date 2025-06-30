The most recent Tomb Raider trilogy has begun to fade from gaming memory, which is a shame. It’s a subseries that defied the odds of doing a rote “dark and gritty” reboot, approaching gaming’s most enduring globe-trotter with intelligence and style. Even more miraculous is the fact that all three games managed to keep the momentum going after the trilogy kicked off in 2013.

While it didn’t get the same accolades as Uncharted, Naughty Dog’s popular take on the same basic premise, Crystal Dynamics’ trilogy found its own identity through a compelling new take on Lara Croft, fun combat, and some of the best puzzle platforming in the business. Now, Xbox Game Pass is adding Rise of the Tomb Raider, the middle and best chapter in this enthralling trilogy, for subscribers to revisit.

2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider is set one year after the first game, which saw Croft trapped on a remote supernatural island with a criminal organization. Suffering from PTSD, Croft throws herself into finishing the archaeological work of her late father, who hoped to track down a tomb hiding the secret to immortality. Despite warnings from her closest associates, our protagonist forges ahead, only to be intercepted by the same group that caused her restlessness. This time, however, Croft leans into the danger to seek revenge and glory.

Without spoiling some of the more interesting twists and turns, Rise Of The Tomb Raider delivers a far stronger narrative than the first game. There’s a compelling villain, a few delightful companions, and a complex take on the hero. Croft is likeable, but deeply flawed; it’s made pretty clear that her stubbornness and incessant ambition are to her detriment, and that makes for a lead character whose journey is gripping.

Developer Crystal Dynamics also hits its stride in the gameplay department. The game mostly expands on the original’s Metroidvania-inspired trio of combat, platforming, and exploration-based puzzles, deepening each aspect considerably. Combat adds new weapons, a real-time crafting mechanic (think The Last of Us), and more stealth options. These improvements make for better and more dynamic enemy encounters, even if combat is the least inspired part of the trilogy.

Rise Of The Tomb Raider has some of the best puzzles in series history. Crystal Dynamics

The rest of the game doubles down on the first game’s best part, making the actual tomb-raiding some of the best in the entire franchise’s 30-year history. Leaping your way across levels and putting Croft’s tools through their paces is persistently fun, and makes finding your way to the hidden tombs of the game’s semi-open world just as entertaining as the gunfights. And once you get inside, the larger puzzle tombs are masterfully designed to test your wit and dexterity.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is as perfect as sequels get, improving on the first game’s shortcomings while delivering a bigger and more ambitious adventure. It’s the high point of the trilogy, and with its recent addition to Xbox Game Pass, there’s little reason to overlook this gem of an action-adventure.